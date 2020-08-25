Peabody
Monday
Police were sent to 30 Sandra Road, at 8:55 a.m., for a dispute between neighbors.
An officer went to 56 Veterans Memorial Highway, at 11:33 a.m., where he spoke with the resident regarding laws concerning the operation of dirt bikes in the city. The resident was also provided with a copy of those laws.
The Water Department notified police, at 2:10 p.m., that someone would be working in a boat in Winona Pond and Suntaug Lake.
A 23 Buxton St. resident reported to police, at 3:20 p.m., that she had paid for repairs to be made to her residence, but the party had not begun the work.
A Veterans Memorial Drive resident complained to police, at 3:55 p.m., that she came home from work to find someone trying to repair a tire on a blue Honda in the lot. The officer reported the vehicle belongs to the resident who lives in the next-door unit, and it was being repaired in its designated spot.
A reported larceny brought police to 148 B Washington St., at 4:10 p.m., after a resident reported a screen had been stolen from her door, and she believes her neighbor to be responsible. There was no issue, the officer reported. The doors have rollup/rolldown screens and hers was rolled up.
Police went to a 44 Home St. residence, at 4:15 p.m. to assist a resident in avoiding a scam. They had been on the phone with a scammer for two hours, one of them had gone to the bank and withdrawn $10,000, and the scammer was on the way to their address to pick up the money. When the officer spoke with the scammer on the phone, he disconnected, and no one came to collect the $10,000.
A Prospect Street caller told police, at 5:25 p.m., that a constable had verbally abused her. She left a message of the suspect's voice message.
A reported disturbance brought police to Pulaski Street, at 6:20 p.m., after a caller reported being approached by a man, who randomly displayed a "pistol" to him, then fled to Pulaski Street. The suspect was described as a darker male, in his 40s, who was wearing a gray shirt. Police looked up the owner of vehicle, where they found he bore a resemblance to the description given, he had a history, and he lived at 37 Harris St. Police spoke to one person at that address, but the suspect was not present, nor was his vehicle. A BOLO was transmitted to the North District and a message was sent advising officer safety precautions.
Tuesday
A caller told police, at 12:40 a.m., he had just seen six juveniles running down Franklin Street towards Kosciusko, and asked that the area be checked. Police checked the surrounding area, but found no one. They check again later, but still found no one.
A woman came into the station at 7:30 a.m. to speak with an officer regarding her ex wanting to take back the car he bought her that was registered in her mother's name. The female left without incident, but the vehicle, which was unregistered, will remain at the station for now.
Marblehead
Monday
A Middle Street resident called at 9:40 this morning to inquire about a police association fund phone call. He was advised it was a scam and to block the number.
A Harbor Avenue woman notified police, at 9:40 a.m., that she had gotten notification from the state that someone had filed for unemployment in her name. She was uncertain, at this point, whether she had lost any money. She said she had reported the incident to the unemployment claim fraud department.
A Thompson Road caller notified police at 10:15 a.m., that his information had been used to fraudulently file for unemployment in Pennsylvania.
A Mohawk Road caller notified police just before 11 a.m. that someone had fraudulently filed for unemployment in his name.
An officer was sent to a Pleasant Street address, at 4 p.m., after a skateboarder, whom they had asked to move along, refused to do so.
A Pinecliff Drive resident called police at 6:30 p.m., to report he could see three people drinking and possibly doing drugs by the beach at the bottom of his property. He told the officers they could enter through his property and park in his driveway and approach unnoticed. Police reported there were no drugs. The parties were advised about drinking in public and moved along.
Beverly
Monday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 60 Rantoul St., at 2:25 a.m., after a caller reported two males breaking into cars.
Three units responded to 19 Yankee Way at 6 a.m. for a male party in a red hoodie checking car doors. They arrested Jonathan Linehan, 19, of 1 Independence Circle, Beverly. He was charged with two counts of breaking and entering a building in the nighttime; violation of a miscellaneous municipal ordinance; possession of liquor by a person under 21; and three counts of breaking and entering a vehicle or a boat in the nighttime.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Cabot Street and Chestnut Park at 10:35 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
An officer went to 34 Broadway, at 12:50 p.m., to take a report on a stolen blue mountain bike.
