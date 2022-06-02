Peabody
Wednesday
Police were called to the intersection of Lowell land Summit streets, at 2:25 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with possible injuries. All parties were checked out by Atlantic and refused treatment; one vehicle was towed.
Police were called to the Sun Factory, 67 Foster St., at 4:47 p.m., for a car fire in the parking lot. The fire was extinguished.
Officers were sent to Kappy’s Liquor, 175 Andover St., at 5:12 p.m., after a caller reported seeing an upset man in his vehicle. The officer said all was in order, and the man was sent on his way.
Medical aid was sent to 12 Daniel Terrace, at 9:33 p.m., for a possible stroke. The woman was transported to Salem Hospital.
Thursday
Police were sent to the intersection of Winona and Lisburn streets, at 8:50 a.m., for a motor-vehicle into a pole. The vehicle was towed, the driver taken to the Holiday Inn and the Municipal Light Plant was called to check out the pole.
Police were called to the Holiday Inn Peabody, 1 Newbury St., at 8:57 a.m., for a disturbance with a male breaking items in the lobby. The state police were on scene and the CID responded to take photos. An officer accompanied the suspect to the hospital in the ambulance. The 75-year-old Farmingdale, New York, resident will be summoned to court on charges of disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, malicious destruction of property, and two counts of threatening to commit a crime. The man’s dog was transported to the Borash Clinic.
Police were sent to 53 Endicott St., for a past neighbor dispute. One neighbor, a 65-year-old Endicott Street resident, was transported to a local hospital, after which he was summoned to court for assault with a dangerous weapon.
Beverly
Wednesday
Police were called to a Dodge Street address, at 4:32 p.m., for a customer harassing employees.
Police, fire and ambulance responded to Middle Street, at 4:58 p.m., for a party whose head was cut in a fall.
An officer was sent to a Pratt Avenue address, at 5:21 p.m., to speak with a woman on a civil matter: Her ex-boyfriend had emptied her bank account.
Two officers were sent to 25 Peabody Ave., at 5:54 p.m., for an animal complaint: An off-leash dog attacked a rabbit.
Police were sent to the intersection of Bridge Street and Kernwood Avenue, at 5:58 p.m., for a hit-and-run accident with property damage.
Police were called to 100 Rantoul St., at 6:24 p.m., for an ongoing issue: A group of loud skateboarders disturbing the neighborhood. The same officers returned for the same problem an hour later. The group was moved along.
Police responded to the vicinity of Church and Cabot streets at 7:48 p.m., for a female crying on the bridge.
Police went to the intersection of Cabot Street and Priscilla Road, at 8:50 p.m., for a dog struck and killed by a car.
Two officers, fire and ambulance were dispatched to the vicinity of Rantoul Street at 9:17 p.m., for a suicide attempt.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 51 Bartlett St., at 10:28 p.m., for a vehicle apparently abandoned aftger a motor vehicle accident.
Thursday
Police and ambulance responded to an Essex Street address, at 3:51 a.m., for an unknown medical issue.
Officers were called to 40 Heather St., at 6:39 a.m., for a homeless person sleeping in the lobby.
An officer reported, at 9:23 a.m., from 32 Essex St., that a bed had opened up at the shelter.
Police were sent to 188 Cabot St., at 10 a.m., to investigate the theft of copper pipes from a building.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to 245 Cabot St., at 12:32 p.m., to make a well-being check.
An officer was sent to Blueberry Hill Healthcare & Rehab., 75 Brimbal Ave., at 1:44 p.m., to assist the director with a possible theft.
An officer was called to 8 Gateway Lane, at 2:30 p.m., for a larceny.
Police, fire and an ambulance were called to an Elliott Street location, at 2:56 p.m., for a party who sustained an arm injury after being struck by a motor-vehicle.
Three officers responded to the vicinity of 502 Cabot St., at 3:08 p.m., for a past assault on a child.
Two officers, fire and ambulance responded to a Rantoul Street address for a male feeling suicidal.
An officer reported a roadway hazard in or near the intersection of Elliott and Rantoul streets, at 3:37 p.m., for a delivery truck having spilled beer bottles on the road.
Salem
Wednesday
Police were sent to 12 Barr St., at 4:46 p.m., to end a dispute.
At 4:48 p.m., an officer went to 44 Crowdis St., to report on a fraud or scam.
An officer was sent to 12 First St., at 6:16 p.m., to take a report on a case of harassment.
Noise complaints brought officers to 17 Canal St., at 8:53 p.m., and to the intersection of High and Pratt streets 7 minutes later, at 9 p.m.
Police responded to two consecutive reports of suspicious persons and or motor vehicles, to 83 North St., at 9:11 and to 64 Bridge St., at 10:35 p.m.
Thursday
Police went to 105 Canal St., at 12:53 a.m., to end a dispute.
At approximately 2 a.m., police arrested Christopher Nenshati, 31, of 286 Washington St., and charged him with possession of a Class A drug.
Two motor vehicle accidents without injuries brought police to 7 Boston St., at 7:41, and to 100 Jefferson Ave., at 7:58 a.m.
An officer was sent to 71 Palmer St., at 11:46 a.m. on as juvenile issue.
At 1:42 p.m., police responded to 12 Pope St., for a larceny.
Fraud or a scam brought officers to 13 Carriage Hill Lane, at 2:30 p.m.
Two motor-vehicle hit and runs were reported within a minute of each other, at 3:34 and 3:35 p.m., in the vicinity of 18 Hardy St., and 9 Dodge St., respectively.