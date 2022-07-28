Peabody
Wednesday
A Paleologos Street woman called police at 2:53 p.m. to report that unknown people were in her yard at 3 a.m. today. She was advised to call back when they were actually on her property.
The owner of W.J. Skouras & Co., 13 Mason St., called police at 3:12 p.m. to report an expresso machine had been stolen. He said he had several items listed for sale outside in his driveway, including a red La Pavoni commercial espresso machine and grinder, with an estimated value of more than $5,000. He said the machine was taken today between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., while he was doing work in Arlington. The officer was going to check the security video and update if more information is available.
At 3:48 p.m., police were called to Four Your Convenience, 150 Main St., after a clerk reported a male juvenile with an afro had stolen beer from the store some five minutes earlier. The officer will document.
Police stopped a vehicle at 5:43 p.m., in the vicinity of A Plus Sunoco, 144 Newbury St., and summoned two parties to court on related charges. A 51-year-old Hampton Beach male was summoned on charges of operating a motor-vehicle on a suspended license and with a marked lanes violation. The 38-year-old Hampton Beach female accompanying him was summoned on charges of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and with operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Police stopped a vehicle at 7:05 p.m. in the vicinity of 8 Walnut St., and will summon the 33-year-old Peabody driver to court for operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license. A licensed operator was coming to pick up the vehicle.
A two-vehicle accident brought police to the intersection of Lowell and Endicott streets, at 7:34 p.m. for a motor-vehicle accident with injuries. Traffic was temporarily diverted. The operator of the Honda CRV was transported to an area hospital and all other parties refused further medical treatment.
At 11:42 p.m., a 911 caller reported someone may have stolen his motorcycle from 7-Eleven on Lowell Street. Then he said he wasn’t sure whether he had ridden his motorcycle to 7-Eleven. Police found him sleeping on his motorcycle on the sidewalk on Route 129. He told them he has memory issues, and that he was drowsy from his methadone dose this morning. The officer advised him to get an active license and to register the bike before he rides it again.
Thursday
A Foster Street woman called police, at 7:36 a.m., to speak with an officer about her juvenile daughter not coming home last night. Her phone pinged repeatedly at a 115 Lowell St. property, but police were unable to find her there. CID updated and will be handling the case. The next report indicated she was with officers at Dunkin Donuts on Washington Street. She was transported to Salem Hospital by ambulance, with her grandmother following.
A Bay State Boulevard resident reported, at 9:37 a.m., she had found several opened packages not belonging to her, dropped at the end of her driveway. The officer was able to return the packages to the owner.
A Brooksby Village resident told police, at 10:52 a.m., that his earpods were stolen this morning by a Female in Lowell by the name of “Nidley,” who works at Brooksby Village. The devices were pinging to the #200 Building at Brooksby, and the resident was advised to wait for an officer and request assistance from a supervisor. When the officer arrived, he spoke to an individual, who denied having the earpods. The man was advised to contact the Lowell police to press charges.
Beverly
Wednesday
Two officers responded to a Cabot Street location, at 6:49 p.m., for a cyclist struck by a car. The cyclist was apparently unhurt and departed the scene before officers arrived.
Police were advised, at 8 p.m., that multiple packages had been stolen from the building at 56 Bartlett St.
Children called to the vicinity of Lothrop and Dane streets, at 10:12 p.m., for a general disturbance, found children playing loud music at the park.
Three officers were dispatched, at 10:16 p.m., to the vicinity of Elliott Street and McPherson Drive, for a child who had been assaulted.
Three sergeants and two patrolmen were sent to the intersection of Hale and West streets for a large group of intoxicated kids in the road and on the tracks.
Thursday
A larceny from a motor vehicle brought an officer to 41 Beckford St., at 7:36 a.m.
An officer stopped a 14-year-old cyclist on an electric bike who was driving recklessly and erratically, at 11:47 a.m., in the vicinity of East Lothrop and Corning streets. He gave the youth a verbal warning.
