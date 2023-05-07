PeabodyThursday
Police were called to the vicinity of Hood Ink, 2-59 Central St., at 4:27 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident with a tow but no injuries. The operator, Weslei Cristiano De Amorim, 42, 134 Boxford St., Lawrence, was summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and for failing to stop or yield.
Police stopped a driver, at 7:03 p.m., at the intersection of Lynn and Dexter street and summoned the operator, a 36-year-old Foster Street, Peabody, woman, to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Police were sent to Long’s Jewelers, 35 Cross St., at 9:05 p.m., for a blue sedan and a black pickup in the parking lot per Long’s surveillance. Officer reported it was a couple changing a tire.
A Rose Circle man reported, at 10:32 p.m., that a party pulled up to his house in a gray Volkswagen Jetta, walked up to his son’s car with a flashlight and fled when he was confronted. There was no further information.
Friday
The school resource officer was concerned for the well-being of a 15-year-old who lives at 420 Lynnfield St. He has not been to school in two weeks and his mother has sent some concerning text messages to his friends. An officer was sent to the residence at 1 p.m., but there was no answer at the residence, and the officer will follow up with the school resource officer.
Police responded, at 6:08 p.m., to the vicinity of TD Banknorth, 31 Cross St,, for a motor-vehicle accident. One vehicle was towed, and the operator, a 32-year-old Salem female was summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and for operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 7:22 p.m., at the intersection of Lynnfield Street and Cashman Court. After an investigation and records check, they arrested Jose Mateus Francisco-Kind, 24 Collins St., Apt. 1, Peabody, for operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, subsequent offense; operating a motor vehicle without a valid inspection sticker; two outstanding Peabody warrants; and on one other-department warrant.
A James Street caller advised police, at 11:21 p.m., that a group of kids broke into the park concession stand then ran away. The party came to the scene and secured the door and the items that were inside. The CID responded and will document. Police were unable to locate the suspects, described as two tall, skinny males dressed all in black, who ran into the woods. Approximately 20 bags of chips were taken.
Saturday
Police were sent to the Sunglass Hut at 11:45 p.m., for a shoplifter. The employee recovered the sunglasses from the suspect, who fled the area.
A caller reported, at 12:36 p.m., that a young child was walking on the top of the scaffolding at 72 Central St., but the child was gone when the officer arrived. He determined, however, that there was some property belonging to the resident in Apartment 6 and he would try to return it to her. The officer spoke with the family and determined the child was OK and returned the property to her.
Police responded to the vicinity of 14 North Apartments, Crane Brook Way, at 2:50 p.m., for a motorcyclist down. The operator, Jose M. Mejia-Gonzalez had sustained undetermined injuries and was transported to Salem Hospital.
A 58 Central St., woman called police, at 3:53 p.m., to report her son had been assaulted. She took the youth to the hospital. Police were unable to locate the suspect.
Police were called to the intersection of Foster and Mason streets, at 8:41 p.m., after a caller reported a driver struck two parked vehicles and took off on foot. The driver was located in the vicinity of Washington and Mason streets and was transported back to the scene of the accident. Atlantic was dispatched for medical evaluation but the woman refused medical treatment. The 33-year-old Beverly woman will be summoned to court for leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
Sunday
Police went to 4 Shillaber St., at 12:07 a.m., for a vehicle into a pole with wires down and airbag deployment. The operator refused medical attention and Todisco has the vehicle. There was no report of injuries or citations.
Police were sent to 28 Glendale Ave, at 10:38 a.m., for a past larceny. They summoned Jocelyne Ogando, 44, of 74 Frances St., Everett, to court to face charges of larceny over $1,200 and malicious damage to a motor vehicle.
Danvers
Friday
An intoxicated female was picked up at 6:13 p.m., in the vicinity of Liberty St. and Independence Road, and transported to an area hospital.
Officers were dispatched to the Costco parking lot, 11 Newbury St., at 11:02 p.m., to disperse a group of cars which had gathered there.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Danvers Square, 1 Maple St., at 3:31 p.m., in response to a complaint about seven to eight kids on bikes in the traffic, but they were gone on arrival.
Saturday
An officer was sent to Market Basket, 139 Endicott St., at 6:04 p.m., for a parked car hit in the lot. No one was hurt.
Police were called to the Liberty Tree Mall, 100 Independence Way, at 7:48 p.m., for an unwanted male guest. They arrested Michael Ball, 34, homeless, of Danvers. He was charged with vandalizing property and with larceny under $1,200.
Sunday
An officer was sent to an Andover Street location at 11 a.m., for a suspicious foot hanging from the trunk. It was a practical joke.
An officer was called to Nordstrom Rack, at 12:40 p.m., for a 13-year-old female shoplifter apprehended by store security.
Officers were called to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 1:40 p.m., to disperse panhandlers asking shoppers for money.
MarbleheadFriday
Five officers responded to the intersection of Jersey Street and West Shore drive, at 6:48 p.m., to investigate a general complaint. The nature of the complaint was not indicated.
Police, fire and ambulance responded to Casino Road, at 8:29 p.m., for a person who suffered serious burns when hot oil splashed.
Saturday
Multiple officers and fire engines responded at 9:21 a.m., to Alexander Circle, to assist a citizen.
Officers were dispatched to four different locations, at 9:50 p.m., to provide traffic control for National MS Society Walks 1, 2, 3 and 4.
Four officers responded to the vicinity of Atlantic and Seaview avenues, at 7:48 p.m. for a motor-vehicle moving complaint. Two citations were issued.
The report of an assault brought an officer to 41 Ocean Ave., at 10:06 p.m.
BeverlyThursday
Three officers were called to The Dollar Tree, 377 Cabot St., at 4:15 p.m., for parties in the back of the store filling their pockets.
Three officers were sent to 25 Folly Pond Road, at 4:50 p.m., after a party reported a downstairs neighbor was screaming.
Two officers were called to an Elliott Street location after a party reported a male party had been slumped over since lunchtime.
Officers responded to Elliott Street, at 6:17 p.m., for a female who reported a young male had assaulted her.
Friday
Police and ambulance were dispatched, at 12:06 p.m., to a School Street for a party not breathing. Possible unattended death.
Three officers were sent to Tozer Road, at 11:52 a.m., for a male party arguing with a female.
Two officers were called to 75 Brimbal Ave., at 12:50 p.m., for a patient outside threatening staff members with a stick.
Police went to 24 Lothrop St., at 3:04 p.m., and to 45 Bridge St., at 3:24 p.m., for two separate cases of fraud or identity theft.
Officers were called to 254 Essex St., at 5:50 p.m., for a man all in black with a paintball gun.
Officers responded, at 6:13 p.m., to 145 McKay St., for a three-car accident.
Three officers were sent to 23 Mill St., at 6:24 p.m., to speak with a 12-year-old who had been assaulted at the park.
Two officers went to the vicinity of 55 Ober St., at 7:42 p.m., for a suspicious party taking pictures of people from a vehicle.
Two officers were dispatched to 254 Essex St., at 8:35 p.m., for a person trying to break into a motor vehicle.
Two officers were sent to 45 Baker Ave., at 9:50 p.m., to assist homeowner who said their dog wouldn’t let them into the house.