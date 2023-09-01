PeabodyWednesday
Police were sent to the intersection of Foster and Main streets at 1:50 a.m. after a passer-by reported an unclothed male knocking on a vehicle window in the vicinity of Washington and Bresnahan streets. An ambulance was dispatched and transported him to Salem Hospital.
At 11:30 a.m. an officer reported a water-main break at the intersection of 2 Railroad Ave. and 2 Central St. The DPW was notified.
A 2214 Crane Brook Way caller reported at 1:39 p.m. that there was suspicious activity in one of the sheds around her apartment. She asked an officer be sent by to check it out. The party called back to say the party had left and was no longer in the area.
A woman came into the Richdale Store, 288 Washington St., at 4 p.m. to report that her son was struck by a car while he was riding his bicycle. The officer spoke with the woman, who said the vehicle was traveling at a very low rate of speed and knocked the juvenile off his bike. He stopped to check the juvenile’s well-being, and the juvenile returned home. The juvenile declined medical attention. There was nothing further to report.
An off-duty officer reported that at 5:16 p.m. he had received an email from a party requesting assistance with a new harassment issue. The officer followed up and summoned the 54-year-old Rockway Road female to court to face charges of criminal harassment and for open and gross lewdness.
An Arielle Lane resident came to the station at 7 p.m. to turn over a drone found in the driveway. There were no indications of its owner. It was issued a property number and placed in the front vestibule due to its size and fragility.
Firefighters responded to 1803 Hollow Tree Court at 7:39 p.m., for a resident reported filling with smoke, but no fire showing. Paper on the countertop caught fire from a toaster oven and had been extinguished.
An Arbor Court resident reported at 9 p.m. that there was an unwanted person in her house. The officer determined that the “unwanted person” lives at that address, and the caller has memory issues.
A Lowell Street resident reported at 9:24 p.m. that he had dialed 911 because someone had used his driveway to turn around.
A female in an orange dress told the front-desk clerk at the Hampton Inn, 59 Newbury St., at 11:11 p.m., that she had been strangled. The female was not a guest and left. Officers checked other area hotels but could not find her.
DanversTuesday
An officer was sent to Dick’s Sporting Goods, 96 Commonwealth Ave., at 4:45 p.m. to look for a possible shoplifter, but the suspect was not found.
Police were sent to 5 Grant St. at 6:44 p.m. for a dispute between neighbors.
Wednesday
Police were called to the vicinity of the Endicott Grille, 194 Endicott St., at 1:35 a.m., to look for an erratic driver in a white pickup. The officer stopped John Carr, 45, of 4 Reynolds Road, Peabody, and after a brief investigation placed him under arrest. Carr was charged with drunken driving, second offense.
Police and an ambulance were sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive at 8:31 a.m. for a party who had fallen and sustained a head injury. They were transported to an area medical facility.
Police were sent to 334 Maple St. at 12:46 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident involving a grey Lexus and a possible injury.
MarbleheadWednesday
Officers stopped a vehicle at 7:55 a.m. on a moving vehicle complaint. They spoke with the operator, but no citation was issued.
Police were called to Kimball St. at 4:57 p.m. to report on a case of vandalism.
A vehicle was stopped at 6:24 p.m. on Maple St. and the officer was cited on an operating offense.
The report of a case of unemployment fraud brought an officer to Pleasant Street at 5:24 p.m.
Police made five property checks between 9:50 and 10:21 p.m. They were at Stramski Way, Village Street, Lighthouse Lane, Atlantic Avenue, and Pleasant Street.
BeverlyWednesday
Police stopped a vehicle in the vicinity of 91 Hart St. at 5:49 p.m., and arrested Joel Taylor, 56, of 12R High St. He was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of 434 Rantoul St. at 5:50 p.m. for a male possibly drinking in a truck.
At 8:40 p.m. a patrolman and a detective went to 5 Chestnut St., Apt. 2, for a drug investigation. They arrested Michael Lee Jones, 42, of 19 Appleton St., Salem. He was charged on three counts of possession of Class D drugs with intent to distribute and on one count of trafficking in methamphetamine.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Bates Park and Sylvester avenues at 10:03 p.m. for suspicious activity involving a motor vehicle. A yellow van was looking at homes with a flashlight.
Police were sent to 71 Dodge St. at 10:40 p.m., for a complaint about loud construction noise after hours — again.
Thursday
A 230 Elliott St. party reported at 6:18 a.m., that multiple items were stolen.
An officer was sent out citywide at 9 a.m. to police for graffiti.
Police, fire and an ambulance were sent to Sohier Road at 9:42 to assist a student having a seizure.
Two cruisers, fire and ambulance were sent to Livingstone Ave. at 12:13 p.m. for a female with an unknown medical condition screaming for help.
Three cruisers responded to 11 Enon St. at 12:24 p.m., for a man causing an issue with customers.
At 12:26 p.m., an officer was sent to the vicinity of 401 Essex St. for a minor hit-and-run accident with property damage.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Scott streets at 3:20 p.m. for a youth on a bike struck by a car. The vehicle hit the bicycle only and not the 11-year-old biker. He was unhurt and the operator was not cited.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Cabot Street and the Salem line for wood falling off a truck at about 3:25 p.m.