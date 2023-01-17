Peabody
Sunday
Police were called to the vicinity of the NexMex Thing, 5 Central St., at 1:58 a.m., for a possible fight. Officers stood by until the group dispersed then documented the incident.
Police responded to 492 Lowell St., at 1:02 a.m., after a car struck a house. Police arrested Evel Hans Almonte Estevez, 25, of 38 Exchange St., Apt. 401, Lynn, and charged him with drunken driving and with a marked lanes violation. He was transported to Lahey-Peabody for evaluation after his arrest. DPW was notified, the area was coned off and a tree company will be enroute in the morning.
An ambulance was sent to 11 Dartmouth St., at 12:13 p.m., for a female with a possible seizure, who just had open-heart surgery. Transported to Salem Hospital.
An officer was sent to 15 Kirkland Road, at 1:34 p.m., after a caller reported a man banging on her windows and doors. He was looking for property belonging to his daughter but was at the wrong address.
Police and ambulance responded to Stop & Shop, 19 Howley St., at 3:07 p.m., for an elderly man who had fallen in the parking lot and was being transported to Salem Hospital. His Danvers family will be notified and will pick up his vehicle.
A 15 Albert Road caller reported a plow hitting a parking car at 4:45 p.m. and taking off. The DPW was contacted, as was the plow owner. The plow operator, a Sheridan Street, Lynn, man will be summoned to court for leaving the scene of a property-damage accident. The 60-year-old male was found to have an outstanding warrant from Reno, Nevada, but it was not confirmed and will not be picked up from Mass.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Ampet, 139 Lowell St., for a vehicle into a pole with airbag deployment but no injuries. There were minor damages to the pole and PMLP was notified. The vehicle was towed.
Police responded to the intersection of Sutton Street and Wallis Ann Road, at 10:07 p.m. for the report of a car into a pole. The gray sedan reportedly took off toward Salem, with its hazards on. An office stopped the vehicle at 10:07 p.m., at the vicinity of Marlborough Road and Greenlawn Avenue. The owner/operator, a 24-year-old Kingsley Terrace male will be summoned for leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
Monday
A Bristol Road caller told police, at 6:52 a.m. she believes she heard two gunshots coming from an unknown direction both today and yesterday, but she could not tell which direction they came from. Police checked the area but were unable to find anything.
A vehicle struck a pole supporting the signal lights at 8:21 a.m. in the vicinity of the Sugar Cane Restaurant, 106 Main St. The Fire Department was called for the lights, which were on flash at Main and Washington. There was no report of injuries.
A caller reported at 9 a.m., that kids were sliding down the hill at 54 Prospect and that their father was yelling and swearing at her. An officer spoke with the juveniles and advised them the hill was private property. They left without incident.
Police were sent to 10:12 a.m. to Extended Stay America, 200 Jubilee Drive, for an unwanted guest being argumentative. Officers said the male will be transported to Salem Hospital.
Two vehicles were struck by vehicles from a sanding/plowing crew at 10:28 a.m. The owner/operators, of Sheridan Street, Lynn, were identified and were summoned to court for leaving the scene of a property-damage accident.
A 22 Fay Avenue party called police, at 1:23 p.m., to report stolen property.
Police were sent to 7-Eleven, 79 Lowell St., at 10:46 p.m., for a fight in progress. Police documented the incident.
Beverly
Sunday
Police and medical were sent to a Corning Street location at 5:35 p.m., to assist a man who had fallen off his bicycle.
Police, fire and ambulance were called to Cabot St., at 6:43 p.m., to assist a man who was choking.
An officer want to 45 Butman St., at 7:57 p.m., to assist a larceny victim.
A cruiser was sent to 55 Ober St., at 8:34 p.m., for a truck doing donuts in the snow of a parking lot.
Monday
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 72 Cherry Hill Drive, at 1:32 a.m., for a vehicle refusing to move for the plow operator.
An officer was sent to 224 Elliott St., at 3:06 a.m., for a suspicious male wearing a backpack and dressed all in black.
