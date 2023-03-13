Peabody
Sunday
A caller reported, at 1:28 p.m., that a piece of equipment was being stolen from 1 Centennial Drive. The suspect was driving a red Chevy Silverado Z71 truck with a rolled-up tonneau cover, which was stopped moments later by police. They arrested Paul G. Shaughnessy, 61, of 148 Quincy Shore Drive., Apt. 41, Quincy, and charged him with larceny under $1,200.
Police went to 16 Lincoln Road, at 4:39 p.m., after a party reported his landlord was threatening him. The officer documented the case and cleared the location.
State police called at 5 p.m., to report a possible car accident on Lynnfield Street toward the rotary. Peabody units checked the surrounding area but found nothing.
An officer was waved down by a female, at 7:18 p.m., at the intersection of Washington and Main streets. She told the officer she was looking for the bus schedule. She was sent on her way.
A 2 Hopkins Road caller advised police he was on vacation and was having somebody watch his house and two cats. He told police the person watching the house may be having a party there, and he was concerned for his belongings and his cats. Officers spoke with two parties. They were leaving the house, and the cats were in good health. The owner was notified.
The property manager for 2 Washington St., told police at 8:45 p.m., they had been contacted by the contractor about a possible break-and-entry at the property. They did not know whether the suspect was still on the scene. Officers checked the property and all windows and doors were secured.
Monday
A Winona Street caller reported, at 10:36 a.m., that her husband was picked up for his day program, but he never showed up there. He had been dropped off at 240 Lynnfield St., at 8:40 a.m. He was described as 6-feet, 240 pounds wearing a blue puffer jacket, jeans and a hat, and walks with a cane. He was located and was not in need of medical attention. The family was notified.
A woman called police, at 10:44 a.m., from the Big Y Plaza, 637 Lowell St., to report that a suspicious male had attempted to get into her car. He had several dollar bills and offered to buy her infant child from her. The tall, thin male was last seen going into the Big Y. Police located and spoke with the man, who said it was a misunderstanding. The officer followed him home and spoke with his wife, who said he was in the early stages of dementia.
Police stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Lowell and Emerson streets, at 11:22. After a quick records check, they summoned the 44-year-old Federal Street, Salem, man to court on charges of failing to stop or yield and for unlicensed operation of a motor-vehicle.
A Princeton Street resident told police, at 11:54 a.m., that she was out for a walk when she heard some thuds from a residence and someone yell for help. Police spoke with resident, who said all was in order.
Police and an ambulance were sent to Brooksby Village, at 12:12 p.m., for a man who had fallen about 11 p.m. the previous night and had been unable to get up.
Beverly
Sunday
An ambulance was sent to an Oceanside Drive address, at 7 p.m., for a person having difficulty breathing.
Police and an ambulance were called to 75 Brimbal Avenue, at 8:11 p.m., for suspicious activity. The sister said her brother was over-medicated.
At 8:14 p.m., two officers were sent to 254 Cabot St., for a homeless gentleman sleeping in the ATM booth.
At 9:06 p.m., two officers were called to 15 Broadway, for a staff member who was assaulted.
Monday
Police were sent to the vicinity of County Way and Ellsworth Ave., at 12:45 a.m., for a party who had fallen.
The report of a possible overdose brought four patrolmen, the sergeant and an ambulance to Broadway, at 12:58 a.m.
Police and an ambulance responded, at 8:24 a.m., to the intersection of Dodge and Cabot streets, at 8:24 a.m. for a possible motor-vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.
Salem
An officer went to the vicinity of 32 Essex St., at 10:52 a.m., where he served a trespass order in hand to a party.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to the vicinity of McPherson drive at 11:06 a.m., for a male party on the ground.
A disturbance between neighbors brought police to 12 Charles St., at 12:38 p.m.
Danvers
Saturday
A Poplar Street caller reported to police, at 4:44 p.m. having been threatened while walking their dog.
The shoplifting of sneakers was reported at 7:36 p.m., at Kohl’s 50 Independence Way, Salem.
Sunday
Police went to Water Street at the Peabody line, at 5:24 a.m., for a woman screaming from a motor vehicle. An area search was negative.
A motor-vehicle fire was reported, at 10:44 a.m., at the intersection of High and Purchase streets.
Police were called to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 11:03, for a female caught shoplifting. Jacqueline Perez de Done, 50, of 14 Glenwood Circle, Lynn, was arrested and charged with shoplifting merchandise valued at $74.
Police were sent to Hunt Nursing Home & Rehab Center, 90 Lindall St., to settle a dispute.