PeabodyWednesday
Police stopped a juvenile at 8:34 a.m., at 151 Andover St., and summoned the juvenile operator to court for operating without a license, operating an unregistered and an uninsured motor vehicle and for attaching wrong-number plates. The vehicle was towed.
Police and ambulance responded to Not Your Average Joe’s, at the Northshore Mall, at 12:24 p.m., after an elderly male fell and was bleeding from the mouth. He was transported to Beverly Hospital.
A party notified police, at 2:27 p.m., that someone was riding a green dirt bike over the lawns from Pulaski to Margin streets. Officers checked the length of Margin Street but the dirt bike was gone.
Police were sent to Mobile Estates, 286 Newbury St., at 4:12 p.m., to assist firefighters in extinguishing a bonfire. The resident extinguished the fire without issue.
A vehicle was stopped at 5:03 p.m. in the vicinity of Andover Street and Andover Drive and the operator was given a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.
A caller notified police, at 5:20 p.m., that her vehicle was struck while parked on Washington St. There were no witnesses.
A 7 Driscoll St. resident notified police, at 8:42 a.m., that his vehicle appears to have been damaged by a BB gun.
SalemWednesday
An officer was sent to 34 Peabody Street, at 3:55 p.m., to speak with a person who said they had been threatened.
At 5:45 p.m., they were sent to 13 Geneva St., to speak with another person who reported being threatened.
The report of an undesirable or an unwanted guest brought police to 1000 Ave., at 8:26 p.m.
A noise complaint brought officers to 19 Roslyn St., at 9:06 p.m.
Thursday
Report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 32 Clifton Ave., at 12:39 a.m.
Police were called to 11 Willson St., at 7:53 a.m., on a parking complaint.
At 10:14 a.m., officers were called to 121 Loring Ave., to look into a larceny.
Police were sent to 201 Canal St., at 10:26 a.m., where they arrested a 33-year-old Marblehead woman on a warrant.
At 10:27 a.m., officers were sent to 81 Highland Ave., where they arrested a 37-year-old Peabody man on a warrant.
The report of a suspicious person and/or vehicle brought police to the vicinity of 196 Loring Avenue.
A past assault brought officers to 221 Washington St., at 1:02 p.m.
Officers went to 171 Boston St., at 3:34 p.m. to keep the peace at a road-rage incident.
BeverlyWednesday
Police were called to 175 Elliot St., at 5:02 p.m., to look into a Bitcoin scam.
A Summer Street resident called police, at 8:04 p.m., to say they believe their electronic devices had been hacked.
Police were sent to 10 Park St., at 8:17 p.m., to assist firefighters who were dealing with a sparking transformer.
Police and an ambulance were sent to 91 Cabot St., at 9:50 p.m., for a neighbor who was irrational and threatening to kill people.
Three officers were called to 337 Cabot at 10:13 p.m. to check on a male with a flashlight in the back yard.
At 10 p.m., three officers and an ambulance were sent to the intersection of Colon and Heather streets for a female walking down the middle of the street.
Thursday
Two cruisers were sent to the vicinity of 485 Rantoul St., at, 12:36 a.m., to look for potentially suspicious males in the area.
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to 327 Rantoul St., at 7:33 a.m., to make a well-being check requested by the wife.
A disturbance by a former temp employee brought an officer to 50 Dunham Road at 9:01 a.m.
Police were sent to 175 Elliott St., at 9:18 a.m., to serve an arrest warrant.
Two officers and an ambulance were called to 5 Beverly Commons Drive, at 9:50 a.m., after a visiting nurse reported she was getting no response from a patient.
An officer was sent to 1 Water St., at 10:42 a.m., to take a report on a stolen package.
Officers were sent to 3 Essex St., at 1:53 p.m., to check the well-being of a male seated against a dumpster.
Police were called to a Sohier Road address, at 2:32 p.m., to speak with a student who was being harassed by a former boss.
Police and an ambulance were sent to Sohier Road, at 3:49 p.m. to assist a student who collapsed.