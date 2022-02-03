Peabody
Wednesday
Police were called to the intersection of Andover and Sylvan streets, at 2:24 p.m. for a motor-vehicle accident involving a gray Ford Siesta and a gray Infiniti Q50. There were no injuries, but the Ford was towed.
At 4:20 p.m., a caller reported a fire coming from the ground in the teacher’s parking lot at Veterans Memorial High School. An officer said it appeared to be an electrical fire. The Fire Department shut down the power to the parking lot and the principal contacted an electrician.
Police and an ambulance were sent to 6 Blair Terrace, at 6:22 p.m., after a 95-year-old party fell and sustained a bleeding head wound. They were transported to Salem Hospital.
Security called police, at 7:10 p.m., from Chipotle Mexican Grill, 210C Andover St., for assistance in removing an unwanted male guest. He was removed from the restaurant for causing a disturbance, but still refused to leave the property and was pacing outside. When police arrived, he left without further incident.
Police were called to the vicinity of 1 Lynn St., at 9:15 p.m., after a two-vehicle accident without injury. One vehicle had to be towed, and an officer gave the operator a ride to their address on Aborn Street.
Police were called to 21 Sutton St., at 11 p.m., after a caller reported a fire from a space heater. It was not an active fire, but generated lots of smoke. The Fire Department ventilated the house before clearing.
Thursday
An officer reported, at 2:30 a.m., that the storage shed in the rear of Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe, 86 Andover St., appeared to be open, possibly hit by a plow. The contents appeared to be intact at that time.
A black 2012 Chevy Silverado owned by a Gwinnett Road resident was towed for trespass.
Beverly
Wednesday
The Fire Department responded to the vicinity of Dodge Street and Wilkins Terrace, at 4:02 p.m., after a report of smoke in the area and an alarm sounding. An area resident was burning scrap wood in his yard.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to a Dodge Street address, at 4:42 p.m., for a medication overdose. The male was asleep on the couch.
Police were called to Goat Hill Lane and Summit Avenue, at 6:15 p.m., for ongoing parking issues in the area.
Police and ambulance were called to the intersection of Standley and Groce streets, at 6:50 p.m., to check on a male in a snowbank. It was a medical/mental-health issue.
An officer was sent to 15 Bow St., at 8:15 p.m., to take a report on a missing person.
Police were called to Walgreen’s Pharmacy, 54 Elliott St., for a homeless male being aggressive with patrons.
Police, fire and ambulance responded to 20 Hale St., at 10:20 p.m., for a single car into the wall. The report had not been completed, but no injuries were indicated.
Thursday
Police were sent to 107 Brimbal Ave., at 2 a.m., to check suspicious activity inside a motor vehicle parked next to Cycles 128.
A report of a previous break and entry and burglary to a truck in the vicinity of School Street.
Police responded to the vicinity of Rantoul and Wallis streets, at 12:20 p.m., for a tow and hold of a vehicle.
A sergeant and five patrolmen were sent to Beverly High School, 100 Sohier Road, at 12:45 p.m., to assist the school resource office with a general disturbance.
A vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Elliott Street and McPherson Drive, and the operator was given a verbal warning for throwing litter out the window.
An officer went to 266 Hale St., at 2:37 p.m., to look into a National Grid Account that had been fraudulently opened.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 20 Stone St., at 3:36 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage after a school bus sideswiped a car. No students were aboard the bus and no one was injured.
Salem
Wednesday
Police were sent to the intersection of Canal St., and Broadway, at 3:10 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Officers were dispatched, to 227 Highland Ave., at 3:42 p.m. to break up a fight.
A motor-vehicle hit-and run accident was reported in the vicinity of 146 Boston St., at 4:16 p.m.
Police were called to 211 Washington St., at 4:25 p.m., to quiet a disturbance.
Report of a past assault brought police to 76 Lafayette St., at 4:50 p.m.
A cruiser was sent to 203 Jefferson Ave., at 7:40 p.m. for a suspicious person and/or motor-vehicle.
Police were sent to 155 Boston St., at 11 p.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle. After a brief investigation and records check, they arrested a 42-year-old Washington Street woman on an outstanding warrant.
Thursday
Police were sent to 168 Essex St., at 1:12 a.m., for a drunken person, and to 274 Derby St., at 1:25 a.m., for a second drunken person.
A call for an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 116 Boston St., at 5:22 a.m. After a brief investigation and records check, they arrested Thomas Heath, 39, of 10 Glen Road, Saugus. He was charged with assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest and vandalizing property.
Police were called to 125 Ocean Ave., at 9:45 a.m., for a past break-and-entry.
At 10:55 a.m., officers were sent to 37 Mason St., for a motor-vehicle hit-and run.
An officer was sent to 56 Federal St., at 12:15 p.m., to handle a juvenile issue.
Another motor-vehicle hit-and-run brought police to 155 Bridge St., at 12:23 p.m.
At 12:34 p.m., an officer was sent to 17.5 River St., to look into the report of a fraud or a scam.
Police were called to Berrywood Lane at 12:35 and again at 13:15 p.m., for a dispute.
Police responded, at 4:05 p.m., to the intersection of New Derby and Washington streets for an accident involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian. The pedestrian, a Salem woman, was conscious and talking, and was transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries. The driver did not stop, and police said the case remained under investigation as of Thursday night.
Washington Street was temporarily closed to traffic last night near Opus and City Hall from about 5:40 to 6 p.m. to clear the area for police to search for a possibly dangerous person. The suspect had assaulted another driver after a road-rage incident, then fled on foot. He was located and arrested in about 20 minutes and normal traffic was restored. Police declined to release further details at this point, however, as the investigation was incomplete.
Danvers
Wednesday
An officer was sent to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 6:03 p.m., for a non-domestic dispute with guests.
An officer was sent to Plains Park, 55 Conant St., for a suspicious vehicle in the rear lot.
Thursday
Police were called to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 9:44 a.m., for a missing person. They went to the store and never returned.
An officer was sent to Sofi Danvers Apartments, 180 Newbury St., at 10:24 a.m., to report on graffiti on the walls.
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident with a personal injury was reported, at 10:50 a.m., in or near the intersection of Pickering and Hobart streets.
Marblehead
Thursday
Firefighters were called to a Green Street address, at 7:46 a.m., for a vent blowing out dark smoke.
Police were sent to Village Street, at 9:24, and to Broughton Road, at 9:52 a.m., on general complaints.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to a West Shore Drive location, at 12:50 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident. No additional information was given.
Police were sent to a Beacon Street address, at 1:10 p.m., for a suspicious party who tried to open a bank account.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Colgate Road, at 1:52 p.m., after a party reported hearing 14 shotgun rounds fired.
Police were sent to an Elm Street address, at 9:33 p.m., to take a report on a break and entry and burglary to a motor vehicle.
At 10:30 p.m., officers were sent to a Washington Street address on a noise complaint.