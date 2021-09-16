PeabodyWednesday
An ambulance was sent to Marrs Park on Home Street, at 11:35 a.m., after a party playing pickleball fell and sustained a head laceration. They were transported to Salem Hospital.
Police responded to CEVA Logistics, 5A Fifth St., at 12:17 p.m., after four pallets of computers were reported stolen.
A caller reported, at 4:20 p.m., from 58 Washington St., that a catalytic converter had been stolen from their vehicle.
A caller reported, at 4:55 p.m., that her middle school son’s scooter was stolen by a high school student at McDonald’s,133 Main St. The foot-powered scooter was purple and black, and the high school student was described as having a thin build. Police and the victim were checking security videos for a possible ID.
Police were sent to Meadows Gold Course, 58 Granite St., at 6:15 p.m. for an unwanted guest refusing to leave the golf course in the vicinity of the # 4 hole. He left before police got there.
Police stopped a gray Subaru Forrester at 8:55 p.m. and arrested the operator after he drove the wrong way down Union Street, sideswiping another vehicle. He then pulled over, left his vehicle and fled into the Holy Ghost Hall on Howley Street. Police quickly located and arrested Ryan G. Karakoudas, 28, of 13 Fiske Ave., Lynn. Karakoudas was charged with drunken driving; leaving the scene of a property-damage accident; and improper operation of a motor-vehicle.
Police were sent to a parking area on Corporation Way, at 10:45 p.m., after a report of “juveniles enjoying nature’s herb.” The officer took them into custody and notified their parents. He then remained with them on the scene until a licensed operator who “hasn’t enjoyed any of the same” came to drive them home. An 18-year-old sister arrived shortly to drive the vehicle home.
Thursday
Police and EMTs responded to Murray St., at 5 a.m., after a caller reported finding an elderly female on the ground outside. The officer said she appeared to have been outside for a “little while.” She was quickly re-united with nearby group home staff members and returned to the home. Staff members signed a medical refusal, and said they believed she escaped after going to bed for the night. Police documented the situation and were going to notify family.
Police got a call at 11:15 p.m., from a female at the front desk at Extended Stay America, 200 Jubilee Drive. She appeared to be trying to disguise the call to police as a pizza order, and told the dispatcher she wanted a few pizzas and sodas. Her voice sounded nervous and distraught as she told them the order would be under Yosamery, and she would like a receipt for it. Officers went to the scene and spoke with Yosamery at the front desk. She told them she really was trying to order pizza and did not mean to call police.
Marblehead
Wednesday
An officer was sent to the intersection of Humphrey Street and Pilgrim Road, at 8:39 a.m., after receiving complaints about construction.
At 10 a.m., police were called to Laurel St., to deal with a hornets nest.
A caller from Rowland Court advised police, at 12:05 a.m., of a missing private street sign.
A caller from Tedesco Street complained to police, at 12:35 p.m., of receiving annoying telephone calls.
A Pinecliff Drive caller notified police, at 3:43 p.m., of scam mail they had received.
An officer was sent to Cloutman’s Lane, at 8:04 p.m., to investigate an earlier crash.
Police were sent to a Franklin Street address, at 8:05 p.m., for a dispute between neighbors.
Thursday
An officer was sent to Ocean Avenue at 1 a.m., on a noise complaint.
At 3:35 a.m., officers responded to Clifton Avenue on a complaint of a barking dog, but none could be heard. Unfounded.
SalemWednesday
An officer was sent to 5 Fowler St., at 6:40 p.m., on a parking complaint.
A suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to the vicinity of 2 Cedar St., at 6:50 p.m.
Police were called to 51 Prince St., at 7 p.m., for a disturbance.
An accident involving a motor-vehicle and a pedestrian brought police to 300 Canal St., at 8:07 p.m. According to the police report, the 78-year-old woman was crossing at the crosswalk when a driver, who was pulling slowly up to the intersection intruded into the crosswalk. The woman put her hands on the vehicle’s hood in a defensive gesture and was pushed backwards by the vehicle which was still moving. The woman was pushed backwards and fell onto the pavement, striking her head. She remained conscious, communicating and did not appear to be injured, but was transported to Salem Hospital for evaluation. The operator of the vehicle was cited for a crosswalk violation
Police were sent to 12 First St., at 8:45 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Officers were sent to 111 North St., at 10:15 p.m., for a commercial alarm.
Officers were dispatched, at 10:30 p.m., to 1887 Derby St., to quiet a disturbance.
At 11:10 p.m. police responded to 13 Crombie St. to handle another disturbance.
Thursday
Officers were dispatched to the vicinity of Bill & Bob’s Roast Beef, 9 Bridge St., at 2:10 a.m., for the report of a stabbing. Upon investigation, officers learned that during an argument between two parties in the parking lot, one of them took a swing at the other. The second party, in raising his hand to defend himself, was slashed on that hand by a box-cutter or razor knife he failed to see in his assailant’s grip. The victim declined transport and was treated on scene for his injuries. The assailant fled the scene, but was later arrested at the police station. Arrested was Daniel Lawrence Robichaud, 30, of 8 Tozer Road, Apt. 24, Beverly, at 2:05 p.m., at the Salem Police Station, 95 Margin St. Robichaud was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
A report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 286 Washington Sgt., at 2:55 a.m.
Police were dispatched, at 8:20 a.m., to 410 Loring St., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
An officer was sent to 135 Lafayette St., at 9:50 a.m., for a private trespass tow.
An undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 1 New Liberty St., at 9:50 a.m.
Police were called to 80 Margin St., at 10:35 a.m. to end a dispute.
At 11:30 a.m., they were called to 7 Collins St., for another dispute.
Police went to 80 North St., at 12:20 p.m., to look into a reported claim of fraud or a scam.
At 1:47 p.m., a different fraud or scam claim brought police to 5 Holly St.
Officers responded to 75 Canal St., at 1:50 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without an injury.
BeverlyWednesday
Police dispatched to Beverly Hospital at 10:17 p.m., for disorderly conduct and to assist staff with an unwanted guest, arrested Michael A. Peluso, 45, of 12 Paul Ave., Peabody. He was charged with disorderly conduct, subsequent offense, and with trespassing.
Police were dispatched, at 4:44 p.m., to 15 Stone St., for a computer hacked and $9,000 transferred to another account.
An officer was sent to West Street, at 5:50 p.m., to assist in freeing a child locked inside a car.
Thursday
An officer was sent to 112 Elliott St., at 9:05 a.m., for a party panhandling in the drive-thru.
An officer was called to 23 Mill St., at 10:25 a.m., for vandalism or malicious destruction — a parked car was damaged by rocks.
An officer was called to 297 Rantoul St., at 11:35 a.m., for a familiar homeless man outside asking for money.
Officers were called to 1 McPherson Drive, at 2:24 p.m., for a group of youths causing a disturbance.
Two officers were dispatched to Beverly Hospital Emergency Room at 3:45 p.m. for a party acting up and assaulting people with a dangerous weapon.
Police and an ambulance were called to the intersection of Hale and Ocean streets, at 4:35 p.m., for a homeless male stumbling into the street.
Officers were called to 256 Cabot St., at 5:28 p.m., to conduct a well-being check.
At 6:33 p.m., a prisoner was transported to the Emergency Room for a medical evaluation.