PeabodySaturdayA party called police, at 1:13 a.m., to report his electric bicycle was stolen from Greg’s Lounge on Walnut Street.
A third-party caller not on the scene reported her friend was highly intoxicated and possibly being lured into a vehicle by two males. Police checked the area but were unable to locate the parties.
An ambulance was sent to 18 Walnut St. at 8:23 a.m., to assist a party who had fallen and possibly broken a hip. The party was transported to Salem Hospital.
A caller from New England Homes, 154 Newbury St., told police at 9:03 a.m., that he thinks his newly purchased police scanner is bugged and recording him. Officers checked the man’s well-being, and all was in order. The scanner was fine, too.
Police responded, at 12:36 p.m., to the McVann O’Keefe Rink, 151 Lowell St., where they arrested a Beverly woman for disorderly conduct. Davia Moore, 38, of 64 Sturtevant St., Beverly, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, an uninsured motor vehicle and an unregistered motor vehicle.
Police were called to the intersection of Sylvan and Andover streets, at 4:15 p.m., for a two-car accident with possible injuries. Both parties were evaluated by Atlantic and signed refusals, and the driver of the Honda Civic was issued a citation for failing to yield right of way. Both vehicles were towed.
A party called in at 4:34 p.m., to report that a large tree came down, took out some wires and fully obstructed the roadway. PMLP was notified and two detail officers were authorized.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 5:39 p.m., in the vicinity of 260 Washington St., and arrested the driver for operating on a suspended license. Police took Daniel R. Reddy, 31 Calumet St., Peabody, into custody for operating a motor vehicle after license suspension and received a verbal warning for operating a motor vehicle with an invalid inspection sticker. Reddy’s father picked up his vehicle.
Police responded to 58 Central St., at 8:51 p.m., after a party called and said he had been jumped and robbed. The caller was not making sense and was unsure where he was. He claimed two people, Michael and Becca, were involved but he was very discombobulated. He was eventually located at 28 Warren St. and was transported to Salem Hospital. One person was summoned to court for assault and battery.
Sunday
A Harris Street caller reported that her ex was using their daughter’s iPad to look at explicit material.
Firefighters were called to Homewood Suites, 57 Newbury St., at 2:10 a.m. for a light smell of smoke from Apt. 402. Unable to get an answer from inside the apartment, firefighters entered and ventilated the room for burned food.
A Smidt Avenue woman notified police, at 9:10 a.m., that her parked vehicle had been struck by a hit-and-run vehicle overnight. No suspect at pre.
An employee of Copa Cabana, 150 Main St., spoke with an officer regarding harassment from a previous business owner at her place of employment. The new owners are having difficulties with the former owners and plan to draft a trespass order.
A Paleologos Street resident called police at 4:47 p.m., to report a strange interaction during a DoorDash order.
Salem
Saturday
Police, called to 3 Dove Ave., at 12:09 a.m., for an undesirable guest, arrested Agueda DeLaRosa, 55, of 146 Lewis St., Apt. 206, Lynn, and charged her with trespass.
The Plummer Home for Boys, 37 Winter Island Road, advised police, at 12:49 a.m., of a missing juvenile.
An officer was sent to Swampscott Road, at 8:16 a.m., to check out a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Police were sent to 7 Cypress St., at 11:10 a.m., to speak with a party who said they were being harassed.
The report of a panhandler brought police to the intersection of Highland Avenue and Traders Way, at 1:15 p.m.
An officer was sent to 170 North St., at 3:06 p.m., to keep the peace.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought an officer to 266 Washington St, at 3:42 p.m.
Police stopped a vehicle on a routine motor-vehicle traffic stop, at 5:39 p.m., in the vicinity of Peabody and Lafayette streets and, after a records check, they arrested the operator, Miguel L. Gomez, 45, of 298 Washington St., Apt. 2, and charged him with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
Police were sent to 8 Hersey St., at 6:46 p.m., to take a report on a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
Police were called to The Village Tavern, 168 Essex St., at 11:09 p.m., for a disturbance at the establishment.
Sunday
At 12:48 a.m., police were sent to 10 Linden St., on a noise complaint.
