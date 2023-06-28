PeabodyTuesday
Police were sent to 9 Ayer St., at 4:42 p.m., for an investigation. The home was secured, a search warrant served and the building inspector called to the scene. As a result of these measures, police summoned Andrew S. Johnson, 27, of 9 Ayer St., Peabody, to court on charges of possession of a large capacity feeding device; carrying a loaded firearm without a license; possessing a firearm without a firearms identification card (FID). and possession of ammunition without an FID card.
Police were sent to 15 King St., for a report of juveniles going up on the roof. Police found the door was unsecured and three parties on the roof. Officers summoned two males, Jack Thomas Flanagan, 20, of Kingston, New Hampshire, and Michael Wareham, 19, of Raymond, New Hampshire, each on a charge of trespass. The third, a 17-year-old male was arrested as a juvenile, also for trespass.
A woman called from an apartment at 90 Shore Drive, at 5:14 p.m., to report that her daughter had cut her hand while cooking and had passed out, but was starting to wake up. An ambulance was dispatched and the daughter was transported to Salem Hospital.
Wednesday
Police were called to 2 Main St., at 12:22 a.m., for a group of youths being loud. They were no longer on the scene when police arrived.
A male advised police, at 4:41 a.m., from 3212 Avalon Drive, that his wallet and cash were taken.
A resident of 5 Proctor St. reported, at 9:36 a.m., that her son’s laptop is missing.
Police were called at 10 a.m., by an employee of Peabody Coffee House, 59 Walnut St., that a fight was going on between two males in the parking lot. The officers went to 2 Albert Road, looking for a beige SUV, and arrested its operator, Kenneth Perry Avery, 60, of that address. He was charged with assault and battery on a disabled person over 60 with a serious injury.
Police were sent to 28 Shore Ave., at 11:48 a.m. after a motor vehicle struck the building. The building inspector was notified. The operator declined medical transport and was given a ride back to her apartment building management.
An officer was sent to 9 Intervale Ave., at 5:16 p.m., to speak with a caller who believes his vehicle is being tracked with an Apple Airtag.
SalemPolice went to the Mansell Parkway, at 5:45 p.m., to report on a fraud or a scam.
At 6:11 police were sent to the intersection of Harbor and Prince streets, to end a disturbance.
The report of an undesirable or an unwanted guest brought police to 278 Derby St., at 7:20 p.m.
Reports of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 86 Wharf St., at 10:47 p.m.
Wednesday
A juvenile was reported missing at 10:30 a.m., from 1 Salem St.
Police were sent to Derby Street and Hawthorne Boulevard, at noon, on a juvenile issue.
The report of a larceny brought police to 288 Derby St., to report on a larceny
Police were sent to 119 Federal St., at 3:49 p.m., where they arrested James Lee Politano, 28, homeless, of Salem, and arrested him for trespassing; breaking and entering in the daytime and putting a person in fear, for a felony; intimidating a witness, juror, police, or court official; disorderly conduct; and attempting to commit a crime.
Officers were sent to 8 Peter Road, at 3:58 p.m., to investigate a past assault.
Officers were called to Walmart, 450 Highland Ave., at 5:26 p.m., for a shoplifting. They arrested Kassandra Gonzalez, 21, of 484 Western Ave., Apt. B2, and charged her with vandalizing property
Beverly
Tuesday
The report of a past larceny brought officers to 24 Northridge Road at 4:23 p.m.
An officer was sent to 273 Cabot St., at 5:27 p.m., for a dog in distress inside a motor vehicle.
Police were sent to 10 Cherry Road, at 6:08 p.m., for the theft of three dirt bikes stolen.
Police went to 3 Judson St., at 7:10 p.m., for a party violating the city noise ordinance by revving his car engine.
An officer was called to Hart Street., at 7:53 p.m. to assist a male party who fell off his lawn mower.
Reports of a homeless group fighting brought two officers and an ambulance to the vicinity of 150 Rantoul St.
Three officers were called to 1 Water St., at 8:10 p.m.,to send a drunken patron on his way.
Police pulled over a vehicle in the vicinity of Lothrop Street for a vehicle driving on the park grass.
A woman called police, at 10:26 p.m., from the intersection of Haskell and Hart streets, to report objects had been thrown at her car.
Wednesday
At 12:26 a.m., police began their midnight round of directed patrols and building checks at the Cove Church, 167 Hale St.
An officer from the Community Impact Unit made a homeless outreach at 10 a.m. on Elliott Street for a mother and daughter.
An officer was sent to Dodge St., at 12:24 p.m. to speak with a party being accused of sexual harassment.
An officer was called to 1 McPherson Drive, at 1:20 p.m., to check on possible vandalism.
Four vehicles were stopped in the vicinity of 82 Conant St., between 1:58 and 2:32 p.m., and issued written warnings.
Marblehead
Tuesday
Three officers responded, at 3:57 p.m., to Widger Road on a burglar alarm. The building was unsecured, but after a check it was cleared and secured.
Police responded at 4:03 p.m., to West Shore Drive. Three fire engines along with two cruisers and a command vehicle responded to West Shore Drive, at 4:03 a.m.
An officer was sent to Ames Road, at 9:20 a.m., to assist a citizen.
A vehicle was stopped at 9:31 on Ocean Avenue, and the operator was cited for a motor-vehicle offense.
Officers were called to Village Street, at 9:56 p.,m., and to State Street, at 10:42 p.m. on general complaints.
Middleton
Friday, July 16
Police and ambulance were sent to Masi Meadow Lane at 12:05 p.m., for a party who had fallen. They were transported to a local hospital.
Police and an ambulance were sent to The Greenway at 7:04 p.m., for another party who had fallen and needed to be transported to the hospital.
Saturday, July 17
Police stopped a vehicle in the vicinity of Middleton Electric Light, North Main Street, at 2:46 a.m. and charged the operator, Ramon Tejada, 51, of Salem., New Hampshire, He was charged with drunken driving and with a marked lanes violation.
A false alarm brought officers to the Howe Manning School on Central St., at 2:18 p.m.
Firefighters were sent to Park St., at 4:56 p.m., after a tree knocked down power lines, igniting the tree and a nearby building.
Sunday, June 18
An unattended death brought police to Ferncroft Towers, Village Road, at 10:16 a.m.
Police were called to Forest Street, at 8:18 p.m., for a robbery attempt. It was a juvenile issue.