Four cruisers were dispatched to 206 Cabot St. for a large group of people fighting
Police were sent to 4 Essex St., at 5:10 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run with property damage.
An officer was sent to 5 Wallis St., at 8:10 p.m., for a case of vandalism or malicious destruction of property, a broken windshield.
Tuesday
Two officers and an ambulance were dispatched to an Auburn Road address, at 1:10 p.m. for a male threatening to harm himself.
Two cruisers were dispatched, at 3:25 p.m., to 10 Park St., for a report of 10 people causing a disturbance on the tracks.
Salem
Monday
The report of a suspicious person or motor vehicle brought officers to 217 Essex St., at 7:25 a.m.
An accident involving a motor-vehicle and a bike or pedestrian brought police to the intersection of Federal and Washington streets at 9:45 a.m. According to a witness, a Honda SUV came to a halt to allow a pedestrian and his dog to cross in the crosswalk. Seconds later, a white transport van struck the rear of the Honda, pushing it into the side of a man crossing the street with his dog, knocking both to the pavement. The facts of the accident were also confirmed by the van driver and the Honda driver. The van driver was cited for following too closely, and the pedestrian was transported to Salem hospital to be examined for possible hip injuries. The accident was still under investigation and the report still incomplete as of Tuesday night.
Police responded to 46 Crowdis St., at 11:20 a.m., for a fraud or a scam.
A break-and-entry to a motor-vehicle brought police to 43 Roslyn St., at 12:30 p.m.
Officers were sent to 186 Essex St.,at 1:55 p.m., for the report of a larceny.
A motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible personal injury brought officers to Bridge Street, at 4:35 p.m.
Police were sent to 175 Fort Ave., at 5 p.m., for a larceny.
Police responded to 41 Harbor St. at 6:55 p.m., for a fight.
Tuesday
Police were called to 39 Mason St., at 12:45 a.m., for a break-and-entry in progress.
A past assault brought police to 295 Derby St., at 2:52 a.m.
Two motor-vehicle hit-and-run accidents were reported this morning: at 9:20 a.m., in the vicinity of Norman and Washington streets; and at 11:45 a.m., in the vicinity of 239 Lafayette St.
Police responded to two reports of frauds or scams this afternoon: The first was at 1:20 p.m., in the vicinity of 45 Park St.; and the second, at 2:20 p.m., in the vicinity of 96 North St.
Danvers
Sunday
Police were sent to 7 Hood Road, at 7 p.m., after residents reported power outages. They found a tree down on power wires.
Monday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 5 Strawberry Hill Lane, at 5:45 a.m., after a loud boom followed by power outages was reported. The Electricity Department was notified.
A follow-up investigation was launched, at 6:15 a.m., after a quantity of mail was found at a Central Avenue location.
Police were called to 3 Thorpe Circle, at 10:15 a.m., to look into a case of check fraud.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Bed Bath & Beyond, 180 Endicott St., for a two-car accident without personal injury.
Police were called to The Home Depot, 235 Independence Way, at 9:05 p.m., for an employee theft. The suspect employee was summoned to court.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to a Page Street address, at 12:10 a.m., to speak with a person who had received phone threats.
Police were called to the intersection of Adams and Ash streets, at 5:55 a.m. for an accident involving a pedestrian and a motor vehicle, when a 32-year-old Danvers woman out for a morning run was hit by a vehicle driven by a Danvers man. The woman was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital-Boston with non-life-threatening injuries, and the driver was cited for impeded operation (not alcohol or cellphone related). The report was incomplete and the case remains under investigation.
The report of a case of identity theft brought police to 29 Prince St., at 11:25 a.m.
Police were called to the vicinity of 161 Andover St., at 11:35 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without personal injury.
An officer was sent to Putnam Pantry Candies, 255 Newbury St., after a suspicious party took money out of the tip jar.
