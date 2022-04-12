PeabodyMondayA 4 Wayne Road caller reported, at 10:47 a.m., that his mother had passed out but was still breathing. She was transported by ambulance to Salem Hospital.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 2 Andover St., at 1:20 p.m., for a two-vehicle accident. There were no injuries and no tows.
A staff member at Shore Educational Collaborative, 10 Technology Way, called police, at 2:45 p.m., to report the bus driver had punched one of their residents in the face, leaving the resident with a bloody lip. An officer arrived and spoke with the driver, who was still on the scene. The driver, a 69-year-old Danvers man, was summoned to appear in court on a charge of assault and battery on a person with intellectual disability.
An employee of PINK, 210P Andover, called police, at 4:10 p.m., to report a customer had just paid with $400 in counterfeit bills.
Police were sent to Bank of America, 189 Andover St., at 4:30 p.m., after a bank employee reported an incident of a customer possibly being coerced into converting $20,000 into cryptocurrency. Officers spoke with the customer who said he was trying to transfer money to his son and was not being forced to do anything. No incident at this time, and no further police action required.
An officer reported, at 5:55 p.m., that he was off with an individual riding a dirt bike. The party was given a warning and was walking his dirt bike home.
A woman called police, at 6:47 p.m., from Newbury Street Salon, 139 Lynnfield St., to report she had found a nail in one of her tires. She said she suspects it was done by a party with whom she is having issues. Police identified the suspect and summoned the 28-year-old Lynn woman to court for malicious destruction of property.
A Peabody Mobile Park resident reported, at 7:45 p.m., that her neighbor blows a horn to harass her whenever she is outside. An officer documented the case.
Police were called to the vicinity of 16 Washington St., at 8:20 p.m. for a motorcycle accident with injuries. The motorcycle operator, an 18-year-old Salem resident, was transported to Salem Hospital with non-critical injuries and will be summoned to court for operating after his license was suspended and for speeding at a rate that greater than reasonable and proper.
At 8:30 p.m., police were called to 532 Lowell St., for a two-vehicle accident. The first vehicle was towed, and the operator of the second vehicle was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Police were sent to Lynn Street, at 9 p.m., after a caller reported seeing a man beating and punching a woman inside a gold Toyota Camry. Police checked the address and the surrounding streets for the suspect vehicle but it was not located.
Tuesday
A Fay Avenue caller reported, at 2:30 a.m., that three kids attempted to break into her garage. The woman said she was alerted when she saw them on her security camera. She said one was wearing a white sweatshirt. Arriving units swept the area but found no one.
Salem
Monday
A report of larceny brought police to 12 Mount Vernon St., at 3:44 p.m.
An officer was sent to 5 Pond St., at 4:08 p.m., to settle a dispute.
Police were sent to 8 Proctor St., at 4:45 p.m. to report on a fraud or a scam.
An assault in the past brought police to a Palmer Street address, at 5 p.m.
A report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 209 Lafayette St., at 6:33 p.m.
Police were called to 160 Lafayette St., at 6:45 p.m., for a juvenile issue.
Police were sent to 10 Derby St., after a party reported being harassed.
An officer was sent to 11 Hancock St., at 9 p.m., on a noise complaint.
Police were sent to 6 Ord St., at 9:36 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Canal and Hancock streets, at 9:47 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
Officers were dispatched to the vicinity of 33 Franklin St., at 9:47 p.m. to end a disturbance.
A party from 36 Mason St., notified police., at 9:50 p.m., that they had been victimized by a fraud or a scam.
An officer was sent to 140 Bridge St., at 11:30 p.m., to settle a dispute.
A noise complaint brought an officer to 20 Harbor St., at 1137 p.m.
Tuesday
Police stopped a vehicle at 12:41 a.m., on Congress St., for a motor-vehicle traffic stop.
Beverly
Monday
Police and an ambulance were called to Dolloff Avenue, at 4:25 p.m., after a violent daughter took a handful of pills.
At 4:50 p.m., police and an ambulance were sent to a Courtney Drive address for an out-of-control 15-year-old .
A case of identity theft brought police to 15 Upland Road, at 5:43 p.m.
Three officers were called to 4 McPherson Drive, at 6:40 p.m., for a group starting trouble at the youth center.
