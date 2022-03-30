PeabodyTuesday
An officer was sent to 13 Holden St., at 10 a.m., after a resident reported someone tried to break into his house early this morning. He said the would-be intruder tried to pry his basement door open about 2:45 a.m.
Police were sent to Osborne Street, at 1:05 p.m., at the request of City Council, to look for junk motor vehicles. One vehicle was found, at 2 Osborne St., but the residence appeared to be vacant. The sergeant will attempt to contact the owner.
Long’s Jewelers called police, at 2:05 p.m., to report a suspicious party. He had left about five minutes earlier after his third visit today during which time he kept one hand in its pocket and argued with an employee earlier. Described as a male with a possible limp, missing teeth, jeans and a possibly tan shirt year, the man was believed to be driving a white Lexus SUV. The employee told police they thought the man may have mental issues. A officer located and spoke with the man and confirmed he appeared to have a possible mental health issue.
Police were sent an Eagan Street residence at 2:45 p.m., after a father reported his son, 43, has been making suicidal statements. He said he had not seen his son since Saturday, and he recently found a noose hung in the basement. The son is known to abuse alcohol, does not drive, and was believed to be on foot. The individual was last seen wearing a dark blue coat, jeans and boots. He was entered into the CJIS (Criminal Justice Information Service) missing persons log, an admin message was put out across Massachusetts and a BOLO was sent over the North District.
A woman called police, at 3 p.m., to say she had left her pocketbook behind after a nail appointment. Her son had a location from an Airtag on the purse, but didn’t want to follow it up alone at the Foster Street address. The officer arrived and helped the son find the purse — at the hous of its owner.
Police were called to PINK, at the Northshore Mall, at 8:20 p.m., for a shoplifting about 50 minutes earlier, that made off with merchandise priced at about $1,900.
SwampscottTuesday
A 224 Salem St. resident called police, at 3:35 a.m. to report an unknown person knocking on the door asking to come in. EMS was notified and the person was transported to Salem Hospital.
The Fire Department responded to 9 Overhill Road, at 3:39 a.m., after the caller observed smoke in the house. The family was evacuated, and, upon arrival, firefighters determined a furnace blowback had caused the smoke.
Police were called to a Paradise Road address, at 5:18 a.m., after a resident reported just seeing her ex-husband, against whom she has a restraining order, outside her apartment.
A Stop & Shop employee reported, at 7:40 a.m., having just found a small bag containing what they believe to be drugs, and they would like an officer to pick it up.
A Linden Avenue resident notified police, at 2:30 p.m., of having just been scammed out of hundreds of dollars in furniture purchase on Craig’s List.
Police were sent to a Jessie Street residence, at 4:05 p.m., after a mother reported her daughter just had some type of altercation at their residence and left, heading toward Burpee Road. She said her daughter was wearing a blue hoodie, shorts and was “not in the best state of mind.”
Beverly
Tuesday
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to the intersection of Cabot Street and Broadway at 4:33 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with unknown injuries.
Three officers responded to 32 Simon St., at 4:40 p.m., for people trying to get into the basement.
Two officers went to the vicinity of 43 Bow St., to check the well-being of a possibly intoxicated male out front.
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 5:35 p.m., to the intersection of Rantoul and Fayette streets, for a medical overdose. The unconscious male was not breathing right.
Officers were sent to an Odell Avenue residence, at 6:30 p.m., to speak with a female reporting a banking scam.
Police, fire and ambulance were called to Cherry Hill Drive at 7:37 p.m., for an elderly male choking on pills.
An officer was sent to 40 Williams St., at 8:43 p.m., to help an ex-roommate looking for missing packages.
Three officers plus fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 11 p.m., to a Rantoul Street address at 11 p.m., to assist a party trying to hurt himself.
Wednesday
An ambulance and two officers were sent to Rantoul Street, at 2:11 a.m., to assist Hamilton PD with a missing person.
An officer was called to an Essex Street address, at 10:20 a.m., to assist a woman who was being harassed by her family over her estate.
Officers were sent to a Railroad Avenue address, at 10:45 a.m., to make a well-being check on a 64-year-old female.
An officer was sent to 129 Dodge St., at 10:45 a.m. to talk with a party who had been scammed.
Police and ambulance were sent to 17 Webber Ave., at 11:50 a.m., for a party who fell out of a window.
Police, fire and ambulance were called to a West Street residence for a party suffering a possible heart attack.
Four officers were dispatched to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., at 3 p.m., for a disturbance in the main lobby.
SalemTuesday
Police were called to 12 Brown St., at 5:35 p.m., to speak with a party who said they had been threatened.
Officers went to 1000 Loring Ave., at 6:20 p.m. to investigate a larceny.
An undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 200 Essex St., at 7:10 p.m.
The report of a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury brought police to 169 North St., at 8:15 p.m.
