Peabody
Friday
A MacArthur Terrace party called police, at 6:10 p.m., to report neighborhood kids have been confronting her ring camera and that there have been ongoing issues with the neighborhood middle school kids, also involving the caller's mother.
Saturday
A 28 Foster St. resident complained to police, at 1:15 a.m., about a lot of noise coming from the lot in front of her address. The officer spoke with the crowd by the food truck and they agreed to keep their voices down.
The Foster Street resident called again, at 1:55 a.m., about the noise at the food truck. The food truck and several customers were spoken to about loud music.
A party from 111 Foster St. advised police, at 9:11 a.m. that he would like a party trespassed for illegal dumping. Officer will watch the video provided and document the case.
Police and fire were sent to 345 Lowell St., at 5:20 p.m., for a fire on the back deck. It was extinguished by the Fire Department and a resident was being evaluated for a hand injury, but he declined transport.
A caller advised police, at 7:20 p.m., of a disturbance at a football game at Bishop Fenwick High School, 99 Margin St. An involved party was transported to Salem Hospital and the officer was to document the case for a possible assault and battery.
An officer went to 11 Norfolk Ave., at 10:22 p.m. on a noise complaint. A high school cast party was dispersing when officer arrived.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 11:20 p.m. on Main Street, to check on an occupant who was yelling from the vehicle. The occupant does not like police and was voicing their opinion.
An officer was sent to Bill & Bob's Roast Beef, 2 Central St., for a possibly intoxicated party who had ridden in on a motorcycle. The officer advised the party will leave the motorcycle in the parking lot, with Bill and Bob's permission, and will walk home.
Sunday
Police were advised, at 11 a.m., that several vehicles were being trespass towed from Highlands at Dearborn, 19 Magnolia Way, by Gaeta's.
A Swampscott Avenue caller reported, at 11:54 a.m., that she had found several unknown bones in her yard. She was advised the very small fragments were possibly from a pig or a dog. She was advised to call back if more were found.
A caller from Preserve North Apartments, 50 Warren St., reported, at 12:23 p.m., the person from last night is still in the building, banging on doors. The patient was located by police and transported to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital.
A person walked in to the police station lobby, at 2:37 p.m., to report a possible past assault at the group home at 14 Amanda Way.
A caller reported, at 5:35 p.m., that four to six youths on bikes in the vicinity of Railroad Avenue were setting off firecrackers and torturing wildlife. Officer said the reports were unfounded. The kids had poppers but no fireworks, and there was no wildlife in the area, nor was anyone harmed by their activity.
A caller reported, at 6:50 p.m., that three youths in light blue shirts were throwing things off the Route 114 (Andover Street) overpass onto Route 128. The officer reported that nothing was thrown — the parties were just dancing for horn beeps. They were sent on their way.
Police were called to the vicinity of 12 Glen Drive, at 6:50 p.m., after a caller reported a suspicious party dropping off a vehicle in front of his residence and dusting it off with gloves. Upon checking, police determined it had been stolen from Medford. The driver was described as a bearded white male with leg tattoos, wearing shorts, a white T-shirt, with a backpack and luggage. He was last seen walking down Wayne Road toward Market Street. Police were unable to locate him. The vehicle was towed and Medford police were advised of its location.
An officer was sent to a Mayfair Road address, at 7:05 p.m., after a caller reported a neighbor dispute over dogs that were sniffing and barking at each other through the fence. The caller was offered medical assistance, as she was very worked up over the matter, but it was declined. The officer cleared — it was not a police matter.
A caller requested assistance for her friend on Murray Street, at 8 p.m., after she had spoken with him on the phone, and he was incoherent with slurred speech. He was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Marblehead
Thursday
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to a Lee Street address, at 10 a.m., to make a well-being check.
An officer was sent to Elbridge Lane, at 1:15 p.m., to investigate the report of a larceny, forgery or fraud.
An officer went to Market Square at 6 p.m., to help a woman find her car.
Friday
Police were sent to the intersection of Humphrey Street and Auburndale Road, at 8:50 am., for a minor motor-vehicle accident. Two citation were issued.
An officer was called to Atlantic Avenue, at 9:30 a.m., to investigate suspicious activity.
Parking issues brought two officers to the vicinity of Robert Road, at 6:10 p.m.
Two officers were sent to Marion Road, at 8 p.m., to investigate the report of suspicious activity.
Saturday
Police went to Atlantic Avenue, at 12:10 a.m., to investigate the source of a loud noise, but found and heard nothing.
Two officers responded to Beacon Street, at 12:45 a.m., to check out suspicious activity.
Police and fire personnel went to Ocean Avenue, at 8 a.m., for the polar plunge.
Two officers were sent to Fort Sewall Lane, at 10:37 a.m., for the report of a mini motorcycle in the fort.
An officer was dispatched to Sparhawk Lane at 1:55 p.m., to investigate a general complaint.
At 3:44 p.m., an officer was sent to Arnold Terrace on a general complaint.
Sunday
Two officers were sent to Pleasant Street, at 12:24 a.m., to investigate a disturbance.
An officer was sent to an Essex Street address, at 6:30 a.m., to speak to the player of a loud electric guitar.
An incidence of vandalism was reported, at 11:50 a.m., on Washington Street.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of Sheldon Road and Humphrey Street, at noon, to investigate a general complaint.
Police, fire and ambulance responded to the intersection of Smith Street and Atlantic Ave., at 2:25 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident.
Swampscott
Sunday
An ambulance was sent to Linscott Park, 9 Monument Ave., at 11 a.m., for a 39-year-old female who fell and injured her leg by the Town Green.
Police were sent to 37 Atlantic Ave., at 11:17 a.m., after a woman requested a well-being check of her sister. The Fire Department was then dispatched for a possible forced entry. Entry was made and an ambulance was requested for an evaluation.
A Puritan Road homeowner called police, at 5 p.m., to complain that a vehicle parked on the street was blocking his driveway. Officer said the driveway was not blocked.
Police who went to the middle school, 207 Forest Ave., at 10 p.m., on an area check, found the baseball fields fences open and unlocked, and the electricity room to the lights was unlocked. There was a Jeep Wrangler in the rear lot by the tennis courts.
Beverly
Sunday
Two officers were sent to 390 Rantoul St.,, at 5:08 p.m., to speak with a tenant who felt threatened by another tenant.
Three cruisers were called to 5 Phillips St., at 5:22 p.m., for a property damage accident in which two parked cars were hit.
An officer went to the intersection of Lovett and Bartlett streets, at 6 p.m., to take a report on the theft of a car overnight.
Police, fire and an ambulance were dispatched to a Dartmouth Street address, at 9:30 p.m., for a female with a head injury.
Two cruisers were sent to the vicinity of Lee Street and Marion Avenue for reports of a man and a woman peering into cars.
Monday
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to 28 Story Ave., at 7:51 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident "with heavy damage" reported.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 9:55 a.m., to the vicinity of Rantoul Street, for a female down and having difficulty breathing.
The chief and four officers responded, at 2 p.m., to 51 Simon St., for a man with a knife outside.
Two officers went to an Essex Street location, at 2:34 p.m. to help handle an unruly patient.