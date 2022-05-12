Peabody
Wednesday
An ambulance was sent to an Avalon Drive address, at 11 a.m., after an in-home behavioral worker requested a well-being check for an 8 year-old male who talked about jumping out a window. The child was transported to North Shore Children’s Hospital for an evaluation.
Police and fire departments and Atlantic Ambulance were notified, at 11:50 a.m., of a large hole in the westbound traffic lane of Lowell Street near the Carpenter Street intersection. School administration was notified that buses may be running late. The subcontractor was on scene, and westbound traffic on Lowell Street was detoured at the Route 1 lights through Goodale Street.
A caller from Highlands at Dearborn property management, on Silverleaf Way, reported, at 12:05 p.m., that a backpack was dropped off at the leasing office and it may contain narcotics. Police checked the bag and its contents and summoned a 48-year-old Bryant Street, Malden, man to court for possession of a Class B narcotic.
The Fire Department responded, at 12:10 p .m., to the intersection of Route 128 north and Route 95 north for a brush fire.
Police were called to a Sewall Street location, at 5:25 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident in which an airbag was deployed when the vehicle struck a utility pole. An ambulance, a tow truck and personnel from the Light Plant were on the way. The operator was transported to Salem Hospital with non life-threating injuries.
At 6 p.m., police responded to the vicinity of the Century House Restaurant, 235 Andover St., after a motor vehicle struck a person riding a bicycle. The cyclist sustained undetermined injuries and was transported to Beverly for examination and treatment.
Police were called to the vicinity of 50 Warren St., at 9:15 p.m. The 44-year-old operator was given a ride home to his Sabino Farm Road address, his vehicle was towed and he was summoned to court to face charges of operating an unregistered motor vehicle and operating an uninsured motor vehicle
Thursday
A cruiser was sent to the vicinity of 111 Foster St., at 5:23 a.m., for parties sleeping in a black sedan. The driver had lost his house keys and they slept in the car.
Police went to the vicinity of 120 Foster St., at 10 a.m. for a past hit-and-run. The caller gave the vehicle’s license plate, but there was no computer match.
Beverly
Wednesday
Police stopped 10 vehicles today, between 4 and 6:10 p.m., on a traffic enforcement grant.
An officer went to 348 Rantoul St., at 5:10 p.m., for vandalism to a motor vehicle. It had been keyed.
Three vehicles were stopped between 6:25 and 6:52 p.m. at the intersection of Hart Street and Bridle Path Lane and given written or verbal warnings.
Police, fire and ambulance responded to Fayette Street, at 7:08 p.m. for an unresponsive person, a possible overdose.
Three cruisers were sent to 28 Atlantic Ave., to check out yelling in the building.
Officers were dispatched to 20 Courtney Drive, at 10:10 p.m., for a loud house party.
Police were called to 270 Cabot St., at 10:20 p.m., for an unwanted guest — a brother was no longer wanted at the apartment.
Police and an ambulance were sent , at 1:15 a.m., to assist a person walking on Routh 128 southbound in the vicinity of Exit 20.
Police and an ambulance were sent to the vicinity of Rantoul and Fayette streets, at 2:20 a.m., for a possible overdose.
A patrolman, a sergeant and two detectives went to 197 Cabot St., at 1:12 p.m., to execute a search warrant. They arrested two men, Gary Kortlen, 31, of 197 Cabot St., for possession of a firearm without an FID card, and a 47-year-old man, also of 197 Cabot St., on an arrest warrant.
A patrolman, a detective and a sergeant were sent to 131 McKay St., at 1:20 p.m., to investigate items stolen from a delivered package.
An officer was sent to 112 Sohier Road, at 155 p.m., to investigate a simple assault.
Police and an ambulance were called to a Lothrop Street address, at 2:50 p.m., for a 90-year-old woman who had suffered a possible heart attack.
Two officers responded to the intersection of Cabot and Simon streets, at 3:20 p.m., to talk with a group of kids who were talking about fighting.