Police responded to 134 Bridge St., at 8:15 p.m., to investigate a past break-and-entry.
Officers were sent to 55 Buffum St. Ext., at 9:05 p.m., on a noise complaint.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to the vicinity of Salem and Palmer streets, at 10:30 p.m.
Officers were dispatched to 173 Lafayette St., at just before midnight, to quiet a disturbance.
Wednesday
Officers were called to 49 Rainbow Terrace, at 1:10 a.m., on a noise complaint.
At 1:45 a.m., they were sent to 22 New Derby St., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
At 3:30 p.m., police went to 1 Salem Green for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
The report of a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Willson Street, at 7:53 a.m.
At 10:54 a.m., officers went to 9 Buffum St., on a parking complaint.
Police were called to 32 Hanson St., at 12:36, and to 23 Boardman St., at 12:50 p.m., on two separate frauds or scams. A third fraud or scam brought officers to 5 Eleanor Road, at 2:31, and a fourth to 136 1/2 Derby St., at 3:10 p.m.
DanversMonday
Police were sent to 6 McDewell Ave, at 9:15 p.m., to take a report on a 14-year-old who ran off.
Tuesday
Police and an ambulance were sent to the Danversport Yacht club, at 2:07 a.m. for an older man on all fours. He was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Police were sent to Brentwood Rehabilitation and Healthcare, 56 Liberty St., at 2:42 p.m., to report on missing cash.
An officer was called to Hathorne Hill Rehab & Care, 15 Kirkbride Drive, at 4 p.m., after a credit card was reported to have been taken.
Police were called to Kohls, 50 Independence Way, at 7:33 p.m., for a shoplifting. A male was summoned to court after walking out with items.
An officer was sent to Total Wine, 100 Independence Way, at 8:35 p.m., for a bylaw violation.
At 8:50 p.m., an officer was sent to the Ninety Nine Restaurant, 60 Commonwealth Ave., for a bylaw violation.
An ambulance and an officer were sent to 307 Locust St., at 11:55 p.m., for a party with a cardiac arrest.
Wednesday
An ambulance was dispatched to 81 Hobart St., at 7:28 a.m., to transport a stroke victim to Beverly Hospital.
An officer was sent to Holten Richmond Middle School, 55 Conant St., at 10:15 a.m., to speak with a party who said they had been threatened.
An officer was sent to Knights Inn, 219 Newbury St., at 12:45 p.m., to speak with a party who refuses to pay his bill.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 301 Newbury St., at 1:22 p.m., for a brush fire.
An officer was sent to 12 Fowler St., at 2:45 p.m., to check a possible junk car violation.
Middleton
Monday, March 21
An ambulance was sent to a Willow Street address for a patient who had suffered a stroke. They were transported to a local hospital.
An officer was sent to Lake Street, at 7 p.m., to follow up on a report of a vehicle passing a school bus that was picking up children.
Tuesday, March 22
Police went to an Overbrook Road address at 1 a.m., for a party breaking and entering a home. The suspect had a mental health issue wand was transported to a local hospital.
Police stopped a vehicle at 6:16 a.m., and summoned the operator, a 53-year-old Lawrence man, to face court on charges of operating on a suspended license and failing to stop or yield.
Wednesday, March 23
An officer was called, at 3:40 p.m., to respond to a Mill St., address to check out he report of an online scam.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Fast Freddie’s Mobile, South Main St., at 5:40 p.m., to look into a report of fraudulent credit card activity.
An officer was sent to Meadow Drive, at 6:23 p.m., to report a case of fraudulent credit card activity.
Thursday, March 24
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Bostik on Boston Street, at 9:32 a.m., to assist with traffic for a freight delivery.
Police responded to Rowell Lane, at 8:15 p.m., to assist with a mental health issue. The party was transported to a local Hospital.
Friday
An officer was sent to Forest Street at 9:46 a.m., for follow-up to a previous incident. A 54-year-old Middleton man was summoned to face court for threatening to commit a crime.
An officer was sent to a Mill Street address, at 1:02 p.m., for suspicious activity and was transported to a local Medical Facility for a report of fraudulent bank activity.
Police were sent to Village Road, at 1:10 p.m., to address a report of loud construction activity from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Police were sent to Express Used Auto Parts, , North Main St., at 4:28 p.m., to talk take a report on a case of check fraud.
Saturday
Police received a call at 7:45 a.m., regarding the absence of water pressure in the Northwoods Road area. There was a water main break at the Danvers Line and the water was down until it was repaired later in the day.
An officer went to the Richardson (Dairy) fields on Maple Street, at 8:15 p.m., to inform a party that the fields are private property.
Sunday
An ambulance was dispatched, at 7:12 a.m., to the Ferncroft Towers on Village Road, to transport a party to a local hospital with a cardiac issue.
Three people were stopped for speeding today and one was cited. The other two received written warnings.