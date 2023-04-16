PeabodyThursday
A Lowell Street woman called police, at 6:52 p.m. to report a neighbor had grabbed her by the throat over a parking dispute. She declined an ambulance and only wanted to speak with officers. The neighbor, a 36-year-old 62 Lowell St. resident was summoned to court to face a charge of assault and battery.
A cruiser encountered a woman at 7:21 p.m., in the vicinity of Walgreens, 35 Main St., who had been assaulted by a group of juveniles who then took off on foot. Several kids on bikes and a scooter fled down Foster Street. EMS was dispatched to the woman’s location and was transported to Salem Hospital. The suspects were located at 43 Chestnut St. where they entered the basement of a residence whose owners knew at least some of the kids. Police went the residence, who spoke with the owners, who then brought the suspects out. The parents were called to the station, and the youths, several of whom are not juveniles, were summoned to face court at a later date on charges of assault and battery.
Friday
Six vehicles were tagged for sidewalk and hydrant violations in a restricted area at approx. 2:01 a.m.
SalemThursday
Police responded to 211 Washington St., at 6:37 p.m. for an undesirable or an unwanted guest.
A noise complaint brought officers to the vicinity of harbor and Prince streets, at 7:02 p.m.
A juvenile issue brought an officer to 32 Prince St., at 7:22 p.m.
Police went to South Washington Square, at 8:16 p.m., to quiet a disturbance.
Officers went to 81 Highland Ave., at 8:45 p.m., for an assault in the past.
Friday
A new incident of vandalism or graffiti brought an officer to 56 Palmer St., at 7:33 a.m.
Police were sent to 1 Parker Court, at 10:08 p.m. to report on a fraud or a scam.
Police were sent to 71 Palmer St., at 12:05 p.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Officers were called to 400 Highland Ave., at 12:58 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
Officers went to 72 Loring Ave., at 1:17 p.m. for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries. After a brief investigation, they arrested Kevin Moschella, 66, of 45 Alden Ave., Revere. He was charged with drunken driving and with possessing alcohol in an open container.
Officers were dispatched, at 1:57 p.m., to 136 Bridge St., for a trespassing.
The theft of a motor vehicle and/or a motor-vehicle license plate was reported from 227 Highland Ave. at 2:53 p.m.
Police were sent to 27 Rainbow Terrace, at 3:09 p.m., and to the vicinity of Derby and Webb streets, at 3:22 p.m. on separate juvenile issues.
Saturday
Police went to 168 Essex St., at 12:37 a.m., where they arrested Ergys Qyrasi, 34, for possession of a Class C drug. He was then placed into protective custody.
Officers went to 105 Canal St., at 1:43 a.m., to report on a larceny.
At 2:29 a.m., police picked up a party in the vicinity of 20 Church St., and placed them into protective custody.
Police went to 37 Winter Island road, at 12:24 p.m., to report on a missing juvenile.
At 3:20 p.m., police were sent back to 37 Winter Island Road for a juvenile issue.
Report of a fraud or a scam brought police to Nimitz Way, at 4:22 p.m.
Police were sent to 7 Traders Wa7, at 6:50 p.m., to report on a larceny.
Sunday
Police were called to 26 Becker St., at 1 a.m., to end a dispute.
Officers responded, at 9:30 a.m., to 18 Lemon St., to report on threats made.
A motor-vehicle accident involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian/or bike brought police, at 2:02 p.m., to the intersection of Norman and Margin streets. As of Sunday night, the report was incomplete.
Police responded to two scams: at 450 Highland Ave., at 3:19 p.m., and at 13 First St., at 4:10 p.m.
Beverly
Thursday
Three cruisers were sent to the vicinity of 621 Cabot St., at 6:09 p.m., for a report of kids breaking things in the woods.
Three cruisers went to 45 Enon St., at 6:52 p.m., for an unwanted guest.
Police were sent to the area of Charnock and Cabot streets, at 10:53 p.m., for a group of homeless gathering again behind One Stop.
Three units sent to 15 Franklin Place, at 11:16 p.m.to break up a possible fight.
Friday
At 1:39 a.m., officers were called to 5 Bennett St., for a loud house party.
Four patrolmen and an ambulance were sent to a Corning Street address, at 4:50 p.m., a girlfriend having a nervous breakdown.
Police went to 491 Elliott St., at 8:27 a.m., for a two-car accident with property damage.
Two officers were sent to 277 Hale St., at 2:57 p.m., to disperse a group on the property.
Three officers and an ambulance were sent to a Bridge Street address, at 3:35 p.m., for an ongoing domestic.
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 8:20 p.m., to Fayette Street for an unresponsive 18-year-old.
Two cruisers were sent to Cabot Street at or near the Wenham line to assist Wenham police with an accident.
Police were sent to the intersection of New Balch Street and Courtney Drive, at 9:23 p.m., for loud parties outside, with possible drug use.
Saturday
Police were called to 16 Harwood St., at 12:03 a.m., for complaints about a loud party.
A complaint about people yelling at each other brought officers to 57 Essex St., at 3:05 a.m.
Two officers were sent to 47 Cabot St., for a possible altercation between neighbors.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 12:36 p.m., to Dollar Tree, Dodge Street, for an unknown medical issue in a vehicle parked at Dollar Tree.
A 175 Ellliott St., party notified police, at 3:11 p.m., of a lost or stolen license plate.
A detective and two officers responded to 230 Elliott St., at 6:01 p.m., after a party was reported to have entered the store with a gun.
Police and an ambulance were called to a Cabot Street address for a female passed out out front.
A bicycle was reported stolen, at 9 p.m., from 245 Essex St.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of Shortell and Bailey avenues, at 9:18 p.m., for a missing elderly male.
Two patrolmen and two ambulances were called to 399 Essex St., at 9:57 p.m., for a residential kitchen fire.
Four cruisers were dispatched to 72 Cherry Hill Drive, at 11:28 p.m., for a fight with upwards of 30 people involved.
Sunday
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to the intersection of Route 128 north and Exit 20B for crash involving a single vehicle.
A 29 Simon St. resident notified police, at 11:40 a.m., of an overnight break-in to their motor vehicle.
Danvers
Thursday
Police were sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Road, at 4:39 p.m., for a credit card skimmer device that had been found there.
Police were sent to the Walmart parking lot, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, to disperse a group of unwanted parties from the lot.
Police were called to the Ninety Nine Restaurant, 60 Commonwealth Ave., at 10:13 p.m., for an uncooperative female. The 52-year-old Saugus woman was placed into protective custody until she sobered up.
Friday
Police were sent to Danvers High School, 60 Cabot Road, at 2:12 a.m., for kids on the school property.
Police responded, at 2:47 a.m., to 115 Locust St., for a motor vehicle with injury, when a motor vehicle collided with a pole.
At 6:28 a.m., there was another car-vehicle accident but there was no injury.
Police were sent to Brentwood Rehab & Healthcare, 56 Liberty St., for a patient making verbal threats and threatening to throw the TV.
Police went to the vicinity of 160 High St., at 1:45 p.m, after a motorcycle went down. The operator was not hurt.