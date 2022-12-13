Salem
Monday
Police were called to 282 Derby St., at 8:11 a.m., for an undesirable or an unwanted guest.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 258 Loring Ave., at 10 a.m.
Police were called to 29 New Derby St., at 10:26 a.m., for a shoplifting.
Report of disputes brought police to 137 Bridge St., at 10:33. and to 10 Derby St., at 10:37 a.m., to handle two separate disputes.
An officer was sent to 79 Willson St., at 11:16 p.m., to speak with a party who had been threatened.
Danvers
Sunday
An ambulance was called to Buffalo wild Wings, 100 Independence Way, at 4:07 p.m. for a party who had fainted. They were transported to an area medical facility.
Police were sent to the intersection of Newbury Street and Dayton Street at 5:27 p.m., for a two-car accident without injury.
An officer was sent to a Burley Avenue address, a 6:44 p.m., for a suicidal person.
Police were sent to Recovery Centers of America, 75 Lindall St., at 6:45 p.m., to break up two females fighting.
Police stopped an erratic black Honda CRV at 8:02 p.m. in the vicinity of Poplar Street and Shetland Road and arrested the operator. Michael Coffill, 40, of 924 River Road, Buxton, Maine. Coffill was charged with drunken driving and with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
DPW and other departments were notified at 12:53 a.m., of icy road conditions
Police and fire were sent to 8 Massachusetts Avenue, at 5:45 a.m., in response to a box alarm. Smoke was coming from the house.
A resident of 24 Mount Caramel Road notified police, at 6:31 a.m., that someone had entered their car and gone through it.
At 12:04 p.m., police were called to 12 Jacobs Ave., for a past break-in.
An officer was sent to Kohl’s, 50 Independence Way, for a stolen pocketbook.
A box alarm sent firefighters to Douglass Appliance Center, 74 High St., to investigate smoke in the building.
Marblehead
Police stopped a vehicle at 10:44 a.m., in the vicinity of West Shore Drive and Cornell Road to issue a verbal warning to the driver.
Reports of a disturbance brought three officers to Village street at 11:46 a.m.
An officer was sent to Prospect Street, at 1:51 p.m., on a general complaint.
An officer was dispatched to the vicinity of Pleasant and Gerry streets, at 1:56 p.m., to break up a possible school fight.
Beverly
Monday
An officer was sent to the intersection of Budleigh Avenue and Laurel Street, at 5:56 where he addressed a parking issue.
Police were called, by a possible third party, to 20 Cabot St., at 6:59 p.m., for a hit and run accident with property damage
Police and an ambulance were sent to Railroad Avenue, at 8:26 p.m. for a female having a mental health issue.
Two officers were sent to a Union Street address, at 9:16 p.m., to help a mother who needed help with a child.
At 10:20 p.m., police were sent to 4 Ocean St., to check on a homeless man in front of the church.
Two officers went to 60 Story Ave., at 11:13 p.m. to attempt to mediate a dispute between neighbors regarding a cat.
Tuesday
Two cruisers were sent to 54 Elliott St., at 2:30 a.m., for a party slumped over in a vehicle.
Police were called to the vicinity of Elliott Street at the Cummings Center for a two-car hit-and-run accident with property damage.,
Two officers responded to a Rantoul Street address, at 10:34 a.m., for a Life-Line alert for a party who had fallen and was bleeding from the head.
Two officers were sent to a Balch Street address, at 11:20 a.m., for a party having difficulty breathing.
Two cruisers were sent to Sohier Road, at 1:38 p.m., for a student having a seizure.
A report of suspicious activity brought two officers to 501 Manor Road, at 2:32 p.m., for suspicious activity.
Peabody
Monday
Police were called to 16 Crowninshield St., at 11:42 p.m., for an upstairs neighbor who was being loud. He was found asleep with the TV on. It was turned off.
Tuesday
A caller reported at 8:27 a.m. that the stairs from Samoset Road down to the West Memorial School needed to be sanded. Police spoke with the DPW who advised them it is the school’s responsibility to sand the stairs. The DPW contacted the school.
Gaetano’s Shell & Citgo, 14 Newbury St., requested an officer to file a stolen vehicle report. On Nov. 8, at 8:45 a.m., Gaeta’s Towing towed the vehicle from a parking lot in Wakefield. Subsequently, Gaeta believes the owner may have then retrieved their own vehicle from Gaeta’s lot without paying the tow fees, and Gaeta’s is trying to retrieve tow fees. Police advised them it was a civil matter.
At 12:24 p.m., a woman requested a well-being check on her father. When the officer arrived at his residence, the father refused to come to the door.
At 2:16 p.m., a caller requested an officer to check on a white van on Hancock Street with a male sitting in the driver’s seat. The officer reported the driver was waiting for a service man to repair his brakes.
A 6 Burnham Road caller reported, at 4:37 p.m. that she sees two males in the back yard of the residence and that they had pulled up in a dark hatchback. The officer reported the suspicious males were landscapers from “Clipping Landscaping” and were dropping off an estimate.