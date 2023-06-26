Peabody
Friday
Police responded to 147 Lynn St., at 6:28 a.m., for a car into a house. The operator, a 24-year-old Lynn male, was transported to Salem Hospital with unreported injuries and will be summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Officers were sent to the Meadows Golf course, 80 Granite St., at 8:03 a.m., for past vandalism on the 10th green. There were several deep marks in the turf as well as obscene writing in the sand. Management will check security cameras and update police.
Police who were checking the area at Big Lots, 10 Newbury St., Danvers, performed a courtesy arrest of a 29-year-old male resident of 286 Newbury St., Unit 151, Peabody, on an outstanding warrant from Peabody and another from Salem.
Police were sent to 50 Warren St., at 6:09 p.m., for a couple smoking a hookah in the parking lot. They were sent on their way.
An officer was called to 386 Newbury St., after a party from across the street reported his neighbor across the street was playing music so loudly that it was shaking his home.
Police were dispatched to the Northshore Mall, 210 Andover St., at 9:40 p.m. after security reported two parties had just broken into the Mall, and then took off toward the Route 128 underpass. They were both described as males, one wearing all red and the other wearing all gray or white. They escaped with approximately $200 worth of $2 scratch tickets. Police did not locate them.
Saturday
Police were sent to Lynn Street Auto Service, 73 Lynn St., at 9:26 a.m., where they arrested a 30-year-old 10 Berry Street, Danvers, male on an outstanding warrant for resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, possession of a Class B drug and assault.
At 10:06 a.m., police were sent to 16 W. Tapley Road to serve a probation warrant. The party fled from his mother's car and walked away down Allen's Lane. Police failed to find him on a phone-ping, as did a K9 to assist in the search, but he was soon located on Allen's Lane and taken into custody. Police arrested Thomas P. Lee, 39, AKA Thomas Leavitt, 39, of 16 W. Tapley Road, Lynnfield, on the outstanding Peabody warrant.
Police were sent to East End Veterans' Memorial Park, 45 Walnut St., where they served a 44-year-old Lyme St., Salem, resident with two outstanding warrants.
Police were sent to 100 Main St., at 9:28 p.m., to investigate a previous domestic assault. After speaking with the victim at Lawrence Memorial Hospital, the detective issued a temporary warrant for the arrest of a 25-year-old Chester Street, Lawrence, male on charges of assault and battery on a family or household member; strangulation or suffocation; and malicious destruction of property valued at less than $1,200.
Sunday
A caller from the Auto Mall, 218 Andover St., reported at 8:11 a.m., that three vehicles were stolen out of their showroom overnight. Additionally, they reported a customer's check had been taken. The vehicles were entered into the NCIC log as a 2018 Audi, V535148664; a 2019 BMW, V795112488; and a 2019 Mercedes, V3651123952.
Security reported, at 2:13 p.m., from Life Time fitness, 210L Andover St., that they were following a female shoplifter. They apprehended and police arrested Dacaria Janice Desseau, 23, of 152 Howard Ave., Apt. 1, Dorchester, on an other-department warrant and on three counts of shoplifting by concealing merchandise, one of which was concealing merchandise valued at more than $250.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 9:14 p.m., in the vicinity of 100 Lynn St., after a party called to report a possibly impaired operator in the area. The vehicle was stopped for a marked lane violation on County Street and after a brief interview, a tow truck was called for the vehicle and the operator was taken into custody for drunken driving. Police arrested Ulman Mardoqued Gomez Pojoy, 40, of 176 Shepard St., Apt. 3, Lynn. He was charged with a marked lanes violation, OUI-Liquor, and with failing to signal.
Salem
Thursday
Police were called to the intersection of Valley Street and Highland Avenue, at 8:55 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
The report of a trespasser brought an officer to 26 Lynde St., at 12:14 p.m.
Police responded to 34 Bridge St., at 2:26 p.m., for the theft of a motor vehicle or a motor-vehicle license plate
Officers were called to Market Basket, 227 Highland Ave., at 4:46 p.m. for a shoplifter. They arrested Corey John Oblenes, 42, of 4 First St., Apt. 9201, Salem, and charged him with shoplifting.
At 4:54 p.m., police responded to 227 Highland Ave., for an assault in progress.
At 5:30 p.m., police were sent to 131 Rainbow Terrace to exercise a search warrant.
A motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought officers to 407 Essex St., at 5:50 p.m.
Police were sent to 36 Endicott St., at 8:46 p.m., to investigate a larceny.
At 9:33 p.m., police were called to 13 Upham St., to investigate a past break and entry.
