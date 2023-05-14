SalemThursday
A parent came to Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, 45 Lowell St., at 11 a.m., to report her 16-year-old daughter had been assaulted at the school. The officer documented the case and forwarded it to the school resource officer.
A caller reported from Outback Steakhouse, 300 Andover St., that a female had fallen inside and was bleeding from the knee. She was transported to Beverly Hospital by ambulance.
Police were called to TD Bank, 79 Lynnfield St., at 1:32 p.m., after a fraud of greater than $4,000 was reported. The officer will attempt to speak with the suspect and charges will follow when the officer concludes his investigation. As of Sunday, the case remained under investigation.
A party called police from Endicott St., at 3:46 p.m., reported that someone on a Harley Davidson motorcycle had been chasing him for at least five minutes. Both vehicles stopped on Endicott Street without issue.
Police were sent to 178 Bartholomew St., at 5:23 p.m., for a rollover accident with entrapment and an unconscious occupant. He soon regained consciousness, however and was transported to Salem Hospital. The operator, a 19-year-old Valley Circle, Peabody male, will be summoned to court to face charges of drunk driving; possessing an open container of alcohol in a vehicle; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; speeding at a rate exceeding the posted limit; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; a marked lanes violation; and with failing to wear a seat belt.
A caller reported at 5:35 p.m., that she witnessed a vehicle crash with two blown out tires on Centennial Drive., and continue on. The vehicle was finally stopped at the intersection of Lynnfield and Bartholomew streets. The operator, Edgar Yubardo Marroquin Lopez, 19, of 51 Holyoke St., Lynn, was arrested and charged with drunk driving.
A female called police, at 7:23 p.m., to report her friend was smoking crack and out of control. Her cell phone was pinging from Highland Avenue in Salem and was moving. The dispatcher traced the call to Salem Hospital and they reported she was in the emergency room. After talking to the original caller, police responded to 37 Castle Circle, where they arrested a 28-year-old male, of that address. and arrested him on an outstanding Peabody warrant.
A 14 Smidt Ave. called police, at 11:52 p.m., that he was robbed at gunpoint in his backyard approximately 15 minute earlier. The suspect, who fled in a dark gray Toyota RAV4, was described as a male, about 35, with a chunky face and a beard. He stole an ID, two necklace chains, the “Big Picture” with Eyeball, five rings, a Rolex watch with diamonds and a bracelet.
Police were called to the intersection of School and Buffum streets, at 6:27 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
The report of a larceny brought officers to 5 Rand Road, at 11:08 a.m.
Police were called to 236 Canal St., at 12:49 p.m., to report on a past break and entry.
A shoplifter brought officers to 200 Essex St., at 1:33 p.m.
Police were called to 91 Lafayette St., at 6:15 p.m., for an undesirable or an unwanted guest.
Officers went to 17 Foster St., at 7:17 p.m., to take a report from a party who was being harassed.
The report of an assault in progress brought officers to 189 Washington St., at 11:02 p.m.. where, after a brief investigation, they arrested Brendan L. Callinan, 209 Jefferson Ave., Salem. Callinan was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.
Friday
Police were called to 116 Lafayette St., at 10:57 a.m., for a larceny complaint. After a brief investigation, they arrested Mohamed Djiar, 25, of 38 Harbor St., Apt. 2. Djiar was charged with larceny under $1,200 and with disorderly conduct.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to a Winthrop Street location, at 11:45 a.m.
An office was sent to 2 Hathorne Crescent at 2:57 p.m. to report on threats made.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought a cruiser to 2 Howard St., at 3:21 p.m.
At 3:26 p.m., police were sent to the intersection of Highland and Ravenna avenues to stop a disturbance.
Danvers
Wednesday
An officer was sent to 121 Conifer Hill Drive, #225, at 18:04 p.m., to report on a missing 14-year-old female.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 9:51 p.m., in the area of 140 Andover St, for a motor-vehicle violation. After a brief license check, they arrested John Loder, 23, of 94 Brookline St., Cambridge. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, and with a stop-sign violation.
Police went to the intersection of Andover Street, and Interstate 95, at 10:40 p.m., for a road-range incident, after a driver reported an object thrown at their vehicle.
Thursday
Police were sent to 37 Holten St., at 12:56 a.m. to assist a party with a medical issue. They were transported to an area hospital.
A cruiser was sent to Dunkin Donuts, 153 Endicott St., at 8:20 p.m., for a turkey jaywalking.
An officer was sent to 36 Doty Ave., at 12:54 p.m., to check on a suspicious party knocking on doors.