Two officers were sent to a Herrick Street location to assist a Danvers officer with a suicidal male who was attempting to flee.
A report of a possible truck into a tree brought police to 190 McKay St., at 9:55 p.m.
Tuesday
Three officers and an ambulance were called to Simon Street, at 1:15 p.m., for a verbal domestic involving a suicidal male Section 12 patient.
Officers were called to the intersection of Ropes and Grant streets, at 7:12 a.m., for a party slumped over in car.
Police pulled over an operator, at 7:24 a.m., and warned them for distracted driving.
Police and fire were sent to 22 Federal St., at 9:43 a.m., to make a well-being check.
Officers were sent to the Beverly Depot, 10 Park St., at 10:05; the North Beverly Depot, Enon St., at 10:08; the Montserrat Station, 179 Essex St., at 10:14; and the Beverly Farms Station, Hale and West streets, at 10:26 a.m., to make station checks.
Police were dispatched, at 11:54 a.m., to the intersection of Elliott and Rantoul streets, at 11:55 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident.
Three officers responded to a Bridge Street address, at 1:25 p.m., after a frantic mother reported her two children, ages 13 and 14, were missing. When officers arrived, the woman apologized, saying she had gotten up really late that day, and her children were actually at school.
Two vehicles were stopped, at 2:05 and 2:13 p.m., in the vicinity of 41 Brimbal Ave., and given verbal warnings.
Danvers
Monday
Officers were called to Lowe’s Home Improvement, 153 Andover St., at 4:15 p.m., for two suspicious males selling electronics. They were gone when police got there.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 76 Pickering St., at 5:52 p.m., for kids on bikes in the road.
Tuesday
Police and ambulance were sent to 6211 Kirkbride Drive, at 12:50 a.m., for an unresponsive party. They were transported to an area hospital.
Police were sent to Image Glassworks, 9 Riverside Ave., at 9:06 a.m. after a suspiciously-acting male an unknown item behind.
An officer was sent to 76 Pickering St., at 11:05 a.m., for suspicious activity.
An officer responded to the vicinity of Dunkin Donuts, 99 High St., at 11:20 a.m. for a motor-vehicle accident with possible injury
An officer was sent to the Cherry Farm Creamery, 214 Conant St., at 2:25 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injury.
A caller reported to 2:40 p.m., from the vicinity of Highlands School, 190 Hobart St., that a suspicious party had tried to get into the car.
At 2:40 p.m., police were sent to the skate park in the vicinity of Holten Richmond Middle School, where a male was hit by a vehicle. The party, possibly a student, refused medical attention and went on his way.
Police were dispatched at 2:53 p.m. to the intersection of Elliott Street and Route 128 for a collision involving a vehicle and a Beverly school bus. There were six students aboard the bus. All were checked out by Atlantic Ambulance and all refused further medical attention. The bus driver was cited for failure to use care in turning.
Marblehead
Sunday
An officer was sent to a Hibbard Road address, at 9:20 a.m., to investigate a general complaint.
Police stopped a vehicle in the vicinity of Atlantic Avenue and Beach Street on a moving complaint.
A general complaint brought an officer to the vicinity of Lincoln Avenue and Lincoln Park at 5:16 p.m.
An officer responded to Ida Road, on the third general complaint of the day, at 8 p.m.
Monday
Police stopped 13 operators for hands-free violations between 8 a.m. and 2:50 p.m. Three were given warnings, and 10 received citations.
An officer was sent to Tidewinds Terrace, at 9:26 a.m., to take a report on a larceny/forgery/fraud.
An officer was sent to Atlantic Avenue at 11:50 a.m. on a general complaint.
A vehicle was stopped at 2:50 p.m., at the intersection of Smith Street and Atlantic Avenue, on a moving complaint.
A vehicle was stopped, at 3:10 p.m., at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Leggs Hill Road and the driver was given a citation.
Police were sent to Elm St., at 4:30 p.m., to assist a citizen.
Three officers responded to a Maple Street address, at 6:50 p.m., for a door propped open.
A report of suspicious activity brought three officers to a Gerry Street address, at 7:15 p.m.
At 7:27 p.m., police were alerted to a wrong-way driver at Washington Street and Atlantic Avenue, but he was not found.
Tuesday
Police were called to a Creesy Street address, at 12:17 a.m., for an argument.