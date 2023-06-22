Peabody
Wednesday
Audi Peabody notified police at 1:46 p.m. that a car transporter had taken five license plates of theirs. All were entered into the NCIC (National Crime Information Center) as stolen.
A 3 Dana Road caller notified police, at 2:47 p.m., that an unknown person had damaged his vinyl fence by throwing golf balls at it.
An Elizabeth Lane caller reported a black Mazda CX5 followed her daughter around the neighborhood several times, and she did not feel comfortable pulling into her own driveway. The officer said it stemmed from a road-rage incident. He checked the neighborhood, but the vehicle had gone.
A caller reported, at 5:47 p.m., that he was involved in a road-rage incident in the vicinity of Holy Cow Ice Cream, 86 Andover St., The operator of a black two-door BMW brandished a handgun at the caller and alleged he was with state police. The driver declined to make a report at this time and continued on to work.
Police were sent to the Sunglass Hut, Northshore Mall, at 7:31 p.m., for a young man, dressed all in black, who had stolen a pair of Versace sunglasses. The officer reported it was a misunderstanding by the employee and nothing was stolen.
A caller notified police at 8:06 p.m. from the bar at Oliveira's, 72 Walnut St., that an unknown male tried to start a fight with him inside the bar, then said he would be waiting for him outside. A third party alleged the male carries a gun and a machete in his van, which was parked in the vicinity. The officer reported it was an argument with no weapons shown, and the parties had gone their separate ways.
Police responded to Lenscrafters, 210L Andover St., for a previous shoplifting. Two women wearing all black stole approximately $11,000 worth of sunglasses. The officer will be following up with LP, which has surveillance of the incident.
Police were called to Stanzy's Country Ranch at 8:50 p.m., on the report of a fight in progress. One party was transported to Salem and the other was trespassed from Stanzy's.
Police were sent to the Hallmark Building, 215 Newbury St., at 10:12 p.m., for a car hanging over the wall in the parking lot. The vehicle was towed by Gaeta's.
Thursday
Police summoned a 23-year-old Russell Street, Peabody, male to court after a 10:52 a.m. motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Tremont and Mount Vernon streets. Both vehicles were towed and four males, two from Peabody, one from Malden and one from Salem, were summoned to court on charges of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle among other charges.
Beverly
Wednesday
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to the vicinity of 375 Rantoul St., at 5:07 p.m., for a highly intoxicated female.
Police were called to 502 Cabot St., at 5:54 p.m., where they escorted a group of disorderly teens out of the building and dispersed them.
Officers were sent to 72 Cabot St., at 9:21 p.m., for a disturbance and a fight. It was broken up and the parties were dispersed.
Two officers were sent to 100 Sohier Road, at 9:25 p.m., for a past assault.
Police went to 55 Ober St., at 10:48 p.m., where, during a Lynch Park check, they dispersed a group .
Thursday
Four patrolmen, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 11:38 a.m. to East Corning Street, for a man down with CPR in progress.
An officer was sent to Holly Lane, at 12:11 p.m., to speak with a woman training her dog on her neighbor's lawn.
Police, fire and ambulance responded to Ober Street, at 12:43 p.m., to assist an elderly woman who fell in her room.
An officer was called to 15 Beckford St., at 12:50 p.m., to speak with a resident whose tools were stolen from the basement.
Salem
Wednesday
Police went to 296 Derby St., at 4:07 p.m., to break up a fight
A report of a missing juvenile brought police to 158 Bridge St., at 4:14 p.m.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought officers to 44 Jefferson Ave., at 4:50 pm.
Officers were called to Walmart, 450 Highland Ave., at 5:33 p.m., for a shoplifter.