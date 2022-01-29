Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Snow and gusty winds will lead to blizzard conditions at times. Morning high of 27F with temps falling to near 15. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulation of a foot or more. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers this evening. Winds diminishing later. Low 7F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.