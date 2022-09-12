Peabody
Sunday
An officer was sent to 1 Felton St., at 2:33 p.m., after the property manager reported damage to their newly paved lot. Dispatch spoke with the vehicle owner, who was out of state, and she said her cousin was driving the vehicle. She was advised an officer would be calling reference to the incident.
Police were called to Burton's Grill at the Northshore Mall after mall security detained a group of youths trespassing in a closed-off tenant space. Two police cruisers arrived on scene and were, along with mall security, standing by for parents.
A male notified police, from 170 Newbury St., that his ID and Social Security card were stolen by his female guest as he slept last night.
A female called police, at 4:55 p.m., to report she needed to pick up her meds from a unit at Mobile Estates, 286 Newbury St. Dispatch spoke with the female's mother who said she would collect all meds with the daughter's name on them and place them outside. The daughter arrived and picked up the meds but was upset, she said, because her parents had not given all of her meds to her.
Police were sent to Mobile Estates again at 5:35 p.m., after a male party was reported to be standing in the roadway yelling profanities. The caller said there had been possible drug activity, after which the male started yelling at the neighbors. An officer was sent to Mobile Estates where he picked up the male and transported him to the Salem train station.
A party called police, at 6:18 p.m., from 8 Essex Center Drive to report a stolen license plate. He said his rear plate had been taken and replaced by a Georgia one.
The Fire Department responded to the vicinity of 36 Highland Park for a brush fire between the residences and extinguished it.
Salem
Friday
Police were sent to 450 Highland Ave., at 3:25 p.m., for a motor vehicle hit and run.
Police arrested Jose Luis Mendoza Baez, 26, of 27 North Franklin St., Apt. B5, Lynn, at the police station at 6:15 p.m. He was charged with armed and masked robbery; carjacking while armed with a firearm; and kidnapping while armed with a firearm.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 86 Wharf St., at 7:26 p.m., to check a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
An officer was sent to 90 North St., at 7:51 p.m., to send an undesirable or unwanted guest on his way.
Police went to 204 Derby St., at 9:13 p.m., to settle a dispute. They arrested Jason M. Dailey, 34 Essex St., Salem, and charged him with carrying a dangerous weapon.
Officers were sent to 31 Bridge St., at 9:20 p.m., to settle another dispute.
One noise complaint brought officers to 36 Perkins St., at 10:43 p.m., and another brought them to 135 Lafayette St., at 10:55 p.m.
Saturday
Police responded to 81 Summer St., at 12:18 a.m., to quiet a disturbance.
Two separate motor-vehicle hit-and-run accidents brought police to 296 Washington St., at 10:45 and to 8 1/2 Daniels St., at 11:06 p.m.
At 3 p.m., an officer was sent to 20 Park St., to settle a parking complaint.
Police made seven straight traffic stops across town between 4:30 and 5:23 p.m. On the fifth stop, at 4:46 p.m., in the vicinity of 212 Loring Ave., they arrested Kion Shepherd, 31, of 10 Reliance Row, and charged him with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
Officers were called to 227 Highland Ave., at 6:03 p.m., to send an undesirable or unwanted guest on his way. Instead, they arrested Steven S. Crawford, 56, of 216 Lafayette St., Salem, and charged him with disorderly conduct.
Sunday
Police responded to six noise complaints between 2 minutes before midnight and 28 minutes past. They were, respectively, at 44 Endicott St., 119 Loring Ave., Rainbow Terrace, 56 Palmer St, 56 Palmer St. again, and 106 Congress St.
The report of a past break-and-entry brought officers to 109 Bridge St., at 2:43 a.m.
A party called police at 10:48 a.m., to report they had been threatened.
Police were sent to 9 Cedar Ave., at 1:07 p.m., to check on a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle. They arrested a resident of this address on an outstanding warrant.
Officers were called to 168 Essex St., at 2:06 p.m., to report on a larceny.
Police went to 4 Crosby St., at 3:45 p.m., to look into a report of threats made.
Beverly
Sunday
Police were advised from 25 Essex St., at 6:30 p.m., that someone's tires had been slashed.
Police, fire and ambulance were called to Elliott Street, at 7:26 p.m., that a woman in a wheelchair was hit by a car.
Police were sent to a Hemlock Street address, at 10:42 p.m., to try to serve a Peabody warrant.
Monday
Police were sent to the area of Lothrop and Dane streets, at 12:54 p.m., to check the bathhouse for a homeless group.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 25 Essex St., at 7:38 a.m., to disperse a group from the common.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to 215 Rantoul St., at 9:14 a.m., to check the wellbeing of a resident.
An officer was called to 16 Mulberry St., at 9:53 a.m., to report on a stolen motorized scooter.
An officer was sent to Colon Street at 11:41 to speak with a man who was upset because his contractor had not shown up.
An officer went to Ellis Square, at 1:20 p.m., to advise YMCA residents that no smoking is allowed at the square.
Police were called to Paine Avenue, at 4:21 p.m., to assist a party who fell and hurt his head in a bicycle accident.
Danvers
Sunday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of the Texas Roadhouse, 301 Newbury St., at 5:50 p.m., for a hit and run motor vehicle accident.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Bradley Road and Elliott Street, at 6:30 p.m., to report on a vandalized stop sign.
Police were called to Conifer Hill Commons, 121 Conifer Hill Drive, at 9:52 p.m., to look for a missing 13-year-old daughter. The missing girl returned home from the Sofi Danvers Apartments, 180 Newbury St., just before 11 p.m.
Monday
An officer was sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 10:12 a.m., to report on a past motor vehicle hit and run.
Police were called back to Walmart, at 11:37 a.m., for a possible stolen vehicle.
An officer was sent to Market Basket, 139 Endicott St., for another possible stolen vehicle.
A Washington Street party notified police, at 1:26 p.m., of an arrow in their yard.