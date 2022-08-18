BeverlyTuesday
Officers were called to a Western Avenue location, at 4:18 p.m., for an unattended death. The subject, an 83-year-old man, lived alone and died of natural causes, reports indicated.
An officer was sent to a Colgate Road address at 5 p.m., to prevent a breach of peace.
Police responded to a Rantoul Street address, at 5:28 p.m., for a domestic argument — banging and yelling was coming from an apartment.
A cruiser was sent to Cherry Hill Drive, at 6:15 p.m., where it dispersed 4 vehicles from the lot.
Officers were sent to 22 Federal St., at 8:17 p.m., to check on a party who could not be reached.
Two units were dispatched to the intersection of Hale and Dane streets, at 8:40 p.m. for some homeless men fighting in the park.
At 8:55 p.m., police returned to 75 Sam Fonzo Drive, to disperse motor vehicles from the park.
Two officers were sent to 325 Cabot St., at 10:35 p.m., for a neighbor causing a general disturbance.
At 10:36 p.m., an officer went to 100 Sam Fonzo Drive, where more motor vehicles were dispersed from the lot.
A disturbance at a house party brought 3 cruisers to 25 Essex St., at 10:56 p.m., for a male hitting a female.
Wednesday
Officers were sent to Beverly Commons Drive, at 1:24 a.m., to assist Mass. Probation.
Just before 2 a.m., two officers went to 11 Cabot St., to check out a suspicious person with a flashlight.
Two cruisers responded to 13 Ober St., after a party called at 2:30 a.m. to report he believed someone might be in the house.
A party called at 2:47 to report he was concerned someone may have broken into a house at 28 Story Ave.
Police were sent to 25 Essex St., at 8:35 a.m. to serve a man with a warrant but he was not there.
Three cruisers and an ambulance responded at 8:37 a.m. to 9 Dane St. for a man on the ground.
At 8:56 a.m., police went to 148 Elliott to serve a warrant, but that party was absent also.
Suspicious activity was suspected at 16 New Balch St., after the house was egged for the second time. It was reported at 8:57 a.m.
Police, sent to the vicinity of Cabot and Fayette streets at 9:50 a.m., on a warrant service, arrested a Beverly man, 36, and transported him to court.
At 9:08 a.m., police attempted to serve a third warrant, this at 273 Rantoul St., but that party was also missing.
At 9:23 a.m., police went to 245 Essex St., in an attempt to serve a warrant for attempted rape, but the suspect was not at home.
Police and an ambulance were called to Winter Street, at 2:27 p.m., for a homeless man sleeping in a yard.
Three officers responded to 29 River St. at 4:13 p.m. for an attempted break into a car. They apprehended and arrested the suspect, Alistair Hayden Magary, 18, of 148 Elliott St., Beverly. He was charged with breaking and entering for a misdemeanor.
Five officers, fire and an ambulance responded at 6:09 p.m., to Elliott St., to assist a prisoner with chest pains.
Three officers were sent to Home Street at 7:30 p.m. to speak with a mother who says her son, who has mental health issues, is making threats.
Two officers were called to 3 Foster Drive at 8:20 p.m. by a resident who said there was a group banging on the doors and windows.
At 8:30 p.m., a Kennell Hill Drive resident told police that solicitors would not leave the property. Police sent them on their way.
Police and ambulance were sent to a Rantoul Street address, at 9:07 p.m., for a male party who could not be awakened.
Police went to the vicinity of 37 Sturtevant St., to check for kids looking into cars with lights.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Balch Street, at 11:08 p.m., after an on-call doctor requested a patient be transported to the hospital.
Thursday
An officer went to 25 Essex St., at 9:20 a.m., to meet with homeless parties at the Common.
At 11:15 a.m., an officer was sent to Dane and Essex streets, to check on the homeless at the Common.
Police, fire and ambulance were called to the intersection of Elliott and Green streets, at 11:22 a.m., for a two-vehicle accident with property damage.
Two officers went to an Essex Street location, at 12:58 p.m., for a homeless man and female fighting.
At 2:33 p.m., police were called to the area of Lothrop and Dane streets, for homeless people fighting on the beach.
Danvers
Wednesday
Police went to Marsh Family Dental, 26 Locust St., at 4:15 p.m., for an unwanted guest. A party was thought to be attempting to defraud the office.
An officer was sent to Flip The Bird, 198 Endicott St., at 5:31 p.m., for the theft of a bicycle.
