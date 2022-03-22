BeverlySundayPolice, fire and ambulance were sent to Tozer Road, at 4:27 p.m., for an unresponsive male next to the guard rail.
Three officers were called to 101 Rantoul St., and Fayette Street, at 7:25 p.m., for a party throwing glass out of the window.
Two officers were sent to Butman Street, at 8:35 p.m., for a disturbance in the cemetery.
At 10:20 p.m. two officers were sent again to Butman Street, after receiving reports of yelling coming from the cemetery.
At 11:25 p.m., police responded to the vicinity of Church and Cabot streets for a loud stereo at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Plaza.
At 11:45 p.m., officers went to the intersection of Hale and Lothrop streets for noise coming from the downtown cemetery.
MondayTwo officers were called to Beverly Hospital, 21 Herrick St., to assist a patient who was refusing to leave.
An officer was sent to High Street, at 10:23 a.m., to assist the FBI with an investigation.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 3 p.m., to Cabot Street for a party suffering a possible heart attack.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 3:35 p.m., to a Manor Road location for a female who was not breathing.
An officer was sent to 10 Charles St., at 4:04 p.m., after a homeowner reported his neighbor was tampering with his security camera.
Police and an ambulance were sent to Rantoul Street, at 5:05 p.m., for a female struck by a vehicle.
Two cruisers were sent to a Courtney Drive address, at 10:50 p.m., to speak with a woman who believes a neighbor has her property.
TuesdayAn officer was called to the intersection of Rantoul and Bow streets, at 10 a.m., for a minor hit-and-run while parking.
Two cruisers, fire and an ambulance were sent to 20 Sohier Road, at 10:20 a.m., to make a well-being check.
Two officers were sent to a Park Street location, at 10:45 a.m., for a general disturbance — a woman was screaming.
Four officers were called to the rail stop at Essex Street and Parramatta Road, at 2:20 p.m. to end an altercation with the train conductor.
PeabodyMondayPolice were notified, at noon, of a missing school van/bus, from VSP Livery, 1R Newbury St., Unit 304.
Police responded to a Sylvan Street caller, at 2:13 p.m. for a male party walking without shoes. An officer made contact with the shoeless walker as he was about to board a bus. He had a foot cast on and was unable to wear shoes.
An officer went to a Magnolia Terrace address, at 2:30 p.m., to speak with a party who reported a pair of Airpods stolen earlier today at Peabody High School. The listening devices were tracked to a Kittredge Street address. An officer was sent, but when he spoke with the resident, she said she has a pair of Airpods, but they belong to her. The officer was going to have the school resource officer follow up.
An officer was called to Trader Joe’s, 300 Andover St., at 5:13 p.m., for a party playing a violin and disrupting business panhandling. After speaking with the officer, he packed up and left in an Uber.
A driver was pulled over at Peabody Place Plazas, 300 Andover St., at 6:10 p.m., with a temporary Texas tag. Stan Mateo, 18 of 180 BPW Club Road, Apt. R04, Carrboro, North Carolina, was arrested and charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; operating an unregistered motor vehicle; and a marked lanes violation.
A male called at 7:35 p.m., from Champion’s Pub, 114 Foster St., to report four to five males had been chasing him. He said he had been jumped by these people before. The parties were advised to stay away from each other and were sent on their way.
Tuesday
A 1 Bragg St. woman called police at 9:30 a.m., to say she is having tree work done, and the next door neighbor is recording them.
Police were called to Petes’A Place, 19A Central St., for a group of young adults outside, possibly smoking marijuana. The officer sent the party on their way.
Danvers
SundayPolice were sent to Bradlee-Danvers, 5000 Kirkbride Drive, at 5:10 p.m., for parties arguing after a minor motor-vehicle accident. They exchanged papers and went on their way.
Police were called to the vicinity of 180 Endicott St., at 9:45 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injury.
An officer was sent to Market Basket, 139 Endicott St., at 11:10 p.m., after a caller complained about a loud banging noise.
