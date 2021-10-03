SalemThursdayPolice responded to Klop Alley, at 6:20 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
The report of a missing juvenile brought police to 285 Derby St., at 7:05 p.m.
Police were called to 76 Lafayette St., at 9:50 p.m. for a home or a vehicle lockout.
FridayOfficers responded to 13 Howard St., at 8:50 a.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Police responded to two successive motor-vehicle hit and run accidents in under 15 minutes: at 9:52 a.m., in the vicinity of 145 Canal St., and at 10:06 a.m. in the vicinity of 27 Highland Ave.
A party called police to the vicinity of 319 Highland Ave., at 11:40 a.m., after receiving threats.
A report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 159 Derby St., at 11:57 a.m.
Police were called to 6 North Washington Square, at 12:20 p.m., and to 209 North St., at 12:21 to quieten two separate disputes.
Police were sent to Lifebridge, 56 Margin St., at 12:45 p.m., after a larceny was reported.
At 1:02 p.m., officers were sent to the intersection of Jefferson and Cleveland avenues for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 24 Rainbow Terrace, at 1:25 p.m.
Police were sent to 1 Frederick St., at 2:10 p.m., for an assault in the past.
At 2:55 p.m., officers were called to the vicinity of 152 Washington St., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
SaturdayPolice responded, at 5:30 p.m., to 450 Highland Ave., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
A past break and entry brought police to 135 Lafayette St., at 6 p.m.
A motor-vehicle accident involving a motor-vehicle and a bicycle or a pedestrian brought police to the intersection of Bridge and Washington streets, at 7 p.m.
Officers were dispatched to 168 Essex St., at 10:15 p.m., for a fight.
SundaySalem State University police arrested Henry John Doherty, 21, of 28 Fruit St., Northhampton, at 3:05 a.m., and handed him over to Salem police who charged him with trespass and held him until he made bail at 5:42 a.m.
DanversThursdayAn officer went to the Great Oak School, 79 Pickering St., at 7:50 a.m., for a walk-and-talk.
Police were sent to Carmax, 161 Andover St., at 10:30 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with injured passengers. Apparently none were hurt, as operators exchanged papers and went on their way.
A fight was reported, at 10:40 a.m., at the police station, 120 Ash St.
Medical aid was sent to 18 Burley Ave., at 11:15 a.m.,, for an explosion from in trash truck.
Police were called to The Home Deport, 92 Newbury St., at 1:50 p.m., for a man concealing items. Police apprehended and arrested Christopher Mahoney, 42, of Newburyport, and charged him with shoplifting merchandise valued at more than $250.
FridayPolice went to 39 Vista Drive, at 4:20 p.m., after being called by a resident who said kids threw something at the door.
SaturdayAn officer was sent to Liberty Tree Mall, 100 Independence Way, at 12:06 a.m., where they dispersed a large group.
A party called police, at 9:40 a.m., to report someone had stolen their dog.
Police were called to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 2 p.m., after a party damaged their car after accidentally driving into a bag of concrete.
Police responded to Ira Auto Body, 105 Andover St., at 7:25 p.m., for a suspicious flatbed truck taking a car.
Peabody
FridayPolice were called to Hampton Inn, 59 Newbury St., at 1:45 p.m., for a guest refusing to vacate the premises. Sunshine Taxi was contacted and they will be transporting the female to her residence.
A person from C & C Lobster, 297 Lynn St., came into the station at 6:25 p.m., to report that an unknown female had traded fake jewelry with him. Police documented the incident.
SaturdayPolice responded to the vicinity of Town Variety, 116 Central St., for a car that crashed into the sidewalk. The operator was unresponsive with a diabetic issue and the officer had to used forced entry to get them out. The person was transported to Salem Hospital.
A Balgreen Drive caller reported, at 11:25 a.m., that her neighbor was mowing their lawn despite being asked not to. Police resolved the issue.
A Maddabon Place caller reported, at 11:55 a.m., that someone had broken into her shed and stolen a bicycle.
A Glen Drive caller notified police, at 2:10 p.m., of a past larceny of jewelry.
Police were sent to 349 Lowell St., at 7 p.m., for an unwanted guest. The resident said woman was trespassing on his property. There were no trespass notices on file for the female who said she was visiting a friend in Unit 4. An ambulance was requested and the woman was transported to Lahey for psychological evaluation.
