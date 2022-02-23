PeabodyTuesday
A person at the courthouse advised an officer, at 12:45 p.m., that they had been threatened while there. The officer documented the incident and forwarded it for further information. A 47-year-old Merrow Road, Lynnfield, man will be summonsed to court to face a charge of attempting to intimidate a witness, juror, police or court official.
A visiting nurse reported at 3:15 p.m., that a woman she cares for at the Overlook Trailer Park was intoxicated and unable to care for herself. The woman was transported to Salem Hospital via ambulance.
Police responded to the vicinity of 153 Bartholomew St., at 3:35 p.m., after a woman reported her vehicle had hit a telephone pole. She said she had already contacted the Peabody Municipal Light Plant (PMLP) and they were sending someone to check the pole. Her vehicle was towed, and the operator was checked by Atlantic Ambulance and refused further treatment. She was not cited.
An ambulance was dispatched to CVS, 79 Lynnfield St., at 4:20 p.m. to check a woman having a seizure near the front door. She was transported to Beverly Hospital by Atlantic Ambulance.
A woman called police, at 5 p.m., from Walgreen’s, 229 Andover St., to report her son had struck a vehicle in the parking lot with minor damage, but panicked and drove home. A officer checked and said there had been no call from the other party to report the accident, and the caller had been unable to give a description of the vehicle hit, so no action was required.
A woman from Garden Road reported, at 6:33 p.m., that her children were being chased by other children with scissors. After speaking with all parties, police determined the boys were shooting at the girls with a BB gun, and the girls then chased the boys with a large stick. No one was injured, and all parties are still friends. Both parents were notified.
An officer was sent to Crowninshield Street, at 8:20 p.m., for a male party bleeding from unknown injuries. The officer said the male had a wrist injury, was possibly intoxicated. He was found on the hallway floor, bleeding from the hand and foot and acting irrationally. He was also crying and yelling, possibly having a panic attack. He refused medical treatment from the EMS and was taken into custody by his brother.
A woman called 911 at 8:50 p.m. to report she had just witnessed “Stanley” assault “Christine,” then drive off. She then hung up before providing more information, and did not answer the callback. The officer checked the area without success, and, consequently, reported the claim was unfounded.
Wednesday
A woman called police at 10:40 a.m., to check on her college roommate that she hasn’t heard from in approximately one month, when they typically spoke daily. An officer reported that two vehicles were parked at her Emerson Street residence, but there was no answer at the door. Neighbors said they hadn’t seen the woman but will relay the message to her father who may be at work. Gloucester police checked on the in-house address they have for her, but there was no answer at the door and a different name on the mailbox. A voicemail was left for her father.
A Murray Street caller notified police, at 11:50 a.m., that a person in a vehicle came to his home, took photos and left. The resident said he was about to go on vacation and was worried about someone breaking in while he was away. The officer was told that police would fill out a resident vacation schedule and pass it along to roll call for area checks while he is away.
Beverly
Tuesday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 100 Rantoul St., at 5:40 p.m., for a group of skateboarders causing a disturbance.
Police were sent to the intersection of Elliott and McKay streets, at 6:06 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
Two patrolmen and a sergeant were sent to a Rantoul Street address, at 9:45 p.m., in an attempt to serve a Section 12 involuntary commitment for a mental health evaluation.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Windsor Road, at 10:55 p.m., for a 4-year-old having trouble breathing.
Officers were sent to Lenox St., at 11:45 p.m., to speak with a boyfriend who was concerned about his girlfriend.
Wednesday
Police were called to 91 Herrick St., at 12:18 a.m. for an inappropriate patient in the waiting room.
At 1:20 a.m., police were called back to 91 Herrick St., for an unwanted guest in the ER waiting room.
At 1:45 a.m., a male patient was transported, via ambulance, to Salem Hospital.
Police were sent to Cabot and Federal streets, at 12:04 p.m., where a man was arrested on a warrant.
Two officers were sent to 22 Rantoul St., at 1:43 p.m., for a four-car accident with property damage.
MarbleheadTuesday
Police were sent, at 11:57 a.m., to investigate a parked car being hit on Pond Street.
An officer was sent to Farrell Court, at 1:45 p.m., for a well-being check of a resident.
A cruiser was sent to Lehman Road, at 5:58 p.m., to assist a citizen.
Two officers were called to West Shore Drive, at 6:15 p.m., on a moving vehicle complaint.
Three officers were dispatched to Roundhouse Road, at 6:50 p.m., to investigate a motor-vehicle crash
Police were sent to Boston Street, at 11:20 p.m., to investigate an assault.
SalemTuesday
A motor-vehicle hit and run accident was reported, at 8:42 a.m., in the vicinity of 400 Lafayette St.
Police were called to 1 Harbor St., at 10:40 a.m., for a past break-and-entry.
A motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to the intersection of Webb and Briggs streets, at 11:30 a.m.
At 12:32 p.m., police were sent to the vicinity of 1 Harbor St., to settle a dispute.
Police were sent to the intersection of North and Dearborn streets, at 1:47 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Police were sent to 286 Washington St., at 3:50 p.m., to investigate a report of harassment.
The report of a larceny brought police to 71 Lafayette St., at 4:05 p.m. After a brief investigation, they arrested Michael A. Bianchi, 37, of 286 Washington St., Apt. 33, Salem. He was charged with larceny from a building and with resisting arrest.
Police were sent to 2 Cedar St., at 7:15 p.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
The report of an undesirable or and unwanted guest brought officers to 59 Boston St., at 7:55 p.m
Another report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 1 College Drive, at 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday
Officers were sent to 213 Jefferson Ave., at 12:20 a.m., to settle a dispute.
A noise complaint brought officers to 82 Proctor St., at 1:07 a.m.
Police reported undesirable or unwanted guests at two locations this morning: 56 Margin St., at 8:27, and 1 New Liberty St., at 8:54 a.m.
The report of a dispute brought officers to 138 Canal St., at 9:18 a.m.
Police responded to the intersection of North and Federal street, at 10:58., and to 190 Bridge St., at 11 a.m., for two separate motor-vehicle accidents without injury.
A motor vehicle hit-and-run brought police to 190 Bridge St., at 11 a.m.
Officers were sent to 211 Washington St., at 1:03 p.m., to settle a dispute.
An officer was sent to 50 Traders Way, at 1:10 p.m. to report on a new incident of vandalism or graffiti.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 29 Hancock St., at 3:10 p.m.
Officers went to 11 Central St., at 3:15 p.m., for a trespassing.
At 3:50 p.m., police were called to 50 Winter Island Road, to investigate another trespassing.
DanversTuesday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 99 High St., at 4:25 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident.
Another accident was reported, at 4:45 p.m., in the vicinity of 142 High St. It was a minor accident without injury. The drivers exchanged papers and went on their ways.
An officer was sent to Hunt Nursing Home, 90 Lindall St., to speak with a patient who said they had been assaulted.
Wednesday
An officer was sent to 6 McDewell Ave., at 12:25 a.m., for an unwelcome guest — an unknown male knocking on the door. He left before police arrived.
Police responded, at 2:45 a.m., to BJ’s Wholesale Club, 6 Hutchinson Drive, after a receiving a keypad holdup alarm, but it was a false alarm.
An ambulance was sent to 42 Putnam Lane, at 9:26 a.m., for medical aid. The person was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Officers responded to 162 Maple St., at 11:30 a.m., for a stolen motor vehicle.
Police were called to 159 Endicott St., at 1 p.m., for a stolen motor-vehicle, a tractor, plow or sander.