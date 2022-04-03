ManchesterThursday1:44 a.m.: Amy Kent, 48, of 72 Leavitt St., Salem, was arrested on Route 128 southbound in Wenham on charges of driving drunk and driving through a construction zone. She was arraigned at Ipswich District Court on Friday morning and released on her own recognizance. Kent’s pretrial date is scheduled for Wednesday, May 25.
Peabody
Thursday
An Ellsworth Road caller advised police, at 3:20 p.m., that someone had deposited $5,000 into his bank account, and he suspects something fraudulent is going on.
A person called police, at 5:10 p.m., from the Welch School, 50 Swampscott Ave., to report there were several globs of peanut butter on the walking path/baseball field behind the school. An officer sent to check detected peanut butter, Cheerios and crackers on a tree stump. Looks like kids playing around with their food.
Officers were dispatched to 6 Endicott St., at 5:30 p.m., for a two-car accident with both drivers acting aggressive. There were no injuries and no tows. One of the drivers, a 43-year-old Peabody man, was cited for operating with an expired permit.
Police were sent to14 Sprague St. in response to a report that two men, 60 and 64, had fallen down the stairs while trying to move a table. Both signed medical refusals.
FridayAn officer was sent to Air Express International USA Inc., 13 Centennial Drive, to check on the well-being of a person asleep in a vehicle. It was the night watchman, on duty.
An officer stopped a vehicle at 8:50 a.m., in the vicinity of 73 Northend St., and cited the driver, a Peabody resident, of failing to stop his vehicle for a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
BeverlyThursdayTwo officers and an ambulance were sent to Williams Street, at 9:40 p.m., to check on people and loud music, and possible drug activity, in a parked vehicle.
FridayTwo officers were called to the intersection of Cabot and Rantoul streets, at 12:45 a.m., for a vehicle into an island.
An officer reported a vandalized vehicle in the lot at 81 Bridge St., at 2:12 a.m.
Four officers went to a Heather Street address, at 7 a.m., in an attempt to serve a warrant.
An officer went to Cross Street, at 8:50 a.m., to take a report on vandalism or malicious damage — a mailbox was destroyed.
An officers was sent to Cabot Street, at 1:20 p.m., to assist an ambulance with a student who had fallen.
An officer was sent to Herrick Street, at 4:40 p.m., to check out a suspicious vehicle found carrying extra car parts.
The harbormaster was advised at 6:12 p.m., of an inflatable drifting out to sea from the vicinity of Ober Street.
Two officers responded to Munroe Street, for a neighbor dispute over parking.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Cabot and Winter streets, at 10 p.m., for a loud group in the area.
SaturdayPolice, fire and ambulance responded to the intersection of Bridge Street and Livingstone Avenue, at 12:50 a.m., for a two-vehicle crash. Police arrested Peter William Cohan, 34, of 79 Livingstone Ave., Beverly. He was charged with drunken driving, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and failing to stop or yield.
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to Elnew Avenue, at 9:50 a.m., for a medical and mental health issue involving narcotic use.
Officers were sent to a Mill Street address, at 9:20 a.m., to look into a possible past assault involving a child.
Fire and ambulance were dispatched to an Ober Street address, at 11:25 a.m., for a child who had sustained a head laceration in a fall.
Officers were sent to Gage Street, at 5:02 p.m., for a youth starting fights.
An officer was sent to Route 128 at Exit 20A to assist a male in a wheelchair in changing a tire.
Two officers were sent to Hilltop Drive, at 8:33 p.m., to look for a possible drunken female in a car with kids.
Two officers were called to 286 Cabot St., at 9:30 p.m., to handle an unruly patron.
An officer was called to Folly Pond Road, at 9:45 p.m., for a monetary scam.
SundayThree cruisers were sent to 140 Rantoul St., at 5:17 a.m., for a male in a construction site.
Officers were sent to Dodge Street, at 6:20 a.m., to check on a female passed out behind the wheel.
An officer went to Lake Shore Avenue, at 11:56 a.m., for vandalism after a large rock was thrown into a fence.
Swampscott
FridayA Paradise Road woman reported, at 12:54 a.m., her son was homeless in Boston and undergoing crisis and she wanted to report him missing. Boston operations was notified.
A Pine Street resident came in to the station, at 5:13 a.m., to report past vandalism to her car.
Officers were sent to the high school, 200 Essex St., at 7:14 a.m., for a bomb threat. An arrest was made. Police and firefighters were on scene for a threat made over Snapchat. The school was searched with negative results and students were back in class shortly after 10 a.m.
