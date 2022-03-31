PeabodyWednesday
An ambulance was dispatched to D’Orsi’s Bakery, at 12:03 for a woman who had slipped, fallen and hurt her head. The woman was transported to a hospital.
A woman came out of the Century House Restaurant, 235 Andover St., at 12:42 p.m., to find her car had been hit. The other driver had left a note and, after speaking with an officer, the two parties exchanged paperwork.
A Brooksby village caller advised police, at 1:13 p.m., to report that someone had tried a telephone scam on her, but she gave them no personal information.
A vehicle was stopped, at 1:17 p.m., in the vicinity of Green Tea, 126 Newbury St., and the operator was cited for improper use of a cell phone while driving.
At 2:15 p.m., police stopped another vehicle, in the vicinity of 227 Washington St., and the operator was cited for a red light violation.
Police went to 113 Tremont St., at 2:57 p.m., after a resident called to report that around 12:25 a.m., a car drove through the fence and yard and hit a storage shed. The vehicle and operator returned to the scene, but there was a language barrier.
An officer was called to Macy’s Men’s Furnishings, at the Northshore Mall, for a male shoplifter detained. The 34-year-old Haverhill man will be summoned to court to face a charge of shoplifting.
A caller reported from 13R Main St., that her vehicle was broken into last night, but the only item taken was a kld’s backpack containing beach clothing.
Police responded to 2111 Kirkbride Drive, at 5:25 p.m., after receiving a call from a hysterical male who said he was just attacked with a gun by a woman he knew, but he hung up without leaving his location or contact information. Police attempted twice to contact the man, but were unable to do so. The woman he named was identified as a Danvers resident, and police called her to inquire about the accusation. The woman said the caller had damaged a lot of her property in Danvers, and that a Danvers police officer there was there at that moment, taking the report. Peabody spoke with the Danvers officer who confirmed he was on scene with the woman and taking a report. The Danvers officer was advised that a firearm may have been shown during the incident.
Thursday
A vehicle was stopped at 1:16 a.m. and the operator given a written warning for a red light violation and a marked lane violation.
A Salem Police officer reported at 6:14 a.m., that while an Angel Care van was enroute to 172 Newbury St., a passenger on the van assaulted the driver. It was unknown whether the assault took place in Peabody or Salem. Officers spoke to both parties who said the assault took place on North Street in Salem. They were advised to report it to Salem.
Police were called to Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, 485 Lowell St., for a dangerous weapon on school grounds. The 17-year-old male juvenile male found carrying the weapon was summonsed to court on a charge of carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds.
A Veterans Memorial Drive woman was advised by email, at 11 a.m., that she will be summoned to court if she does not produce her dog, “Benito Juarez,” for a visual verification in order to release it from quarantine. She has repeatedly ignored all efforts by Peabody Animal Control to make arrangements to release her dog from quarantine. She has seven days to comply.
Salem
Wednesday
Police responded to 160 Lafayette St.,. at 3:50 p.m., to speak with a party who reported being harassed.
An officer was sent to 12 First St., at 4:44 p.m., to take a report on a missing juvenile.
A juvenile issue brought an officer to 13 Palmer St., at 5:30 p.m.
Officers responded to Essex and North streets, at 5:40 p.m. for a hit-and-run report.They arrested the driver, Daniel Nathan Gebo, 30, of 31 Suffolk Ave., Swampscott, and charged him with a marked lanes violation; operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license; and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
An officer was sent to 59 Boston St., at 6:20 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Police made six motor-vehicle traffic stops between 7:20 and 9:20 p.m., for various offenses. They occurred respectively at 40 Highland Ave.; the intersection of Margin and High Streets; the intersection of Hawthorne Blvd. and Charter Street; the intersection of Bridge Street and the Salem Bypass Roadway; the vicinity of North Street; and the vicinity of 295 Derby Street.
Police were sent to 30 Church St., at 10:08 p.m., on a noise complaint.
Officers responded to 94 Lafayette St., at 10:24 p.m., for a larceny complaint.
Another noise complaint brought officers to 173 Lafayette St., at 11:02 p.m.
Thursday
Police were dispatched to 136 Canal St., at 2 a.m., for a break and entry in progress.
An undesirable or unwanted guest was sent on his way, at 6:23 a.m., from 7 Traders Way.