Police went to Mobil-Danvers, 156 Endicott St., at 9:33 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with possible injury.
Tuesday
A cat was reported missing from 26 Cabot Road at 11:30 a.m.
A driver reported from Maple Street and Kirkbride Drive, at 2:10 p.m., that they were run off the road by a driver with a case of road rage.
Police were sent to the Sylvan Street Grille, 175 Sylvan St., at 3:02 p.m., to assist an employee in preventing two males from removing a plate.
An officer was called to Salon153, 153 Endicott St., to check the well-being of a male who seemed out of it.
Marblehead
Wednesday
A vehicle was stopped at 8 a.m. at the intersection of Pleasant and Village streets and cited for a moving complaint.
An officer went to a Washington Street location, at 11:26 a.m., to take a report on a break and entry and burglary of a structure.
A call for suspicious activity brought an officer to Brook Road, at 4:37 p.m.
Five officers responded to a Beacon Street location, at 5 p.m., to report on a group of kids building a fort in the woods.
Two officers went to a Guernsey Street address, at 8:10 p.m., for a larceny, forgery or fraud.
Thursday
Two officers were sent to Lincoln Avenue, at 12:22 a.m., for a loud party.
Police, fire and ambulance responded to Sewall Street at 12:39 a.m. on a well-being check.
Two officers were sent to Smith Street, at 1:49 a.m., to speak with a witness to a hit-and-run.
PeabodyWednesday
Officers were called to the Boston Children’s Hospital parking lot, for assistance with a motor vehicle property damage report. The officers spoke with both parties and do not believe the damage to the other vehicle was done at this time.
Police were called to 24 County St. and Angel Way, at 5 p.m., to assist state police after the operator attempted to take off from a stop. A K9 was requested and the CID was coming for photos, but the suspect was located nearby and taken into custody by Pea. 5. Police arrested Javier P. Pimentel, 23, of 47 Park St., Lynn. He was charged with failing to stop for police; reckless operation of a motor vehicle and with failure to stop or yield. A female took control of his vehicle.
A caller reported, at 5:27 p.m., that she had been rear-ended and the other driver abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot after unloading something from the car. He was described as a white male wearing a navy shirt and Khaki shorts. State police K9 was on scene. The suspect vehicle was towed after being deemed abandoned property, as it was unregistered and no owner could be identified. The 43-year-old Bowler Street, Lynn, operator was identified and will be summoned to court to face charges of leaving the scene of a property-damage accident; operating a motor vehicle with a license suspended, subsequent offense; number plate violation; unregistered motor vehicle, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Officers stopped a vehicle at 6:45 p.m., at the Richdale convenience store, 288 Washington St., and arrested the operator on a Peabody warrant. The NY license plate attached to the vehicle was confiscated, and the vehicle was allowed to remain in the Richdale lot. The operator, Tyler King, 35, of 17 Granite St, Peabody, was arrested and charged on an outstanding Peabody warrant for three motor-vehicle offenses, including drunken driving. He was also charged on an outstanding Lynn District warrant on two motor-vehicle charges.
A resident of Whispering Meadows, 278 Newbury St., reported, at 8 p.m., that her neighbor is videotaping her, and she wishes to speak with an officer. She was advised of her 209A anti-harassment rights, and a community policing officer will be notified.
The property owner, who was on scene at the time, reported, at 9:34 p.m., that something was thrown through a window at the Wilson Square Laundry, 120 Central St. The officer will document damage to the window.
Thursday
A caller told police, at 7:20 a.m., that the way cars were parked, he was unable to get his truck down Union Street to Paleologos. The officer reported he was able to find the owner on one of the illegally parked vehicles and had him move it. Vehicles can now drive down Union without issue.
Firefighters responded, at 9:43 a.m., to Jim Plunkett Painting, 11 Railroad Ave., for a structure fire. Railroad Avenue was temporarily blocked and the fire was extinguished.
A Shamrock Street caller left a voice-mail, at 10:32 a.m., complaining her neighbor’s dog is always off leash and uses her lawn as a toilet. She said she believes the woman lives in the apartment complex next door but cannot confirm. She will email video and screenshots to police in an effort to identify her. The screenshots and video clearly show a young woman walking a brown pitbull-type dog off leash. In the video, the animal is seen defecating on the caller’s property and the female walking away without picking up the waste. Video and screenshots were forwarded to attempt to ID the dog owner.
A 13 Sherman St. resident called police, at 11:53 a.m., to report a break and entry to his motor vehicle.