An officer was sent to McDonald’s, 77 High St., at 3:30 p.m., for an assault.
Police checked two other units at 121 Conifer Hill Drive, at 7:33 p.m., for the missing 14-year-old female.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 10:23 p.m., in the area of 150 Andover St., and arrested Isaiah Rivera Perez, 26, of 71 Monarch St., Leominster, and charged him with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
Friday
An officer was sent to Danvers Square, in the vicinity of 1 Maple St., for a turkey in the road.
Medical aid was dispatched, at 11:16 a.m., to Danvers Pizza & Subs, 136 Andover St., for a 30-year-old female unconscious but breathing.
Police were dispatched, at 1:18 p.m., to 37 Prince St., to serve an outstanding warrant to a 57-year-old resident.
A caller notified police, at 2:16 p.m., that a biker was doing wheelies on Andover Street, but he was gone on arrival.
Police were sent to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 7:36 p.m. for four unwanted kids disturbing the store.
Police went to Holten Richmond Middle School, 55 Conant St., at 8:54 p.m., for a Port-a-Potty tipped over.
An officer was sent to Oxbow Road, at 9 p.m., for a fireworks complaint but area search turned up nothing.
Police were sent to Danvers Square, at 9:54 p.m., to look for a group of kids on bikes disturbing the people and vehicles in the Square, but they were gone.
Saturday
Police were sent to 49 Maple St., at 1:59 a.m., to provide medical aid to a man down. They took the 49-year-old Kirkbride Drive man into protective custody until he sobered up.
An officer was sent to Plains Park, 55 Conant St., at 2:20 a.m., for a suspicious vehicle.
The theft of a catalytic converter was reported, at 11:33 a.m., from a vehicle parked at 342 Maple St.
Officers were sent to Royal Park Condos, 147 Sylvan St., At 12:31 p.m. to check for a female living in a tent.
BeverlyThursday
An officer was sent to Butman Street, at 4:20 p.m., to check the well-being of a man lying on the steps in the cemetery.
The sergeant and three patrolmen were sent to 59 Balch St., at 5:24 p.m., for teens breaking in doors to the housing authority.
Police were called to the area of the dead end of Brackenbury Lane at 10:44 p.m. for a large party on the beach causing a general disturbance.
Friday
Police officers responded to the intersection of Rantoul and Wallis streets, at 12:11 a.m., to check the well-being of a party lying on the sidewalk.
Two patrolmen and an ambulance responded, at 8:33 a.m., to the area of Lothrop and Dane streets for a homeless man passed out.
An officer was sent to 9 Dane St., at 11:35 a.m., to speak with a party who was receiving threatening email.
Police were sent to the beginning of Bridge Street, at 5:25 p.m., on a report of kids jumping off the bridge.
Saturday
Officers were called to the vicinity of Cabot and Water streets, at 3:40 a.m. for a man walking down the street screaming.
An officer and the animal control officer were sent to 131 Rantoul St., at 9:52 a.m., for a dog-bite incident.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Cabot and Herrick streets, at 1:39 a.m., to assist the citizen driving a car hit by a baseball.
Two officers, the sergeant and an ambulance were sent to a Rantoul Street address to speak with a male party who wants to have a mental-health checkup.
Police fire and ambulance responded to the intersection of McKay Street and County Way extension, at 3:11 p.m., for a two-car accident with property damage.
Police were called to 72 Cabot St., at 8:04 p.m., for a female who had been attacked by a known suspect who then fled the area.
Four cruisers responded, at 8:35 p.m., to the vicinity of 72 Cabot St., for someone trying to run people down with their car.
A fight in the street brought police to the vicinity of 10 Roundy Street, at 10:12 p.m.
Sunday
Police were sent to the vicinity of Rantoul and Fayette streets, at 12:56 a.m., for a man throwing rocks at a building. Police arrested Adam James Wetmore, 35, of 15 Gregory St., Middleton, and charged him with vandalizing property
Vandalism or malicious destruction to a building at 60 Rantoul St., was reported at 10 a.m.
Police were sent to Elliott Street at the Cummings Center at 12:31 p.m., to assist Danvers police with a hit/run accident.
MarbleheadThursday
A reported larceny, forgery or fraud brought police to Brown Street, at 9:27 a.m.
A Beacon Street caller reported, at 10:09 a.m., having received annoying phone calls.
An officer was sent to Fox Run Lane, at 2:39 p.m., to take a report on a Larceny, forgery or fraud.
Vandalism on Gingerbread Hill Road was reported at 8:13 p.m.