Peabody
Thursday
Police took a report of "road rage" outside the Nordstrom store at Northshore Mall at 12:41 p.m. The parties went their separate ways without incident, police report.
Police took a call from a city councilor at 1:23 p.m. regarding an ongoing issue with a Gwinnett Road dog that is allowed to run loose, which led to a constituent falling while trying to get away on Tuesday. The dog, named Zeus, is "constantly" running loose and is also unregistered. The owner was mailed citations for violating city ordinances.
A call from Life Line at 7:56 p.m. concerning a resident who had fallen in her Crowninshield Street apartment was cancelled after the resident was able to get up on her own.
A larceny from LifeTime Fitness was reported to police at 9:25 p.m. The caller reported that a chain valued at $3,600 was taken. Police told the man that the matter was civil.
Friday
Vandalism to a vehicle on Kings Hill Road was reported at 2:04 a.m.
A man who showed up twice at Breaking Grounds Cafe on Maine Street demanding to be let in was taken to Salem Hospital at 7:29 a.m.
Police were called to the Homewood Suites on Route 1 at 11:49 a.m. for a dispute over check out time.
Danvers
Wednesday
The theft of pills was reported by a Holten Street resident at 4:34 p.m.
A phone was reported stolen at the Liberty Tree Mall at 4:38 p.m.
A scam or swindle was reported on Maple Street at 5:35 p.m.
A purse was reported stolen from the Olive Garden on Andover Street at 9:04 p.m.
Thursday
A car fire was reported on Andrew Street at 9:43 a.m.
Theft by an employee was reported at 11:03 a.m. at the Home Depot on Route 1.
Devin Potvin, 18, of 54 Highland Ave., Lynn was arrested at 3:03 p.m. on charges of shoplifting and failing to stop for police, following a call from Target in the Liberty Tree Mall reporting the theft of soundbars.
Beverly
Officers went to Broadway at 6:50 a.m. for a report of a metal dumpster in the road.
Police went to a Cressy Street address at 9:56 a.m. for a report of a man seen inside a shed.
Salem
Thursday
A fraud or scam was reported on Belleview Avenue at 1:40 p.m.
A hit and run crash was reported at the intersection of Geneva and Roslyn streets at 2:03 p.m.
A hit and run was reported on Congress Street at 3:58 p.m.
A larceny was reported on Highland Avenue in the area of the shopping plazas at 6:28 p.m.
A fire was reported on Wisteria Street at 10:43 p.m.
Friday
A larceny was reported on Symonds Street at 6:06 a.m.