An officer was sent to 783 Hale St., at 4:49 a.m., for a vehicle into a fence.
Two cruisers were sent to the intersection of Corning and Liberty streets at 5:47 a.m., to assist an ambulance with a patient.
Police, fire and an ambulance responded to Dodge Street, at 11:26 a.m., for a male party fallen off a ladder.
Unit 21 called in at 1:49 p.m., to report a car in a handicap space at 24 Myrtle St.
Three cruisers and an ambulance responded to 24 Chapman St., at 5:03 p.m., for a drunken male causing an issue.
An officer was called to 5 West Dane St., at 6:40 p.m. for the theft of a bicycle.
The report of a possible overdose sent police, fire and an ambulance to a Broadway location for a possible overdose.
Two officers were sent to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., at 10:12 p.m., for an overdose patient who fled from the emergency room.
Tuesday
At 12:27 a.m. Police began their routine town-wide check of schools, bars, restaurants, shops, stores, city buildings and facilities, parks, playgrounds, and places of entertainment, and miscellaneous buildings.
At 1:39 a.m., a 7 Memorial Drive woman reported someone attempted to get into her house.
A person reported to police, at 1:49 a.m., that they were harassed via Snapchat.
A car into a pole brought police, fire and ambulance to 72 Cherry Hill Drive at 8:13 a.m., for an accident with property damage.
Three units were dispatched to 9 Mill St., at 10:27 a.m., for a general disturbance — a female calling for help.
Two cruisers, fire and ambulance were sent to Rantoul St., at 1:56 p.m., for a deaf female who had made suicidal statements.
Salem
Sunday
Police responded, at 6:41 a.m., to the vicinity of 172 Lafayette St., for a motor-vehicle accident involving a pedestrian. The Salem man was transported to Salem Hospital with minor injuries after he was struck, while crossing Lafayette Street in a crosswalk. The vehicle was driven by a Swampscott operator, who was cited for a crosswalk violation.
Officers responded, at 2:27 p.m., to the intersection of Canal and Lyme streets, for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
Police were called to 37 Winter Island road, at 3:29 p.m., to settle a disturbance.
Reports of a fight brought police to the intersection of Bridge and Winter streets, at 11:23 p.m.
Monday
Officers responded, at 12:17 a.m., to the intersection of Lafayette Street and Fairview Avenue for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Police responded to 213 Jefferson Ave, at 2:23 a.m.; 135 Lafayette St., at 2:52 am.; and to 190 Lafayette St., at 5:47 a.m., for separate disturbances.
Police were sent to 120 Washington St. at 9:14 a.m., to check out a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
The report of a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to the vicinity of Bridge and Lynn Streets a 11:41 a.m.
Officers were called to 1 Ropes St., at 3:15 p.m., for a fraud or a scam.
Danvers
Sunday
Police were called to Danvers Indoor Sports, 150B Andover St., at 9:14 p.m., after a party threatened to get a gun.
Monday
Police and fire were called to the intersection of Elliott and Conant streets, at 7:22 a.m., with a personal injury and motor vehicle fire.
Police were sent to Target, 240 Independence Way at 1:22 p.m., where they arrested a Salem woman for price swapping. Kimberly Fitzgerald, 53, was charged with price swapping.
Police were sent to 4 Electronics Ave., at 6:14 p.m., to check out three males reported to be loitering in the area, but they were gone.
Slippery roads were reported across the area at 6:40 p.m. Other departments and personnel were notified.
A person was reported missing from 466 Newbury St., at 7:10 p.m.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Twin Oaks Nursing Home, 63 Locust St., at 7:45 p.m., for a vehicle off the road without injuries.
Tuesday
Between 1:04 and 2:03 a.m., police checked for suspicious activities at car dealerships and auto lots around town.
A cruiser was sent to the intersection of Centre and Ingersoll streets, at 7:03 a.m., to check the well-being of a person on the ground.
Medical aid was sent to Buffalo Wild Wings. 100 Independence Way, at 9:22 a.m., for a 50-year-old male who had fallen on the ice.