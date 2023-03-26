Peabody
Friday
A Higgins Middle School mother reported a concerning video on her son's cell phone. The school resource officer and CID were notified.
A party from 3 Paul Ave., reported at 11 a.m., that a firearm had been stolen.
A caller reported at 12:55 p.m., that she was involved in a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Foster and Franklin streets. After a brief investigation, police arrested a 51-year-old Lynnfield Street, Peabody, resident and charged her on two outstanding Peabody warrants.
At 12:56 p.m., officers arrested a 24-year-old Lynn man and summoned him to court for driving an uninsured and an unregistered motor vehicle.
A female and her brother walked into the station at 2:25 p.m., to report her vehicle, a gray 2015 Subaru Crosstrek had been stolen from the Lahey Medical Center, 1 Essex Center Drive.
An officer was sent to 17 Pine St., at 4:03 p.m., to take a report of bank fraud.
A firefighter was dispatched, at 4:09 p.m., to 15 Paleologos St., for a caller who said her dog was stuck in the cat door. The dog was freed.
Saturday
A Brooksby Village resident came into the station at 12:30 p.m. to report that $200 had been stolen from her apartment. There was no forced entry and no suspect.
A Sunglasses Hut employee reported, at 2:23 p.m., that a pair of sunglasses was taken by a male wearing a black trench coat.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Bunghole Liquors, 79 Lowell St., at 8:42 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries. A 24-year-old Peabody woman was summoned to court on a charge of Unlicensed Operation of a motor vehicle.
Salem
Thursday
The report of a larceny brought police to 4 Bristol St., at 6:13 p.m.
Police were sent to 3 Granite St., at 6:46 p.m., to calm a disturbance.
Officers were sent to 227 Highland Ave., at 7:21 p.m., to report on a motor vehicle hit-and-run.
The report of a previous break and entry brought officers to 105 North St., at 9:23 p.m.
Police made six motor-vehicle traffic stops between 9:55 and 11:03 p.m.
Friday
Officers were called to a Palmer Street location, at 5:16 a.m., to take a report on a larceny.
Police were called to 201 Canal St., at 12:47 p.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Officers went to the intersection of Norman and Washington streets, at 1:44 p.m., to end a dispute. After a brief investigation, they arrested Aaron Colburn, 24, of 155 Riverside St., Milo, Maine. He was charged with receiving stolen property valued at less than $1,200.
Beverly
Thursday
Police were sent to 20 Blaine Ave., at 4 p.m., for kids outside causing a disturbance.
Two officers were sent to 261 Cabot St., at 5:09 p.m., to prevent a breach of the peace.
A Manor Road woman returned home at 5:11 p.m., to find her TV had been stolen.
The sergeant and four patrolmen were called to 278 Rantoul St., at 9:51 p.m. to break up a bar fight started by a disorderly male. They arrested Albert Gerr, 35, of 54 Longmeadow Road, Beverly. He was charged with disturbing the peace and with malicious destruction of property.
Friday
Three officers were called to 57 Essex St., at 12:10 a.m., for a dispute between neighbors over a driveway.
Police, fire and an ambulance responded at 12:28 a.m., to a Cabot Street location for a possible heart attack.
Police began their daily late night check of businesses, facilities and properties at 12:36 a.m., at 254 Essex St., where they found an open door at the Tennis Center.
An officer was sent to Cabot Street, at the Salem line to check a suspicious vehicle on the bridge.
Police were called to 37 Pleasant St., at 7:25 a.m., after a woman called to say someone was in her apartment.
Police were called to 15 Fayette St., at 11:54 a.m. to speak with a female who had been scammed out of $4,000.
Two cruisers were sent to the vicinity of 12 New Balch St., at 4:26 p.m., for a group of youths throwing rocks at a house.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Elliott Street and McPherson Drive, at 6:33 p.m., for youths on the tracks.
Officers were sent to 4 Winthrop Ave., at 9:16 p.m., for an ongoing issue with the neighbor behind the home.
