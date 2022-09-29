Marblehead
Wednesday
Police performed property checks on Community Road, West Shore Drive, Atlantic Avenue, Humphrey Street and Village Street between 12:20 and 1:41 a.m.
An officer was sent to Elm Street at 9:16 a.m., to assist a citizen.
A detective and three patrolmen were sent to Humphrey Street at 12:18 p.m., to assist another agency.
An officer was sent to an Atlantic Avenue address at 5:34 p.m., to report on vandalism.
A fire truck was sent to Pleasant St., at 6:30 p.m., to put out a minor fire.
Police conducted four property checks on Lighthouse Lane, Community Road, Atlantic Avenue and Brook Road between 9:48 and 10:22 p.m.
BeverlyWednesday
Police and an ambulance were sent to the vicinity of 20 Sohier Road at 4:52 p.m., for an intoxicated male who was unable to walk.
A juvenile was reported missing from a Broadway address, at 4:58 p.m.
Two cruisers were sent to the vicinity of 51 Williams St., at 5:51 p.m., for a noise complaint and a male with an axe.
Police responded to 12 Rantoul St., at 6:51 p.m., for a general disturbance, a male and a female yelling.
At 7:30 p.m., two cruisers were sent to the vicinity of 2:30 Elliott St., for a group of youths causing a disturbance.
Three officers were sent to 62 Essex St., at 8:51 p.m., for roommates not getting along.
An officer was directed to Brook Head Avenue and Brooks Circle, at 9:48 p.m., to check a suspicious occupied vehicle at the end of the street.
Thursday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 22 Franklin Place, at 1 a.m., for a vehicle playing loud music outside the house.
Three cruisers responded, at 10:10 a.m., to the intersection of Essex and Corning streets for an accident with property damage.
Police, fire and ambulance were called to 91 Herrick St., at 12:30 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with personal injury.
A patrolman was sent to Vestry Street, at 2:48 p.m., to assist with a lockout confirmation.
Peabody
Wednesday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 80 Gardner St., at 5:31 a.m., for a car that had been running overnight. The Lyft driver was napping.
A woman told police, at 9:30 a.m., that she had dropped her purse somewhere near the Peabody-Salem line. She said her credit cards had been used at Stop & Shop and Walgreen’s in Salem. The suspect was described as a white male with tattoos on his left forearm and wearing a backpack. The woman’s purse was a brown and beige Louis Vuitton bag containing her birth certificate, ID, passport, debit card and credit card.
Police were dispatched to 18 Cashman Road, Peabody, at 10:17 a.m., to serve a warrant. The subject, Anita Rose Zak, 33, of that address, was taken into custody on an outstanding Peabody District Court warrant for four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Additionally, she was arrested for possession of a Class A drug, possession of a Class B drug, and for possession of a Class C drug.
Police were called to Friendly’s, 250 Andover St., at 1:47 p.m., for a two-vehicle accident. Two vehicles from Acura were damaged and towed, and both operators were transported, one to Beverly Hospital and the other to Salem Hospital.
Police were dispatched, at 4:18 p.m., to Travel Leather Co., 39 Wallis St., for a four-car accident with at least one injured party. Two vehicles were towed and the other two were parked vehicles. The operator of one vehicle was evaluated and refused treatment.
A caller reported, at 4:45 p.m., from Wilson Square, that her car was rear-ended on Route 114, but the other vehicle did not stop. The caller reported she was in pursuit, and the vehicle had pulled over in the vicinity of Ulta. There were no injuries and no tows, and the other driver was summoned for leaving the scene of a property damage accident and for failing to use care in starting, stopping, and turning.
A woman called police, at 10:27 p.m., from 30 Mason St., to report her car had been vandalized. The suspect was seen in the area of Aborn Street and officers were checking the area. Salem police confirmed they had the suspect in custody on their own charges and the male will be summoned for malicious destruction and trespassing.
SalemWednesday
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to the intersection of Essex Street and Derby Square at 7:29 a.m.
Police were sent to 72 Bayview Ave., at 11 a.m., for a motor vehicle hit-and-run.
Police were called to 7 Loring Hills Ave., at 11:28 a.m., to report on a larceny.
A report of harassment brought an officer to 133 Boston St., at 12:58 p.m.
An officer was called to 2 Hillside Ave., at 1:13 p.m., for a juvenile issue.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 175 Lafayette St., at 2:40 p.m.
Police were called to Walmart, 450 Highland Ave., at 4:45 p.m., for a shoplifting.
Police stopped a vehicle at 6:05 p.m., at the intersection of Gedney and Summer streets, and arrested the operator, Joseph Lee Fowler, 35, of 62 Veterans’ Memorial Drive, Apt. 1, Peabody. Fowler was charged with being an arrestee and furnishing false information to law enforcement; operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license; refusing to identify himself; and a one-way street violation.
Thursday
Reports of a break and entry brought police to 171 Boston St., at 7:48 a.m., for a break and entry to a motor vehicle.
Police responded, at 9:06 a.m., to the vicinity of 7 Summer St., to investigate a robbery.
Police stopped a vehicle at 9:27 a.m., in the vicinity of 99 Rainbow Terrace, and arrested the operator Jonathan William Bruno, 36, of 59 Rainbow Terrace, and charged him with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, failing to signal, failing to stop for police and with a motor-vehicle brakes violation.
Less than 10 minutes later, at 9:34 a.m., police stopped a vehicle in the vicinity of Loring Avenue and Sumner Road and arrested the operator, Anderson Jaques Andrade, 46, of 74 Appleton St., Apt. 2, Malden, for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and for improper operation of a motor vehicle.
Police were called to 36 Proctor St., at 9:44 a.m., to investigate threats.
Officers were called to 12 Ord St., at 11:55 a.m., to quiet a disturbance.
An officer was sent to 13 Valley St., at 12:48 p.m., to maintain order for a private repossession tow.
Officers were sent to 80 Federal St., at 2:27 p.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to the intersection of Vinnin Street and Paradise Road at 2:54 p.m.
Danvers
Wednesday
Police went to Lowes Home Improvement, 153 Andover St., at 7:20 p.m., for the attempted larceny of two Dewalt drills.
Thursday
An officer was called to 1 Burroughs St., at 6:36 a.m., for a bylaw operation. A party operating a noisy machine at 6 a.m.
An officer was sent to a Bay View Terrace address, at 7:28, to assist a husband after his wife left and took the kids.
An officer was called to 7 River Drive, at 9:22 a.m., for a screaming male.
Officers were sent to 51 Poplar St., at 10:27 a.m., to arrest a 51-year-old male resident on a warrant.
An office was sent to Western Cycle, 89 Maple St., at 11:46 a.m., for an unwanted guest.
Reports of a fight brought officers to 153 Endicott St., at 1:54 p.m.
Police were called to Axis Technologies, 6 Cherry Hill Drive, for an intoxicated female in a car. The 52-year-old Saugus woman was placed into protective custody.