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to a Dodge Street location, at 12:42 a.m. for a patient with a medical issue.
Two officers were sent to Elliott Street, at 2:38 p.m., on the report of a person on a bike hit by a car. The cyclist was apparently unhurt as he went on his way before police got there.
An officer reported, at 4:27 p.m., that a sinkhole appeared to be forming in the vicinity of 47 Thissell St.
Danvers
Wednesday
An officer was called to Lahey Health Behavioral Services, 111 Middleton Road, for a walkaway patient. An area search was negative.
An officer was sent to Kohls, 50 Independence Way, at 5:16 p.m., after a shoplifter got away with a mixer.
Police went to 32 Centre St., 1st floor, at 6:23 p.m., for a dispute between a landlord and a tenant.
At 10:08 p.m., police were called to Lahey Health Behavioral Services, 111 Middleton Road, for two clients fighting.
An officer was sent to Cumberland Farms, 76 Newbury St., at 11:36 p.m., for a suspicious male banging on the door.
Thursday
Officers went to Residence Inn by Marriott, 51 Newbury St., at 2:33 a.m., for someone disturbing the peace at Building 9, but no one was found.
Police responded to Russo Marine, 10 Hutchinson Drive, at 3:03 a.m., for suspicious activity.
A resident of 12223 Kirkbride Drive notified police, at 9:21 a.m., that the license plate for his motorcycle was lost or stolen.
The animal control officer went to Seasons of Danvers, 44 Summer St., at 10:20 a.m., to assist with removing raccoons from the dumpster.
At 10:51 a.m., an officer was sent to the AMC Theatre, 100 Independence Way, to check on a homeless camp.
At 11:52 a.m., an officer was sent to a Loris Road residence to end a non-domestic dispute with a male inside the home.
An officer went to the vicinity of 214 Maple St., at 2 p.m. to assist a party walking on Route 62.
Police were sent to 22 Mill St., at 2:55 p.m., to assist a resident with a fraud issue. They were having a problem with a contractor.
An officer was called to Walmart, at 3 p.m., to speak with store security after several items were taken by a shoplifter or shoplifters.
Salem
Wednesday
Officers were sent to 15 Hersey St., at 6:53 p.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Reports of a dispute brought officers to 42 Howard St., at 7:15 p.m.
An officer was called to 160 Fort Ave., at 8:14 p.m., to speak with a party who said they were being harassed.
A noise complaint brought officers to 30 Church St., at 9:05 p.m.
Thursday
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 76 Rainbow Terrace at 12:48 a.m.
Police were sent to 43 Butler St., at 1:01 a.m., to make a well-being check.
An officer was sent to 53 Hanson St., at 3:06 a.m., to handle a juvenile issue.
Police and a tow truck were sent to 105 North St., at 8:42 a.m. for a private trespass tow.
The report of a motor vehicle or motor-vehicle plate theft brought an officer to 119 Boston St., at 9:06 a.m.
Officers were sent to 146 Boston St., at 9:33 a.m., to settle a dispute.
At 10:05 a.m., police were sent to 100 Lafayette St., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
A person called police, at 10:40 a.m., from 41 Franklin St., to report being threatened.
At 11:25 a.m., officers were sent to 2 Andover St., for a larceny.
Another larceny brought police to 35 Liberty Hill Ave., at 1:02 p.m.
Police responded to two reports of fraud or scams: At 1:20 p.m., officers were sent to 7 Everett Road, and at 1:38 p.m., police were sent to 6 Linden St., for separate frauds or scams.
Officers were called to the intersection of Orne and Walter street, at 1:39 p.m., for a road-rage incident.
The report of an assault in progress brought police to 226 Canal St., at 1:46 p.m.
Police went to 170 North St., at 2:50 p.m., for a report of threats.
A larceny brought police to 32 Bridge St., at 5:21 p.m.
A juvenile issue brought officers to the vicinity of Jefferson and Dove avenues at 7:22 p.m.