Police were sent to 1 Alba Ave., at 8:39 and to 8 Bengal Lane at 9:15 a.m., to make separate well-being checks.
Police went to 12 Goodhue St., at 9:57 a.m., in response a report of harassment.
An officers went to 6 Parlee St., at noon to report on an incident of vandalism or graffiti. Police responded to 61 Dearborn St., at 2:20 p.m., to check a report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle. A report of a fraud or a scam brought an officer to 41 Roslyn St., at 3:30 p.m.
Police were sent to 10 Russell Drive, at 3:35 p.m., in response to a call for a break-and-entry in progress.
Police were called to The Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 5:09 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident.
Officers were sent to 450 Highland Ave., at 7:47 p.m, for a larceny.
Police were called to the intersection of Boston and Rawlins streets, at 7:51 p.m., for an accident involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian. The pedestrian was transported to Salem Hospital with minor injuries, and the driver was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
The report of a break-and-entry in progress brought police to 2 East India Square at 10:43 p.m.
Monday
Officers were sent to 282 Derby St., at 12:04 a.m., for a drunken person
Police were sent to 12 First St., at 3:54 a.m. to check on a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Officers were called to 116 Lafayette St., at 7:50 a.m., to deal with an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Police were sent to 12 First St., at 9:30 a.m., and again, at 10:48 a.m., for two larceny reports.
An officer went to 73 Proctor St., at 12:03 p.m., to investigate a report of threats.
Police responded to 27 Charter St., at 3:20 p.m., for a larceny complaint.
Marblehead
Friday
A report of employment fraud brought police to Roosevelt Avenue at 1:07 p.m.
Police were called to Ocean Avenue at 2:46 p.m., for a boat at riverhead.
Two officers were sent to Turner Road, at 3:50 p.m., to investigate a disturbance.
Police were sent to Pitman Road, at 5:38 p.m., to calm down a property dispute.
Saturday
Two officers and an ambulance were dispatched to Village Street, at 11:26 a.m., for minor accident.
General complaints sent police to Pleasant Street and Mohawk Road at 7:04 p.m., and to Smith Street at 8:02 p.m.
Two officers and a pumper truck were sent to the railroad right of way at 9:16 p.m., for a fire of some sort on the right of way. It was extinguished in short order.
Sunday
Officers went to Atlantic Avenue, at 12 noon to investigate a case of vandalism.
Police were called to Atlantic Ave., at 12:08 p.m. to report on a motor-vehicle accident.
A Prospect Road resident called police, at 1:12 p.m., to report lost chickens.
Police were called to Pleasant Street, at 2:05 p.m., to settle a dispute between a landlord and a tenant.
An officer was sent to Overlook Road, at 4:40 p.m., to report on a larceny, forgery or a fraud.
Beverly
Sunday
The Fire Department was sent to 21 School St., at 4:44 p.m., for a shed on fire.
At 5:11 p.m., an officer went to 252 Elliott St., to have a word with a customer who harasses staff members daily.
Police, fire and an ambulance responded to a Rantoul Street address at 7:41 p.m., to assist a possible stroke victim.
Monday
Two cruisers were sent to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., at 5:15 p.m., for a male refusing to leave the premises.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Cabot and School streets, at 9:17 a.m., for a minor motor-vehicle accident.
A sergeant and a patrolman were sent to 4 Millbrook Road, at 9:29 a.m., for a residential fire.
Two officers responded to 104 Cabot St., at 9:52 a.m., for a fight in progress.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 13 Lothrop St., at 10:46 a.m., for an accident with property damage after truck from Boston Fence Company lost a load of fencing.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to 137 Bridge St., at 10:53 a.m., to make a well-being check.
An officer was sent to 7 Sohier Road, at 11:12 a.m., after three kids were reported on the roof of the school.
A report of credit card fraud brought police to 175 Elliott St., at 11:22 a.m.
An officer was sent to 25 Enon St., at 1:05 p.m. in response to a report of damage to the ATM.
An officer was sent to Moynihan Lumber, 82 River St., at 1:32 p.m. for a fraudulent check.
Police were sent to 467 Cabot St., at 3:24 p.m., for a large group of kids causing a disturbance.