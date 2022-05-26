Peabody
Wednesday
A female walked into the station, at 10:52 a.m., and reported that her lost Airpods traced back to 67 Lynn St. The female requested an officer’s assistance in retrieving them. When they went to the Lynn Street address, a female brought out the Airpods and said her boyfriend had told her he was given them months ago. The officer confirmed the Airpods belonged to the reporting party.
A caller from the Holiday Inn — Peabody, 1 Newbury St., reported at 11:05 a.m., that money was missing from the safety-deposit box.
Police stopped a vehicle at 2:20 p.m., in the vicinity of 52 Main St., and arrested the operator, Federico Rodrigues DeAguilar, 36, of 32 Shore Drive, Apt. B, Peabody, for operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license. He was also arrested on the outstanding Peabody warrant.
A caller notified police, at 7:56 p.m., from McDonald’s, 133 Main St., that there was a possibly intoxicated male in a gray truck parked at the entrance to McDonalds from Holten Street. Police spoke with the operator, then contacted a relative, who arrived on scene and drove the party home to Avalon.
Thursday
An ambulance was dispatched, at 8:43 a.m., to 13 Worcester Road, for an unresponsive party. They were starting to regain consciousness, with a diagnosis of a possible stroke. They were transported to Beverly Hospital.
Police were sent to an 80 Washington Street apartment, at 10:22 a.m., after a nurse called to request a well-being check on a female resident. She told officers the subject believes she has a chip implanted in her head and she needs to get it out. The nurse said she spoke to the woman 20 minutes earlier and she appeared to be in distress and out of character. Officers arrived at the address and were advised the subject woman had gone out for a walk and was not home. Police placed a call to the nurse, but she did not answer.
Marblehead
Wednesday
Officers were sent to an Ocean Avenue location, at 9:20 a.m., to check out a complaint about a squatter.
An ID fraud was reported from Garden Road, at 11:10 a.m., and investigated by police.
An officer was sent to Wyman Road, at 12:12 p.m., t o check out a report of vandalism.
A caller reported, at 12:38 p.m., they had lost a credit card in the vicinity of Atlantic Avenue.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Green Street, at 1:58 p.m., on a well being check. The party was found to be in need of medical assistance and was transported to an area hospital.
A caller reported, at 6:32 p.m., they had found a wallet on Endicott Street.
Three cruisers, fire and ambulance were dispatched to Village Street, at 9:50 p.m., to assist a citizen.
Beverly
Wednesday
Police were sent to 1 McPherson Drive, at 4:34 p.m., to disperse a carload of Kids.
Police, fire and an ambulance were sent to Paine Ave., at 5:10 p.m., for a 70-year-old male with a severe nasal bleed.
Police and medical were dispatched, at 7:26 p.m., to a Cabot Street address for an out-of-control 13-year-old in need of an evaluation.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 8:07 p.m., to Route 128 North at the Wenham Line, for a vehicle fire on 128.
Police and an ambulance were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Roundy streets, at 11 p.m., for a male down on the sidewalk with a medical overdose.
Thursday
Police were sent to 276 Rantoul St., at 1:03 a.m., for loud music that was disturbing the neighbors. Police returned, at 4:25 a.m., in response to more complaints about noise from the neighbors.
Four officers and a sergeant were sent to 61 Cabot St., at 6:47 a.m. to execute a search warrant.
Two officers went to an Enon Street location, at 9 a.m., to check on a female passed out in a car.
At 9:14 a.m., an officer was called to 181 Elliott St., to report on funds stolen from a business.
A 339 Cabot St. resident called police, at 1:22 pm., to report a trailer missing from the property.
Two officers were sent to 174 Rantoul St., at 1:37 p.m., to talk to a man who thinks his wallet was stolen.
A past hit-and-run accident with property damage brought an officer to 32 Essex St., at 2:50 p.m.
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to 23 Bennett St., at 4:16 p.m., to make a well-being check on a third-party report of a female at that address being denied necessities.
An officer was sent to 75 Brimbal Ave., at 4:40 p.m., to investigate allegations of abuse from a resident.
Two officers were sent to the intersection of Lovett and Thorndike streets on the report of a homeless male sleeping on a residential porch.
Beverly Auto was sent to an address at the intersection of Sohier Road and Hilltop Drive to tow a vehicle for revoked insurance.
Danvers
Tuesday
An officer was sent to Buffalo Wild Wings, 100 Independence Way, at 6 p.m., to look for a male who didn’t pay his bill. He was not found.