Two cruisers were sent to 1 East St., at 9:37 p.m., for youths throwing a baseball at a window.
Two officers were sent to 126 Colon St., at 10:12 p.m., for a loud house party.
At 10:44 p.m., police responded to look for the source of a scream coming from the street.
Saturday
The sergeant and three officers responded, at 1:02 a.m., to 355 Rantoul St., for a bar fight.
Police, fire and an ambulance were sent to the intersection of Hart Street and Dyer Road, at 3:42 a.m. for a motor-vehicle accident — a car into a utility pole. No injuries were indicated.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 10:27 a.m., to Beatrice Road for a male having a heart attack.
Police and an ambulance were sent to Rantoul Street at 4:26 p.m., for a group home worker needing help with a client.
Police were called to the vicinity of Linden Avenue and Agate Street, at 11 p.m., for a group of youths being loud outside.
Sunday
Police began their daily late night checks at 12:05 a.m., at the Anchor Bar, 20 Cabot St.,
Complaints of a loud party brought police to 32 West Dane St., at 2:35 a.m.
At 3:03 p.m., police were sent to 62 West St., to check out a suspicious male watching the house.
Salem
Friday
Police were sent to Palmer Street, at 5:16 a.m. for a larceny.
Police were sent to 16 Heritage Drive, at 5:29 p.m., to settle a disturbance.
Police made 15 motor vehicle traffic stops across town between 8:05 and 11:42 a.m.
Officers were sent to 9 DiBiase St., at 12:33 p.m., on a well-being check.
An officer responded to 5 Holly St., at 3:35 p.m., to report on a larceny.
An officer was sent to 35 Congress St., at 5:33 p.m., for a break-and-entry to a motor vehicle.
Report of a shoplifting brought police to 450 Highland Ave., at 9:51 p.m.
Saturday
A motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to 414 Lafayette St., at 1:22 a.m.
An officer was sent to 1 New Liberty St., at 9:46 a.m., to report on new vandalism or graffiti.
Police were sent to 462 Loring Ave., at 11:18 a.m., to report on a motor vehicle hit-and-run.
Police went to 12 Palmer St., at 3:35 p.m., to report on a larceny.
Officers were called to 173 Lafayette St., at 4 p.m., for the second larceny in a half-hour.
Sunday
Police were called to 120 Washington St., at 12:51 a.m., for a disturbance at a liquor establishment
Officers responded to 317 Jefferson Ave., at 3:01 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury. After a brief investigation, they arrested Enrique Mauricio Temaj, 20, of 318 Highland Ave., Salem. He was charged with possession of alcohol while being under 21; a marked lanes violation; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; and with drunken driving.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought an officer to 6 Bayview Ave., at 10:20 a.m., to take a report.
An officer went to 16 Summit St., at 12:18 p.m., to take a report from a party who was being harassed.
Danvers
Tuesday
Police were sent to Verizon Wireless, 49 Maple St., at 4:31 p.m., for a scam or a swindle.
Police went to 62 Purchase St., at 5:57 p.m. for a fraud.
Officers were sent to Market Basket, 139 Endicott st., at 8:04 p.m., for an attempted carjacking. They arrested Michael Lavoie, 58, homeless of Danvers. He was charged with armed carjacking; two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and with being a common and notorious thief.
Wednesday
An officer was sent to 14 Andrew St., at 11:48 a.m., for a damaged planter.
A possible scam brought an officer to 26 Ryan Road, at 3:09 p.m.
An officer was sent to Costco Wholesale, 11 Newbury St., at 4:05 p.m., for a child unattended in a motor vehicle.
Thursday
Police were sent to Knights Inn, 219 Newbury St., at 8:46 a.m. for a person who sustained a head injury in a fall.
A party reported witnessing a motor-vehicle hit-and-run at 11:08 a.m., at the Liberty Tree Mall, 100 Independence Way.
Police responded to Elliott Street and Route 128 at 2:20 p.m., for a motor-vehicle rollover with entrapment.