MondayPolice were sent to 6211 Kirkbride Drive, at 9:20 a.m., to remove an unwanted, trespassed male, but he was not found.
Officers went to 92 Newbury St., at 2:10 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injury.
An employee from TGI Friday’s, 49 Newbury St., notified police, at 8:10 p.m., of getting threatening phone calls
An officer was sent to Brentwood Rehab & Healthcare, 56 Liberty St., at 8:30 p.m., to take a report on a complaint of elder abuse.
Police were called to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 9:08 p.m., for a shoplifter attempting to steal a Roomba robotic vacuum cleaner. They arrested Scott Strong, 49, of 145 Willard St., Quincy. He was charged with aggravated shoplifting and with possession of a Class A drug.
Police were sent to Bradlee Danvers, 6211 Kirkbride Drive, at 11:20 p.m., for a trespasser on site.
TuesdayAn officer was sent to Hathorne Hill Rehab & Care, 15 Kirkbride Drive, at 11:17 a.m., on a past patient complaint.
An officer was sent to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 11:40 a.m., to assist an unwanted guest who was refusing to check out.
Officers were sent to North Shore Wellness & Therapy, 80 Lindall St., at noon to assist staff with a combative patient.
Officers responded to 5 MacArthur Blvd., at 2:10 p.m., to report on a case of malicious damage or vandalism to a residence.
SalemSundayPolice responded to 225 North St., at 12:48 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
A noise complaint brought officers to 28 Salem St., at 1:25 a.m.
Officers responded to three more noise complaints, the first two at 1000 Loring Ave. at 1:40 and 2:03 a.m., and the third, to 6 Cliff St., at 2:35 a.m.
At 10:35 a.m., officers were called to 2 Traders Way, for a reported larceny.
Officers responded to 81 Ocean Ave., at 3:10 p.m., to investigate a past break and entry.
A new incident of vandalism or graffiti brought an officer to 30 Park St., at 3:12 p.m.
An officer was sent to the Plummer Home for Boys, 37 Winter Island Road, at 3:40 p.m., for a missing juvenile.
A second incident of vandalism or graffiti brought out police, this time to 4 Gables Circle.
Officers were called to the intersection of Essex and Summer streets, at 4:30 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
At 6:12 p.m., police were dispatched to 227 Highland Ave., for a disturbance.
Police were sent back to 37 Winter Island Road, at 7:40 p.m., this time for the report of an assault in the past.
Officers were called to 11 Traders Way at 8:20 p.m. to investigate a larceny.
A disturbance brought officers to 29 New Derby St., at 9:15 p.m.
The report of a break and entry in progress brought officers to 188 Essex St. at 10:45 p.m.
MondayOfficers were sent to 278 Lafayette St., at 1:38 a.m., for a disturbance.
A 73 Orchard St. party called police at 9:20 a.m., to report a fraud or a scam.
Police responded to two disputes, in the vicinity of 3 Eaton Place, at 11:20, and the vicinity of 48 Balcomb St., at 1:33 a.m.
Vandalism or graffiti was reported, at 1:20 p.m., in the Washington Street area.
Police were called to 29 New Derby St., at 1:20 p.m., where they arrested a 26-year-old Salem woman on an outstanding warrant.
At 2:20 p.m. an adult was reported missing from 12 First St.
Two juvenile issues were reported at 2:40 p.m., one at 29 Highland Ave., and the other at 25 Memorial Drive.
A case of larceny was called in at 2:48 p.m., from Salem Hospital, 81 Highland Ave.
Police were dispatched to 5 Porter St. Court, at 4:55 p.m., for a break and entry in progress.
A party from 37 Boardman St. called police, at 5:50 p.m., to report having been threatened.
At 6:09 p.m., a motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident was reported on Highland Avenue.
About an hour and twenty minutes later, at about 7:30 p.m., another motor-vehicle hit-and-run was reported, this at 227 Highland Ave.
Police were called to the vicinity of 92 North St., at 7:40 p.m., for fireworks.
Officers answered a noise complaint at 11:06 p.m., in the vicinity of 94 Wharf St.