Police were sent to the intersection of North and Franklin streets, at 6:35 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Police responded, at 9:30 a.m., to 36 Brittania Circle to speak with a person who was being harassed.
Officers went to 462 Highland Ave., at 9:55 a.m., to investigate a larceny.
Police were called to 66 Wharf St., at 10:44 a.m., to investigate a suspicious item.
An officer was sent to 7 Boston St., at 1:40 p.m., to look into a parking complaint.
An incident of vandalism or graffiti brought police to South Washington Square at 2:47 p.m.
Police were dispatched to 211 Washington St., at 3:53 p.m., to break up a fight.
Swampscott
Wednesday
A woman reported, at 5:25 p.m., from Stop & Shop, 450 Paradise Road, that her wallet had been stolen out of her bag while she was shopping. One of her credit cards was used at Nordstrom in Peabody less than an hour later.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Stop & Shop, 450 Paradise Road, for a male in a gray sweat suit asking customers for a ride and causing a disturbance.
Beverly
Wednesday
An officer was sent to the intersection of Heather Street and Henderson Avenue to check an abandoned vehicle.
Two officers were sent to 34 Story Ave., at 6:55 p.m., for yelling and screaming coming from the residence.
Police were sent to 34 Story Ave., at 7:55 p.m., after a father requested a well-being check of his child.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to the vicinity of 20 Cole St., at 8:10 p.m., for a motor vehicle into a pole. After an investigation, police arrested John H. Longley, 44, of 31 Moulton Ave., Greenland, New Hampshire. Longley was charged with drunken driving, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, use of an electronic device while operating a motor vehicle and failure to wear a seat belt.
Police and fire responded to 36 Water St., at 8:15 p.m., for the report of a fire.
Thursday
Police were sent to Rantoul Street at 6:15 a.m., to check on a non-resident knocking on doors.
Police, ambulance and detectives were sent a Grant Street address, at 9:42 a.m., after a female was found deceased. She was determined to have died of natural causes.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Dodge Street and Morningside Drive, at 10:30 a.m., to assist an elderly male who was out with possible cognitive issues.
Police were sent to a Conant Street location, at 11:45 a.m., for a party with a possible broken hip.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Edwards streets, at 12:13 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with no report, as one party was not providing their information.
Two officers were sent to 5 Edwards St., at 1:12 p.m., to check on a party in need of assistance.
Police were dispatched, at 2:55 p.m., to the intersection of Hale and Thissell streets for a motor-vehicle accident when a motor vehicle struck a bike. The biker sustained minor injuries but refused medical transport and further medical attention. The driver was not cited.
Danvers
Wednesday
An officer was called to the Essex Tech main building, 565 Maple St., for a non-domestic dispute between a parent and a staff member.
An officer was sent to Endicott Park, 57 Forest St., at 4:55 p.m. after a party reported their car window was smashed and a purse stolen.
An officer was sent to Cemetery Road, at 5:30 p.m., for suspicious activity.
Police, fire and EMS responded to 67 Poplar St., at 8:15 p.m. for a chemical odor in a group home.
An officer was sent to Brentwood Rehab and Healthcare, 56 Liberty St., at about 9 p.m., to assist staff with an uncooperative patient.
Thursday
Police were dispatched to the intersection of Poplar and Locust streets, at 8:50 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbags deployed but no injury.
Officers were sent to Costco Wholesale, 11 Newbury St., at 9:20 a.m., for a fight between two males at the gas pumps.
Marblehead
Tuesday
Police and fire were sent to Ruby Avenue, at 8:22 a.m., to investigate smoke. It was coming from a chimney, there was no fire.
An officer was sent to Pickwick Road, at 6:09 p.m., on a general complaint.
A vehicle was stopped at 6:40 p.m. and the driver received a verbal warning.
Officers stopped a vehicle at 9:28 p.m., at the intersection of Nanepashemet Street and Harbor Avenue and cited for a moving violation.
A vehicle was stopped at 10:05 p.m., at the intersection of Valley Road and Harbor Avenue and cited for a moving violation.
Wednesday
Police were sent to Pilgrim Road, at 10:45, and to Heritage Way, at 10:48 a.m. on general complaints.
At 1:30 p.m., another officer was sent to Heritage Way on a general complaint.
Two officers were sent to Brookhouse Drive, at 4 p.m., for what turned out to be a false alarm.
An officer was called to Clipper Way, at 5:15 p.m., to take a report on a missing person.