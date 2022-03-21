PeabodySunday
Police were sent to CVS, 174 Main St., at 6:15 p.m., after a caller reported a large group of teens had parked their bikes on the sidewalk and were using “snow markers to hit things.” They left before police arrived.
An Englewood Road resident called police at 6:25 p.m., to report her uncle’s neighbor hit her bumper because she was parked in front of the neighbor’s house, and she would like an officer on scene.
A 148 Washington St. resident called police, at 7:20 p.m., to say he and his wife have been in the hospital for a week and have no one to care for their dog. They requested a well-being check on the animal, but the officer was unable to gain access to the building.
Police responded to the Sylvan Street Grille, 12 Sylvan St., at 8 p.m. after a staff member called to report that two handicapped females were dropped off by one of the parties’ daughters. Both of them are deaf and one was crying uncontrollably. An officer gave them both a ride back to New England Home for the Deaf on Water Street, Danvers, where he spoke with staff, then left them in their care. The officer will file a Form 51A alleging child abuse or neglect.
Police were called to the vicinity of T-Mobile, 232 Andover St., at 8:05 p.m., for a caller reporting a motor vehicle accident. The caller said there was a patient with neck pain and a baby present. The patient refused assistance, the vehicle was towed, and the female was transported in custody to the station. Stephanie Ann Powers, 39, of 11 Littles Lane, Apt. 201, Peabody, was arrested and charged with second offense drunken driving. A family member was contacted for the baby and the officer will be filing a Form 51A alleging child abuse or neglect.
The homeowner of 112 Tremont St., reported, at 9:30 p.m., that a four-door purple Jeep, possibly a Patriot, had struck his brick wall and left the scene. The officer said the bricks had been put back into place. He will make a report.
A caller reported, at 11:05 p.m., that her friend had consumed alcohol and an unknown medication. He then vomited and passed out. He was transported to Salem Hospital.
Monday
Police were called to 7-Eleven, 23 Newbury St., at 12:30 a.m., for an overdose. The party was transported to Salem Hospital.
A woman called police from Maine, at 6:15 p.m., to report her sister at a Sunset Drive address in Peabody had called her asking for an ambulance for a unknown medical issue. There was a possible lockbox on the rear door. The woman was located and transported to Salem Hospital. The officer was to document and contact elder services.
Police were sent to 71 Birch St., at 10 a.m., for an ongoing dispute by neighbors over a shared driveway.
A 2 Bristol Road caller told police, at 10:30 a.m., that she had received fraudulent mail, which led her to believe her SSN may have been compromised.
Marblehead
Friday
An officer went to Pickwick Road, at 2:40 p.m., to look into a bicycle complaint.
General complaints brought an officer to Broughton Road, at 3:30 p.m. and another to Pleasant St., at 4 p.m.
Three officers and an EMS were dispatched to a Lafayette Street address, at 6:23 p.m., to assist in transporting a combative patient to the hospital.
Police went to Whittier Road, at 7:05 p.m., for a general complaint.
At 9:20 p.m., an officer was sent to Ocean Ave., to assist a citizen.
Police were sent to Community Road, Atlantic Avenue, Humphrey Street, Stramski Way and Lighthouse Lane, between 9:24 and 10:14 p.m., to make property checks.
Saturday
Two officers went to Pleasant Street, at 1:17 a.m. to make a well-being check.
Police were called to a Humphrey Street address, at 2 a.m. for a break-and entry to a home and a burglary.
A caller notified police, at 10:16 a.m., that a balloon was caught in the wires on Kimball Street.
A Lafayette Street woman called police, at 10:24 a.m., to seek help in removing a Q-tip from her ear. She was referred to a doctor.
Four cruisers were sent to Humphrey St., at 5:25 p.m., for a vigil.
The Fire Department and a police officer were called to a Bowden Street location for wires on fire in a tree.
Sunday
Police were sent to an Ocean Avenue address, at 1:38 p.m., to assist a citizen.
Police were sent to Thompson Road and to Humphrey Street, at 5:08 p.m., to assist separate citizens.