TuesdayPolice were sent to 72 Highland Ave., at 8 a.m., to make a well-being check.
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 56 Federal St., at 9:11 a.m.
Police went to 15 Gables Circle at 10:55 a.m., to look into the report of a fraud or a scam.
Officers went to 2 Traders Way, at 11:10 a.m., to investigate a larceny.
Another larceny was reported, this at 255 Lafayette St., at 12:21 p.m.
A 13 Spring St. resident reported a fraud or a scam to police, at 1:56 p.m.
The third larceny of the day brought police to 4 Clifton Ave. at 2:04 p.m.
A 117 Lafayette St. reported, at 2:05 p.m., having been threatened.
Officers were called to 22 New Derby St., at 2:45 p.m., to calm a disturbance.
SwampscottMondayA 64 Walnut Road resident called police, at 7:08 a.m., to report that he woke up this morning to find both his front and back doors wide open. He was certain they were closed when his family went to bed.
Police went to the intersection of Redington and Rockland streets, at 2:10 p.m., to assist an elderly woman who had locked herself out of her car.
A caller notified police at 6:40 p.m., today that the dumpster at 76 Norfolk Ave. was overflowing. An officer spoke with a tenant of the apartment building and asked them to have the landlord contact the Police Department. Police later determined it was an ongoing issue and the Health Department was already involved.
MarbleheadMondayPolice stopped a vehicle at 8:30 a.m., at the intersection of Lafayette and Laurel streets, and cited them.
Police stopped another vehicle, this at 8:50 a.m., on Tedesco Street and cited them.
Officers went to an Ocean Avenue address, at 10:30 a.m., to perform a well-being check.
Two cruisers were sent to Ocean Avenue to assist Salem officers in a Salem hit-and-run.
TuesdayPolice started the day with two property checks, Stramski Way at 12:14 a.m., and Wyman Road at 1:06 a.m.
Officers responded at 3:45 a.m., to Waldron Street for a disturbance.
MiddletonMonday, March 14
Police were sent to the vicinity of North Liberty Street, at 13:30 p.m., to locate a party lost in the woods. Party was found and assisted out.
The captain responded to Peachey Circle, at 2 p.m. to investigate fraudulent credit-card charges reported by a resident.
An officer was sent to Fuller Pond Road, at 7:20 p.m. to speak with a party who reported a scam-by-text attempt.
Police stopped a vehicle at 10:33 p.m. and cited the operator for operating with an expired inspection sticker.
Tuesday, March 15Police responded to the intersection of Boston and South Main streets, at 2:21 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with possible injury.
An officer went to Ironwoods Building A, Village Road, at 10:37 p.m., to notify a party of the repossession of their rented vehicle.
Thursday, March 17An officer was sent to a North Main Street location, at 7 a.m., to assist state police on a traffic stop.
Police were called to the American Legion Post 227 on River St., at 4:23 p.m. to assist staff in a dispute with a patron.
Friday, March 18
Police were sent to a Peabody Street location, at 2:15 a.m.., for a motor vehicle accident with possible injury.
Police arrested a 40-year-old Lynn man at 2:57 p.m., on Boston Street on two outstanding arrest warrants.
Saturday
An officer stopped a vehicle, at 1:50 p.m. at the intersection of North Main Street and Cranberry Lane. After a brief records check, they arrested Anibal Yobani Nolasco Lopez, 26, of Lynn. He was charged with operating a motor-vehicle without a valid inspection sticker; operating a motor-vehicle on a suspended license; and operating a motor vehicle on an outstanding warrant.
Sunday
An Upton Hills Lane resident reported, at 10:22 a.m., hearing the sound of gunshots, but nothing was found,.
Three drivers were stopped between 2:23 and 2:55 p.m., respectively, in the vicinity of McDonald’s, Market Basket and Starbucks Coffee, all South Main Street. Each driver was issued a citation for speeding.
Another driver was stopped at 6:50 p.m., on North Main Street, and issued a citation for speeding.