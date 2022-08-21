PeabodyThursdayA caller reported, at 3:40 p.m., having lost a Hermes Apple watch, valued at $2,500, at Life Time Fitness, 210 Andover St.
A 22 Mason St. caller reported, at 5:48 p.m., that two of his tires had been slashed.
A 22 May St., caller reported, at 6:30 p.m., that three male juveniles had jumped on the hood of his car, causing dents, then took off toward the golf course and bike path.
An officer went to 80 Foster St., at 7:20 p.m., to report on the theft of delivered packages. A resident of a neighboring unit will be summoned to court for the larceny.
A driver reported at 8:45 p.m., from the intersection of Lynn Street and Bay State Boulevard that he had been assaulted in a road-rage accident. The caller said his vehicle had been side-swiped by a white Honda HR-V. The male operator got out of the HR-V and assaulted him, punching him in the head multiple times and possibly breaking his nose. The HR-V then fled toward Lynn. Lynn police were notified. Peabody police then followed up at the registered owner’s address at 200 Washington Street, Peabody. The operator will be summoned to court for leaving the scene of a property-damage accident and for assault and battery.
FridayA caller from Proctor Circle advised police, at 12:08 p.m., that he had gotten a suspicious call that his daughter had been involved in a bad drug deal and has been kidnapped. The caller said he would release the daughter to her father if he came up with $10,000. The father told police that his daughter is due to be released from Salem Hospital today. The officer called the daughter who confirmed she had not been kidnapped and would be leaving the hospital later in the day. He then called the father back and told him that it was a scam, that his daughter was still at the hospital and would be released later today.
Police were called to Macy’s Men’s Store, 210M Andover St. after being advised the store had detained someone in the security office for shoplifting. The 51-year-old Warren Street, Peabody, woman, who has a history of shoplifting, has been trespassed for three years and will be summoned to court on a charge of shoplifting.
Police were dispatched to the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., at 8:35 p.m., for a fight in progress in the funeral home. The officer reported all parties have been separated and the director asked that the officer remain on scene until people cleared out.
A Larabee Terrace resident called police, at 9:44 p.m., to express his concern about a car parked in front of the house for 15 — 20 minutes with its lights on. He was advised the person in the car was waiting to pick up his mother.
SalemPolice were called to 91 Lafayette St., at 5 p.m., where they arrested Luis Angel Vega, 56, of Lifebridge — Northshore, 56 Margin St. He was charged with possession of Class A drugs, subsequent offense, and with the possession of Class B drugs, subsequent offense.
The report of a larceny brought police to 57 Butler St., at 9:43 p.m.
Thursday
Police were sent to the vicinity of Lafayette and Dow streets, at 6:42 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
The report of a larceny brought officers to 12 First St., at 11:48 a.m.
Police were sent to 10 Lynch St., at 3:36 p.m., to execute a search warrant.
Officers were sent to 32 Derby Square, at 4 p.m., for a break-and-entry in the past.
Friday
Vandalism was reported, at 2:07 a.m., in the vicinity of 1 Sewall St.
Police responded, at 2:55 a.m., to the vicinity of Restaurant Row and Memorial Drive, for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle. After a brief investigation, they arrested a 62-year-old Danvers resident on an outstanding warrant.
A past break and entry brought police to 7 Cloutman St., at 5:30 a.m.
A break and entry to a motor vehicle brought police to 14 Horton St., at 11:23 a.m.
Police were called to 13 High St., at 11:30 a.m., where, after a brief investigation, they arrested Nathan Louis Goldshlag, 72, of 37 Ottawa Road, Arlington, and charged him with enticing a child under 16.
A break and entry to a motor vehicle was reported, at 12:16 p.m., in the vicinity of 28 Shore Ave.
The theft of a motor vehicle or a motor-vehicle license plate was reported, at 2:12 p.m., from 43 Jefferson Ave.
A missing adult was reported from 205 Highland Ave., at 4:50 p.m.
Police were sent to 252 Bridge St., at 6:40 p.m., for a drunken person.
Police responded to 36 Margin S., at 7:53 p.m., for an assault in the past. After a brief investigation, they arrested Thomas P. Mattson, 39, of 313 Essex St., Apt. 310, Salem. Mattson was charged with assault and battery with injury on a disabled person over 60; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; and malicious destruction of property under $1,200.
An officer went to 289 Derby St., at 8:15 p.m. to record a case of vandalism and/or graffiti.
A motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury brought police to 4 Canal St., at 11:45 p.m.
Saturday
Police went to 15 Federal St., Salem, at 12:56 a.m., to investigate a larceny.
Police responded, at 1:29 a.m., to the area of 10 1/2 Mason St., water and Buffum streets, for a report of gunshots fired. Responding officers confirmed six shots had been fired, but there were no injuries and no damages. Police Chief Lucas Miller said that, though the investigation was ongoing, there were no witnesses, no suspects, and no threat to the public.
A juvenile was reported missing, at 3:22 a.m., from the Plummer Home for Boys, 37 Winter Island Road.
The report of an assault in progress brought police to 50 St. Peter St, at 11:53 p.m.