Police responded to an Essex Lane apartment at 8 p.m. after an open-line disturbance. The officer made contact with the cell subscriber who was chastising area youths for playing “ring and run.”
The report of a fight in progress brought police to 52 Washington St. — two males were reporting to be duking it out in the parking lot. The officer reported both parties had gone and spoke with neighbors who said they had seen no activity.
SundayPolice were sent to the vicinity of 286 Newbury St., at 4:20 a.m., after a nearby resident called and reported two females were arguing in the middle of the street. This was followed by a second call for a reportedly suicidal female harming herself outside the trailer and a third call from the female’s mother saying the girl had made suicidal statements earlier. The female was evaluated by Atlantic and refused transport.
An Elm Street caller notified police, at 8:20 a.m., of a past break-and-entry to his vehicle. The officer reported there was no forced entry. Some loose change and a pill bottle containing Tylenol and ibuprofen had been taken. Police identified the suspect as a 38-year-old Peabody man and summoned him to court on a misdemeanor motor-vehicle break and entry charge.
A 25 Shamrock St. caller reported, at 8:40 a.m., that a package had been stolen from her doorstep. Police summoned the same 38-year-old Peabody man to court on a charge of larceny under $1,200.
A Sunset Drive caller reported, at 9:20 a.m., that two white males with hunting rifles were walking down the street. She said they appeared to be about 30, one had a scruffy beard and was carrying a green backpack. The officer reported there was no issue after speaking with the men. They were carrying BB rifles.
Police were sent to a Veterans Memorial Drive location at 2 p.m. after a caller reported a group of youths attempting to pull up a manhole cover. The officer reported a sinkhole was forming around the drainage grate at the entrance to Rockdale Park, and the DPW was called.
BeverlyThursdayPolice and an ambulance were sent to a Cabot Street address, at 4 p.m., for a child choking.
Reports of a woman screaming brought police to 22 Courtney St., at 7 p.m.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Essex and Hull streets, for a two-car accident with property damage.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to two separate locations — on Cabot Street at 11:40 and on Rantoul Street at 11:45 p.m. — for two medical overdoses with a female not breathing.
FridayTwo officers responded to 254 Hale Str., at 8:15 a.m., for a disturbance between neighbors — rocks rolling in yard.
Three units were sent to Route 128 North and Exit 19, at 4:38 p.m., to assist state police with a possible crash.
Police and an ambulance were sent to a Hale Street location, at 7:40 p.m., to assist a party who was having a bad reaction to mushrooms.
At 8:45 p.m., three officers were sent to the vicinity of 19 Balch St. for kids on bikes creating a hazard in the roadway.
A 50 Broadway resident reported, at 10:10 p.m., that someone was throwing rocks at their window.
At 10:35 p.m., officers were sent to the vicinity of 502 Cabot St., for kids on bikes in the road, again.
SaturdayFive officers were sent to Beverly Hospital at 12:40 p.m. for prisoner watch.
Police were sent to 31 Tozer Road, at 6:23 a.m., for a commercial burglar alarm.
A cruiser was sent to 224 Elliot St., at 2:55 p.m., for a party who had driven away after a shoplifting.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Dodge Street and Northwood Road, at 3:40 p.m., for a male sleeping on the street corner.
An officer was sent to 16 Charles St., at 4:55 p.m., for a party scammed out of $200.
The report of a male trying car doors brought police to the vicinity of 55 Apple Road at 5:40 p.m.
Police came upon a fight in the street at Cabot and Abbott streets, at 6:30 p.m.
Officers were sent to 41 Pleasant St., at 9 p.m., for a male looking into residences with binoculars.
The male party with binoculars returned to the Rantoul and Pleasant street area, still with binoculars at 10:30 p.m.
SundayPolice were called to Blaine Avenue, at 11:45 a.m., for adults fighting in the apartment. Officers arrested Vanessa Leigh Daniels, 38, of 20 Blaine Ave., and Manuel R. O’Shea, 27, of the same address. They were each charged with disturbing the peace.
A 60 River St., party called police, at 12:40 p.m., to report their boat had been broken into overnight.
Police went to 15 different addresses early Sunday afternoon to make sex-offender address verification checks.
Police responded, at 1:30 p.m., to the intersection of Cross Lane and Boyles St., for a car into a tree. The operator, who was on alcohol or drugs, was transported to Beverly Hospital with non-critical injuries and, after receiving treatment, was given a summons to court on charges relating to the accident.