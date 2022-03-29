PeabodyMondayA caller from the vicinity of 66 County St. reported, at 10:40 a.m., that a hit-run driver had damaged a granite post and left pieces of the vehicle behind.
A resident of 6 Silverleaf Way notified police, at 1:47 p.m., that fraudulent charges had been made to her bank account.
Mall security at Nordstrom notified police, at 4:12 p.m., that a vehicle had accidently struck another vehicle parked in the lot. The owner of the parked vehicle was contacted, and the man said he would notify his wife, who works at Tony C’s. But Tony C’s had no record of that employee. A voicemail was left for her and Mall security will be standing by with the vehicle.
A woman came into the station, at 6:45 p.m., to report that her purse had been stolen while she was at the Royale Salon, 72 Main St.
Police went to Laced, the Northshore Mall, at 7:38 p.m., after the store reported four high-school-age males had stolen clothing valued at some $3,000 to $5,000.
Police recovered a stolen motor vehicle, at 9:57 p.m., at the intersection of Hale and Vine streets. They arrested Tyler Todd Holstead, 28, of 484 Main St., Sturbridge, and charged him with receiving a stolen motor vehicle.
Tuesday
A 911 caller said she had gotten a call from a friend who said he was taking pills and drinking and wanted to harm himself. Police got no answer on his phone, his number was pinged unsuccessfully, and they checked previous Leominster, Athol and Gardner addresses without success. He was believed to be homeless and living in a friend’s shed at an unknown location. He was finally found at an Orange location.
Beverly
MondayStopped a vehicle in the vicinity of Walgreen’s Pharmacy, 54 Elliot St., at 5:26 p.m., and arrested the driver for possible narcotics activity. They arrested Denzel Mena Mejias, 19, of 100 Empire St., Lynn, and charged him with failing to stop for police.
Police were sent to 11 Sargent Ave., at 7:17 p.m., after a party called to say a raccoon was in the bedroom.
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to a Pleasant Street address, at 8:20 p.m., for a man on the floor in Unit 304.
An officer was bitten by a squirrel at 8:45 p.m., on Elliott Street.
Police were called to 26 Dolloff Ave., at 9:07 p.m., for a home-rental scam.
An ambulance was sent to a Pillowlace Lane address, at 11:30 p.m., for a son with a possible mental health issue acting strangely.
TuesdayOfficers and an ambulance were sent to a Washington Street address for a party threatening to take sleeping pills.
An officer was sent to 11 Vine St., at 2:29 a.m., for a party threatening to smash a window.
An officer was called to 399 Essex St., at 9:45 a.m., to investigate a reported scam.
A hit-and-run accident with property damage brought police to the intersection of Cabot and Thorndike streets, at 9:50 a.m.
A resident at Cabot and Wallis streets reported a motor-vehicle hit and run accident.
Danvers
Sunday
Police were called to Hunt Nursing Home, 90 Lindall St., at 4:50 p.m., to assist staff with a combative wheelchair patient.
An officer was sent to 128 south and Endicott St., at 8:50 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injury.
An officer was sent to CVS, 139 Endicott St., at 9:35 p.m., for a possible shoplifting.
Monday
Officers were called to 42 Putnam Lane, at 4 a.m., for an unknown male in the home, but the officer said it was unfounded.
An ambulance was dispatched to Market Basket, 139 Endicott St., at 6:34 a.m. for an unconscious party.
An officer was called to The Home Depot, Route 1/92 Newbury St., at 8:32 a.m., for a trespass notice.
Police were called to Stop & Shop, 301 Newbury St., at 9:27 a.m., for a male yelling obscenities.
Marblehead
Monday
Three officers responded to an Arthur Avenue home at 7:25 a.m. for a burglar alarm, but it turned out to be a false alarm.
Police and the Fire Department responded to Carlton Road, at 7:26 a.m. for a structure fire.
Police stopped two vehicles at the intersection of Green Street and West Shore Drive, one at 9:55 and the other at 10:16 a.m., and cited each operator.
An officer responded to Broughton Road, at 12:05 p.m., on a general complaint.
An officer was sent to Peach Highlands, at 12:10 p.m., to assist a citizen.
The report of a larceny, forgery or fraud brought an officer to Pleasant St., at 1 p.m.
An officer was sent to a Heritage Way address, at 3:45 p.m., for a burglary or break and entry to a structure.
A general complaint brought an officer to Humphrey Street, at 5:05 p.m.
Tuesday
Officers were sent to Stramski Way, Community Road, Atlantic Avenue, West Shore Drive and Wyman Road, between 12:20 and 12:45 a.m., on property checks.
An officer was sent to Creesy Street, at 6:32 a.m., on a noise complaint.
Salem
Sunday
Police stopped a vehicle at,11:05 p.m. Sunday, in a routine motor-vehicle traffic stop and arrested the operator, Alfonso Javon Ellis, 32, of 52 Dow St., Apt. 47, Salem. He was charged with speeding; operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, subsequent offense and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
Monday
Police went to 11 Church St., at 12:05 a.m., on a noise complaint.
Officers started the day with four motor-vehicle traffic stops: in the vicinity of 76 Lafayette St., at 12:26 a.m.; the intersection of Green Ledge Street and Highland Avenue at 11:02; the intersection of Canal and Cypress streets at 1:05; and the vicinity of North Street, at 1:39 a.m.
A larceny report brought officers to 10 Howard St., at 8:38 a.m.
Officers responded to 93 Washington St. at 11:20 a.m., to check out a suspicious party and/or motor vehicle.
A fraud or scam report brought an officer to 27 Fairmount St., at 11:30 a.m.
Officers were sent to 16 Park St., at 12:20 p.m. for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
An officer was called to 50 Winter Island Road, at 1:30 p.m., to check out a suspicious item.
A motor-vehicle hit and run was reported from 12 Osborne Hill Drive., at 1:48 p.m.
Officers responded to 190 Bridge St., at 5:05 p.m., on reports of a fight. On arrival, officers discovered that two parties, including Abraham B. Hunter-Lane, 30, of 1313 Broughton Drive, Beverly, and his unidentified companion had broken into the Bridge Street apartment in order to collect a debt from the resident. In the fight that ensued, Hunter-Lane and his unidentified companion vandalized the apartment and pepper-sprayed a female who was with the resident. The companion was able to flee in the confusion, but Hunter-Lane was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, vandalizing property and breaking and entering into a building in the daytime for a felony. The case is still under investigation.
Police were sent to 219 Loring Ave., at 6:05 p.m., for an assault in the past.
Officers went to 26 Salem St., at 6:33 p.m., to investigate a larceny.
Officers responded to 12 First St., at 9:27 p.m. to take a report on a missing juvenile
Tuesday
Officers responded to 2176 Highland Ave. at 12:46 a.m., for a commercial alarm.
An officer went to 73 Congress St., at 7:20 a.m., on a parking complaint.
A dispute brought police to 200 Essex St., at 8:05 a.m.
An officer responded to 134 Bridge St., at 12:26 p.m., on a general request for police.
Police responded to 75 Webb St. at 12:44 p.m., for a reported larceny.
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run brought an officer to 337 Jefferson Ave. at 1:23 p.m.
Police were sent to 231 Essex St., at 1:38 p.m., to end a dispute.
Police went to 50 Bridge St., at 2:25 p.m., to look into a complaint of harassment.
Police were dispatched to the intersection of Marlborough Road and Verdon Street, at 3:15 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.