Wednesday
A cruiser was sent to Michaud Mitsubishi, 80 Andover St., at 2:11 a.m., to look for a suspicious party possibly dumpster diving on the property.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 160 Andover St., at 8:33 a.m., for an accident.
Medical transport was dispatched to Panera Bread, 100 Independence Way, at 10:30 a.m., for a party who sustained a head and a leg injury in a fall. They were transported to Beverly Hospital.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Kane’s Flower World, 64 Andover St., at 11:07 a.m., to assist a motorist whose vehicle had lost a wheel.
Police were sent to 17 River Drive, at 11:42 a.m. to investigate a break and entry to a residence. The deadbolts had been removed from a door.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 284 Maple St., at 1:10 p.m. for a motor-vehicle accident with injury.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 29 Andover St., at 2:15 p.m., to assist an operator whose vehicle hood had flipped up.
Police went to Elliott Street and Route 128 at 4:41 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injury.
At 5:56 p.m., they responded to the High Street Parking lot, 31 High St., for another motor-vehicle accident without injury.
Thursday
An officer was called to 12 Burley Farm Road, at 9:25 a.m., to check out a suspicious dark Toyota RAV4
Medical assistance was sent to 8 Chapel Road at about 12:45 p.m., for a party who fell 10 feet from a ladder. They were transported to Beverly Hospital.
Salem
Wednesday
An officer was sent to 2 Cain Road, at 3:30 p.m. to take a report on threats received.
Police were called to 211 Washington St., at 4:22 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Police were called to 24 Kernwood St., at 6:12 p.m., to report on threats made.
A juvenile issue brought police to 40 Butler St., at 8:15 p.m.
Police were called to 19 Bryant St., at 10:25 p.m. to talk with a party who was being harassed.
Officers were called to 15 Hazel St., at 11:13 p.m., for an assault in the past.
A separate juvenile issue brought police to the intersection of Nichols and Varney streets, at 11:45 p.m.
Thursday
Police were sent to 7 Traders Way, at 7:26 a.m., for a commercial alarm.
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 71 Washington St., at 8 a.m.
Complaints of harassment brought officers to 10 Federal St., at 9:08 a.m.
The report of an assault in progress brought officers to 105 North St., at 9:45 a.m.
Police responded to 29 Highland Ave., at 10:56 a.m., for an assault in the past.
At 2:16 p.m., police were sent to 29 New Derby St., for a shoplifting.
Officers were sent to 4 Jefferson St., at 4:16 p.m., to mediate a dispute.
The report of a motor vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 152 Washington St., at 4:32 p.m.
Officers were sent to 227 Highland Ave., at 4:33 p.m., for a larceny.
A dispute brought officers to 7 Rainbow Terrace at 4:50 p.m.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 255 Jefferson Ave., at 5:05 p.m., to report on an incident of vandalism or graffiti.
Middleton
Monday, May 9
An ambulance was sent to Cumberland Farms, South Main St., at 8:26 am., for an overdose. The patient was transported to a local hospital.
Tuesday, May 10
An officer stopped a vehicle, at 9:39 a.m., in the vicinity of Golf Country, South Main Street, on a registration issue. The operator will park the vehicle until the issue is corrected.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Forest Street and the North Reading line, to assist in rounding up several loose horses
Wednesday, May 11
An officer was sent to a Jones Road address, at 1:53 a.m., to mediate a dispute between neighbors.
An Overbrook Road resident was transported to an area hospital, at 3 p.m., after a fall.
Thursday, May 12
Suspicious activity brought police to the intersection of Lakeview Avenue and North Main Street, at 8:04 a.m. A party was having a mental health issue and was transported to an area hospital.
Police stopped a vehicle at 11:15 p.m. in the vicinity of Liberty and School streets, for a motor-vehicle accident with injury. Police arrested Luigi Americo Nuzzolo, 19, of 4 James Ave. Middleton, and charged him with drunken driving and with possession of an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.
Friday, May 13
An officer was called to a Thunder Bridge Lane address, at 11:17 a.m., to mediate a dispute between neighbors.
An officer was sent to a North Main Street address, at 4:17 p.m., to take a report of phone harassment.
The ACO was notified, at 5:27 p.m., of a parrot stuck in a tree on Essex Street.
Police were called to Richardson’s Ice Cream on South Main St., at 7:57 p.m., for an overdose. The party was arrested as a fugitive from justice on a court warrant.
Saturday, May 14
Police responded to a River Street location, at 2:47 p.m., for a minor motor-vehicle accident. The driver was spoken to and sent on his way.
Sunday, May 15
An unconscious party was transported to Beverly Hospital, at 1:10 p.m., from Coco Key Water Park on Village Road.