Salem
Thursday
Police went to 274 Jefferson Ave., at 12:59 a.m., to end a disturbance.
A reported fraud or a scam brought officers to 20 Commercial St., at 3:18 a.m.
At 6 a.m., officers were called to 29 Traders Way, for an undesirable/unwanted guest.
A cruiser was sent to 45 St. Peter St., at 9:14 a.m., to make a well-being check.
Police were called to 295 Derby St., at 10:13 a.m., to look into a complaint of harassment.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 46 Marlborough road, at 4:38 p.m., to look into a juvenile issue.
Police were called to 2 Margin St., at 4:54 p.m., to check out a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Police were sent to 75 Willson St., at 7:33 p.m., to assist with a home or vehicle lockout.
Reports of a disturbance at 8:12 p.m., brought officers to 16 Roslyn St.
Police went to 90 Congress St., at 11:51 p.m., for an undesirable/unwanted guest and arrested a party on an outstanding warrant.
Friday
The theft of a motor-vehicle or of a motor vehicle license plate brought an officer to 424 Essex St., at 8:46 a.m.
Police stopped a vehicle at 10:45 a.m., in the vicinity of 48 Lafayette St., on a routine motor-vehicle traffic stop. After a brief investigation, they arrested Phillip R. Hunt, 43, of 28 Locust St., Danvers. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid inspection sticker and for operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, subsequent offense.
The report of a larceny brought officers to 161 Essex St., at 10:51 a.m.
Police were sent to 116 Lafayette St., at 11:34 a.m., to speak with a person who said they had been threatened.
A larceny report brought police to 37 Buffum St., at 1:01 p.m.
Reports of a panhandler sent officers to the vicinity of Highland Avenue and Traders Way, at 1:10 p.m.
An officer went to 19 Palmer St., at 4:14 p.m., to look into a fraud or a scam.
Police were dispatched, at 7:07 p.m., to the vicinity of 295 Derby St., to break up a fight.
Officers sent to the vicinity of Shore and Clifton Avenues, at 9:44 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident, arrested Victor Israel Acevedo Gomez, 19, of 20 Perkins St., Apt. 2, Salem. Acevedo Gomez was charged with not having his drivers license in possession; leaving the scene of a property-damage accident and with drunken driving.
Police sent to the vicinity of 24 New Derby St., at 11:58 p.m., to check a suspicious person, arrested Dylan Jacob Smith, 23, of 2 Burnside St., Apt. 2, Salem. He was charged with disorderly conduct and with violating a miscellaneous municipal ordinance or bylaw.
Saturday
A report of an assault in progress brought police to 299 Derby St., at 8:40 a.m.
Officers were sent to 10 Linden St., at 11:27 a.m., to speak with a party about an assault in the past.
Police responded to 209 Essex St., at 7:13 p.m, for a drunken person. They arrested Isaiah Cobbs, 20, of 22 Forest St., Middleborough, and charged him with disorderly conduct and with vandalizing property.
An officer was sent to 37 Winter Island Road, at 9:56 p.m., for a missing juvenile.
Sunday
Officers were sent to 57 Harbor St., at 12:16 a.m.; to 45 Traders Way, at 12:33 a.m.; and to 13 Phelps St., at 12:39 a.m., on three separate noise complaints.
Officers were sent to 168 Essex St., at 1:58 a.m., to look for a drunken female. They arrested Jaela Rodriguez, 21, of 330 Riverdale Ave., Apt. 7A, Yonkers, N.Y. She was charged with assault and battery on a police officer; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; vandalizing property; resisting arrest; and disorderly conduct.
Theft of a motor vehicle or of a motor vehicle license plate brought officers to 1 Kernwood St., at 9:12 a.m.
At 11:58 a.m., officers were sent to 31 Boston St., to settle a dispute.
Beverly
Thursday
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to a Rantoul Street address, at 5:06 p.m., for a person who made possible suicidal statements.
Police and fire were called to Goodwin Road, at 7:15 p.m., for a possible unattended death.
Friday
Police were dispatched to the intersection of Cabot and Essex streets, at 1:25 a.m., for a homeless group fighting and screaming.
Officers were dispatched, at 4:42 p.m., to the vicinity of 10 McPherson Drive, for a possible man with a knife.
Police went to the vicinity of 46 Pond St., at 8:54 p.m., for a hit and run accident with property damage after a vehicle drove into a fence.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Cabot and Pond streets, at 11:08 p.m., for possible drug activity.
Saturday
Police responded to a Cabot Street location, at 5:10 p.m., for a possible unattended death
Sunday
Police were sent to the intersection of Elliott Street and McPherson Drive, at 12:55 a.m., for a possibly drunken male throwing cones into the street.
Reports of a loud crowd outside of the Lucky Dog at 1:30 a.m., brought officers to quiet and disperse the crowd.
Police were sent to an Elliott Street location at 9:30 a.m., for suspicious clothes and bag.
Peabody
Thursday
Police stopped a yellow 2000 Honda at 9:50 in the vicinity of Tillies Farm Stand, 189 Lynn St., and, after a brief records check, cited the 17-year-old driver for speeding and a crosswalk violation and summoned him to juvenile court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He was transported in a cruiser to Lynn English High School.
Police arrested a Gloucester man, at 12:24 p.m., in Peabody District Court for witness intimidation. Arrested was Philip Frank Sassone Jr., 37, of 17 Oxford Road #A, Gloucester. He was charged with two counts of intimidating a witness, juror, police, or court official.
An employee of Main Drilling and Blasting, Wentworth Road, reported, at 2 p.m., that a seismograph had been stolen. A seismograph is a device that measures and records the force and duration of earthquakes.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to the vicinity of 5 Warren St., at 4:24 p.m., after a child on a bicycle was hit by a car. The victim was transported to Salem Hospital. A second ambulance was dispatched to evaluate the operator of the vehicle, but they refused medical attention.
Police were dispatched, at 9:18 p.m., to the vicinity of Carroll School, 60 Northend St., for two males fighting in the road. The driver of the vehicle had stopped in the roadway and attacked a male passenger in the rear seat, and the female in the rear tried to intervene. The male in the rear of the car punched the glass in the back window, and a physical altercation pursued, with the parties running down Northend Street. The police looked for the two, but they were not found. One of them, a 31-year-old Lynn man was summoned to court for malicious destruction and for assault and battery.
Danvers
Friday
An officer was sent to Rocco’s Pizza, 26 Maple St., at 7:55 p.m., for a stolen motor vehicle.
Saturday
Police responded to AMC Theatres, 100 Independence Way, at 11:09 p.m., for an assault case after a party reported being attacked by five or six girls.
Police were called to the intersection of Elliott Street and Congress Avenue at 11:26 p.m., for a motor vehicle into a pole with possible injury.
A 27 Hobart St., resident reported, at 12:10 a.m., that their yard had been toilet-papered.
At 12:38 p.m., a 121 Conifer Hill Drive resident resident reported a green bike was stolen.
A woman called police, at 9:25 a.m., from 17 River Drive to report that “they” had her purse.