Moments later, at 7:17 a.m., a student called in to report seeing the threats that had been made on Snapchat.
Police were sent to Superior Street, at 12:26 p.m. after the owner of the multi-unit reported he thinks someone may be living in a vacant apartment. He will meet officers at the residence.
An officer was sent to Waves Salon, 444 Humphrey St., at 1:37 p.m., after an employee reported an unknown male was attempting to enter the salon.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to 221 Paradise Road after a caller reported an accident with unknown injury.
A Banks Terrace resident reported, at 5:05 p.m., that she had a large volume of water in her basement after a contractor for the DPW recently did some work. DPW standby notified.
Police responded to the vicinity of 430 Paradise Road, at 7:50 p.m. for a well-being check on a female with bright red hair walking down the middle of the street near Domino’s. but she was gone on arrival.
SalemFridayOfficers responded to Prince Street, at 8:15 a.m., to settle a dispute.
The report of a larceny brought police to 392 Highland Ave., at 11:40 a.m.
Seven police tows were directed from 302 Lafayette St., between 1:14 and 1:56 p.m.
Police responded to 24 Charter St., at 2:10 p.m., for a car accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Officers were called to the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Read Street, at 5:13 p.m., for a car accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
The report of a disturbance brought police to the vicinity of 12 Mount Vernon St., at 6:27 p.m., where, after a brief investigation, they arrested John Brendan Kennedy, 37, of 3 Lewis St., Lynn. Kennedy was charged with malicious destruction of property under $1,200; operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license; drunken driving; and using a vehicle without authority. He was also charged on an outstanding warrant.
Police went to 252 Bridge St., at 8:40 p.m., to quiet a disturbance.
At 11:20 p.m., police were sent to Rainbow Terrace on a noise complaint.
The report of a larceny brought police to 225 Derby St., at 11:37 p.m.
SaturdayThe report of a break-in in progress brought police to 10 Osborne St., at 9:15 a.m.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Story Street, at noon for a motor vehicle hit and run.
Police were sent to Essex Street, at 1:50 p.m., to investigate a fraud or a scam.
Police were sent to 227 Highland Ave., at 2:20 p.m. for a shoplifting.
At 3:10 p.m., police were called to 9 Paradise Road for a break-in in progress.
Police went to the intersection of Monroe Road and Loring Avenue, at 3:10 p.m., on a well-being check. They arrested Anthony Wood, 28, of 5 Station Road, Apt. 1, Salem, and charged him with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs.
At 4:50 p.m., police stopped a vehicle at 252 Bridge St., and arrested the driver, Ledvin Niz-Lopez, 23, of 358 Eastern Ave., Apt. 1, Lynn. Niz Lopez was charged with furnishing false information to law enforcement; speeding; and operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
Police were called to the vicinity of 22 Mason St., at 8:23 p.m., for a car accident without injuries. They arrested Gregory John Gallo, 56, of 28 Amity St., Apt. 1, Lynn. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and with drunken driving (second offense).
Sunday
Police were sent to the Bit Bar, 78 Derby St., 12:36 a.m., for a disturbance at a liquor establishment.
Police also responded to three additional disturbances shortly thereafter: to 172 Lafayette St. at 12:38; 15 Federal St. at 12:42; and to 24 Peabody St. at 12:48 a.m.
Police were sent to 40 Harbor St., at 12:37 p.m., to settle a dispute.
Officers were called to 82 West Almeda St., at 12:40 p.m., to investigate a fraud or a scam.
A car accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to 462 Highland Ave., at 3:30 p.m.
Danvers
Friday
An officer went to 27 Rice St., at 8:25 p.m., for an issue with a neighbor.
Saturday
Firefighters responded to a box alarm from 38 Locust St., at 9:48 a.m., for a small fire on the deck.
Police were sent to the back lot at the Essex Tech Main Building, 565 Maple St., at 1:52 p.m., for someone harassing kids on the back lot.
An officer was called to the Daily Harvest Cafe, 103 High St., at 3:12 p.m. for an unruly customer.
A person called police, at 4:27 p.m., from 33 Park St., to report their identity had been stolen.
An ambulance was sent to Sky Zone, 100 Independence Way, at 8:15 p.m., for a leg injury with deformity. The patient was transported to an area hospital.
At 9 p.m., police responded to 7 Oak St., for a hit-and-run accident in which a motor vehicle struck the porch.