Police were sent to 56 Ward St., at 5:30 a.m., to check on an open phone line. They arrested Isaiah Tyree Giaff Hodge, 27, of that address and charged him with assault with a dangerous weapon.
Police were called at 11:50 a.m. to the vicinity of 40R Highland Ave., to end a dispute.
Officers were sent to 60 Ward St., at 3:37 p.m., for a break-and-entry in progress.
Beverly
Thursday
Two officers were sent to Lothrop Street, at 4:30 p.m., to check on a male who had been motionless for a couple of hours.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to 23 Essex St., to make a well-being check on a male and a female who appeared to have passed out on the patio.
Police, fire and ambulance went to a Porter Street location, at 10:45 p.m., where they extinguished a small grass fire.
Friday
Two officers were sent to 61 Chase St., at 12:30 a.m., to check out suspicious parties seen under vehicles.
Two officers were called to 60 Story Ave., at 12:45 a.m., to assist a citizen who said another person would not give back her cat.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to a Rantoul Street address, at 6:05 a.m., to assist a female who was making suicidal statements last night.
Police, fire and ambulance responded to Cherry Hill at 8:15 a.m., for an unresponsive male. CPR was in progress.
Police and an ambulance were sent to a Cabot Street location, at 3:28 p.m., for an out-of-control autistic male.
An officer went to the intersection of West Dane and Mechanic streets, at 4:40 p.m., to speak with a caller complaining about a vehicle that continuously parks in a no-parking zone.
Two officers responded to 50 Broadway, at 6:30 p.m., after a male reported being threatened with a knife.
An officer went to a Winter Street address, at 8:37 p.m., to assist a woman who said she hears people at the door.
An officer went to New Balch Street, at 9:10 p.m., to speak with a resident who said his house had been egged twice tonight.
Three cruisers were sent to 72 Cherry Hill Drive, at 10:22 p.m., to check the Amphenol parking area.
Three cruisers were dispatched to 286 Cabot St., at 10:34 p.m. for a disturbance in the lobby.
Saturday
An officer went to East Street, at 12:52 a.m., to disperse a loud group with their headlights on.
Two cruisers were sent to East Street, at 2:20 a.m., on a noise complaint.
A 395 Essex St. resident called police, at 9:33 a.m., to report a fraud.
An officer was sent to a Hale Street address, at 11:33 a.m., to assist a citizen in getting back their iPad.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Cabot and Water streets, at 12:30 p.m., for a diving incident.
Three officers were sent to Broadway, at 3:40 p.m., to check for a possible overdose outside.
Two officers went to the vicinity of Chapman and Federal streets, at 6 p.m., to try to locate a possible squatter.
Two officers and the sergeant were sent to a Bennett Street location, at 7:04 p.m., for a possible domestic assault. A woman was shoved down and hurt.
An officer was sent to 16 New Balch St., at 8:30 p.m., by a resident who said that there were kids in his yard. The house was egged twice last night.
Police were again sent, at 9:30 p.m. to 72 Cherry Hill Drive to disperse a group gathered in the parking lot.
Two patrolmen and the sergeant went to 10 Charles St., at 9:42 p.m., for a neighbor disturbance after a landlord was confronted by a woman and her daughter.
Police were sent to 20 Balch St., at 10:50 p.m., for another Balch Street house egged.
The report of four males, standing outside a vehicle wearing hoods, brought three officers to 377 Cabot St., at 11 p.m., but the quartet was gone when they arrived.
The sergeant and three officers were sent to the intersection of East Lothrop and Corning streets, at 11:25 p.m., for a woman hit by a motor vehicle. Police said the woman, who was apparently upset by a road-rage incident, saw the other vehicle and pulled over to confront its driver. When she jumped out of her vehicle, she neglected to put it in park and the vehicle rolled backward, striking and injuring her. She was transported to Beverly Hospital with non life-threating injuries.
Sunday
The sergeant and three officers responded to a Cabot Street address, at 3:52 a.m., after a father asked them to check on his son.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to a Rantoul Street address, at 11:17 a.m. to assist with a suicidal and/or homicidal party.
An officer went to a Sohier Road address, at 11:44 p.m., to assist a female whose ex-boyfriend had damaged her property.
A patrolman and a fire truck were dispatched to the vicinity of 23 Kelleher Road, at 12:50 p.m., to extinguish a grass fire on the tracks.
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to the vicinity of 24 Home St., at 3 p.m., for a male in a car engaged in possible drug activity.
Danvers
Thursday
Police were called to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 5 p.m., for a female shoplifter. They arrested Miranda Pramataris, 43, of 67 Lowell St., Apt. 3, Lynn, and charged her with shoplifting merchandise valued at more than $250.
An officer was sent to Costco Wholesale, 11 Newbury St., at 9:40 p.m. and dispersed a loud car group in the parking lot.
An officer was sent to Ira Lexus, 101 Andover St., at 12:44 a.m., for three people around cars.
Friday
Police were sent to Hathorne Greene Condominiums, 320 Newbury St., at 2:44 p.m., to investigate a case of unemployment fraud.