The report of a suspicious person in a motor vehicle brought police to Blaney Street, at 10 p.m.. where they arrested William Joseph Luther, 65, of 14 Varney St., and charged him with drunken driving, second offense.
An officer was sent to 2 Lowell St., at 11:09 p.m., to report of an issue of harassment.
Friday
Report of a fraud or a scam brought an officer to 89 Webb St., to take a report of a possible scam or fraud.
Police stopped a vehicle at 2:25 p.m., in the vicinity of 15 Summer St., where, after a brief investigation. they arrested Gabriel Omar Martinez, 26, of 65 Mason St., Apt. 2F, and Carl Samuel Godfrey, 32, of the streets, Salem. Martinez was charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle; violation of a miscellaneous Municipal ordinance or bylaw, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and possession of a Class B drug. Godfrey was charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle and with possession of a Class B drug.
Danvers
Thursday
Police were sent to the intersection of High and Hunt streets, at 4:09 p.m., for an accident in which a motorcycle was hit by a vehicle. The cyclist sustained minor injuries.
Police were sent to Dunkin Donuts, 99 High St., at 8:20 p.m., for a non-domestic dispute.
Police were called to the vicinity of 386 Maple St., at 8:26 p.m., where they recovered a drone.
Police were called to the vicinity of 160 Water St., at 9:58 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident involving several vehicles and unknown injuries.
Friday
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Maple Street, at 8:07 a.m., for a male who was stumbling.
Police were called to 10 Harbor St., at 1:20 p.m., for a suicidal or homicidal party. They were transported to Beverly Hospital.
Saturday
Police and ambulance were sent to 10 Lawrence St., at 12:49 a.m., for an overdose. The patient was transported to an area medical facility.
Police went to 10213 Kirkbride Drive, at 2:10 a.m., for shots fired at a Lynn man.
Police notified a party, at 6:57 a.m., their boat had sunk at Portside Marina, 106 Liberty St.
State police were sent to Route 128 south at 11:02 a.m., for a four-vehicle accident with possible injuries.
A purse was reported stolen, at noon, from Panera Bread, 100 Independence Way.
Police were sent to Kohls, 50 Independence Way, at 3:19 p.m., for a shoplifter with a bag full of merchandise.
Police were called to Costco Wholesale, 11 Newbury St., at 4:14 p.m., for a dog in a white Tesla.
Police were sent to Liberty Tree Mall, at 8:55 p.m., for a group of misbehaving youths at the mall.
Sunday
An officer was sent to 146 Summer St., at 7:13 a.m., to keep the peace while he picked up the children.
Police and medical were called to CVS, 139 Endicott St., at 10:34 a.m., for a party passed out in a blue Hyundai Sonata. They were transported to an area medical facility.
A report of fraud brought an officer to 15 Martin St., at 3:01 p.m.
An officer went to Doty Avenue after a caller reported, at 3:34 p.m., that a party or parties in a suspicious vehicle parked and took beer into the woods.
Beverly
Friday
Police were called to Stop & Shop, 224 Elliott St., at 4:25 p.m. juvenile shoplifters.
Three cruisers were called to the vicinity of 29 Chipman Road, at 5:28 p.m., for a suspicious male behind the property.
Two cruisers were called to the vicinity of 707 Broughton Drive, at 6:35 p.m., to check for a possible attempted break-in.
Police were called to 13 Central St., at 11:56 p.m. for a loud party in violation of the city noise ordinance.
Saturday
Police, detectives and an ambulance were called to Colgate Road at 10:17 p.m., for an unresponsive male. He was determined to be deceased.
Two officers were sent to the intersection of Hart and Valley streets, at 12:05, for a party possibly having a stroke.
At 12:14 p.m., two officers were called to Bailey Avenue, for a female having a stroke.
An ambulance and two officers were sent to the intersection of Elliott and Cabot streets to check on a female who was yelling.
Two officers responded to Cabot Street at the Salem line for a shirtless man running toward the bridge.
An animal complaint brought officers to Park Street, at 6:40 p.m., for a panting dog in a car with its windows up.
An ambulance was called to Orchard Street, at 8:34 p.m. for a man who injured his head in a fall.
Two officers went to 5 Conner Road, at 11:15 p.m., to check on kids left alone at home.
Sunday
An ambulance and four cruisers were sent to the vicinity of 200 Bridge Street, at 12:07 a.m., for a male out of control, possibly suicidal.
Two cruisers were dispatched to 110 Park St. at 2:01 a.m. for a group possibly vandalizing.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of 35 Conant St., at 1:02 p.m., to check on a man with a shovel in the woods.