Swampscott
Wednesday
A resident of 4 Crosman Ave., reported another con or a scam, at 1:58 p.m.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 219 Paradise Road, at 3:11 p.m., to speak with an irate party causing a disturbance over an inspection sticker.
Lynn Fire was notified and responded to 49 Orchard Circle, at 7:05 p.m., for a man down and unresponsive.
Marblehead
Wednesday
The Fire Department sent two pumpers and a ladder truck to Pickett St., at 7:23 a.m.
An officer went to Washington St., at 9:50 a.m., on a general complaint.
Police, fire and 2 ambulances were sent to Pleasant Street, at 12:32 p.m., for an unresponsive male after an apparent, but undescribed, accident or incident. At least one party was transported to Beverly Hospital. Also, at least one party was cited. No further details were given.
A minor motor-vehicle crash brought an officer to Birch Street, at 4:30 p.m.
At 4:43 p.m., police and an ambulance were called to a Front Street location for someone or something missing in a truck.
Three officers, an ambulance and a fire truck responded to the vicinity of Gerry street, at 9:42 p.m., for an undefined incident. One person was transported to a local hospital.
Danvers
Wednesday
A Bradford Road resident called police, at 4:35 p.m., to report a credit card fraud.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 189 Maple St., at 4:50 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with injury.
An officer was called to Recovery Centers of America, 75 Lindall St., at 7:40 p.m. for an unresponsive female.
Officers responded, just before 10 p.m., to Target, 240 Independence Way, for a shoplifter arrested. Leanna Shields, 40, of 15 Piedmont St., Providence, Rhode Island, was arrested and charged with shoplifting merchandise valued at more than $250.
Officers were dispatched to a Pine Street address, at 10:58 p.m., for a 32-year-old male with a mental disorder who was out of control.
Thursday
Police responded to the vicinity of Pickering and Hobart streets, at 8:07 a.m. for a three-car accident with injury.
Salem
Wednesday
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 73 North St., at 3:12 p.m.
Police were sent to 3 Cedar Hill Road, at 4:20 p.m., to make a well-being check.
A report of threats being made brought an officer to 12 First St., at 5:58 p.m.
An officer was called to 64 Boston St., at 6:12 p.m., to investigate the report of a fraud or a scam.
Police were called to 39 Roslyn St., at 7 p.m., to assist a party who was locked out of their home or vehicle.
Officers were dispatched to 20 Symonds St., at 8:25 p.m., to investigate a motor vehicle hit-and-run.
Police responded to two motor vehicle accidents without injuries within 6 minutes of each other: the first, at 17 Canal St., was at 9:48; and the second, at 45 Felt St., happened at 9:54 p.m.
Officers were dispatched, at 11:15 p.m., to the vicinity of 3 Mason St., to end a disturbance.
Thursday
A cruiser was sent to 23 Congress St., at 1:33 a.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
At 5:47 a.m. an officer was sent to 245 Lafayette St. to maintain order during a private repossession tow. They arrested a 24-year-old homeless on an outstanding arrest warrant.
An officer went to 45 Congress St., at 7:20 a.m., to look into a juvenile issue.
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 231 Essex St., at 9:15 a.m.
A cruiser was sent to the vicinity of 22 Hancock St., at 9:32 a.m., to check for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
A report of harassment brought an officer to 127 Essex St., at 11:11 a.m.
Officers were dispatched to 10 First St., at 12:45 p.m., to investigate a larceny.
Police were sent to 107 Lafayette St., at 3:10 p.m., where they arrested a 37-year-old homeless man on an outstanding warrant.
Officers were sent to 62 Leavitt St., at 5:36 p.m. on a noise complaint.
At 5:45 p.m., an officer was called to the Plummer Home for Boys, 37 Winter Island Road, for a missing juvenile.
Police were sent to 252 Bridge St., at 6 p.m. to cool down a dispute.
Police were called to 175 Fort Avenue, at 6:05 p.m., for an assault in the past.