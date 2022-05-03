Peabody
Saturday
Police were called to 40 Russell St., at noon after a caller reported a male party walking in and out of people’s yards. An officer spoke with the male who said he was trying to find his dog, and he had just done so and was on his way home.
Police were called to the vicinity of 85 Lynnfield St., at 8 p.m., for a two-vehicle accident without injuries. One operator, a 27-year-old Peabody woman, was summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. The other operator, a 28-year-old West Warwick, RI, driver, was cited for operating an unregistered vehicle.
Officers were dispatched, at 9:55 p.m., to Bishop Fenwick High School, for parents arguing at a sports event. It appeared to have been an argument between coaches, and parties had left prior to arrival of police.
Police were called to the vicinity of Russell and Murray streets, at 10:50 p.m., for a report of heavy smoke in the area. There was a large bonfire at 4 Lisa Road. It was extinguished.
Sunday
Twenty Hertz vehicles were towed from the The Hertz Local Edition lot at 108 Newbury St., at 3:30 a.m., at the direction of property management.
Police responded to the vicinity of 12 Tracey St., at 11:50 a.m. after a caller reported that while crossing the street he forced a vehicle approaching at a high rate of speed to stop; words were exchanged, and the driver showed a gun. The vehicle operator was detained and arrested the operator, Renan Jakson Deoliveira, 24 of 33 Tracey St., Apt. 7, Peabody. He was charged on two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. The reporting party, a 57-year-old Tracey St., Peabody, man was summoned to court on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon.
Police were called to the Food Court at Northshore Mall, at 5:48 p.m., to assist security with a large group of youths being disruptive in the food court. The youths left without further incident.
A caller reported, at 6:55 p.m., that she went to the Lahey Medical Emergency room, 1 Essex Center Drive, but they would not help her, and she was looking for a transport to a different hospital because she was in pain. The officer reported the woman had been evaluated by the Lahey staff and chose to leave the facility. She was being transported to Beverly Hospital. The 53-year-old High Street, Newburyport, woman was summoned to court on a charge of misusing the 911 system.
Police were called to 86 Main St., at 8:33 p.m., for upstairs neighbors being too loud again. Police arrested Mach Garang Nhiany, 35, of 86 Main St. He was charged with keeping a noisy and disorderly house, and on an other-department warrant.
Monday
A 73 Elm Street woman left several messages, with animal control over the weekend that her daughter’s parrot had gotten loose in the area of St. Ann’s and had flown up into a tree. Animal control called back at 8:10 this morning and was told the bird had been killed by a dog.
The manager of Hertz Local Edition, 108 Newbury St., called police, at 12:37 p.m., to report the destruction of a vehicle.
A caller reported from the intersection of Lynn and County streets that her tire had fallen off and she was in the middle of the intersection. AAA was notified and they had the vehicle towed.
A Bradford Road caller reported, at 1:27 p.m., that someone had opened a bank account in his name.
Tuesday
Police were sent to 63 Main St., at 9:26 a.m., after the owner of the business there reported a vehicle had run into the corner of the building and the operator appeared to be injured. The CID was dispatched and the operator was Transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries.
A 2 Tremont St. man came into the station, at 9:50 a.m., to report his 22-year-old daughter was missing and he was concerned for her well-being. An officer was to investigate.
Salem
Sunday
Police stopped a vehicle at 5:58 p.m., on a routine motor-vehicle traffic stop and arrested the operator, a 28-year-old Haverhill man on an outstanding warrant
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident brought police to the vicinity of 18 South Washington Square, at 7:15 p.m.
An incident of vandalism or graffiti was reported, at 20 Harbor St., at 7:25 p.m.
Monday
Police stopped a vehicle minutes before 1 a.m., at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Willson Street and arrested the operator, Luis Arnoldo Alvarez, 120 Marshal St., Apt. 1, Revere. Alvarez was charged with speeding in excess of the posted limit and operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, subsequent offense.
The report of a past assault brought officers to 356 Jefferson Ave., at 6:08 a.m.,
Police were called to 376 Highland Ave., at 7:18 a.m., to investigate a larceny.
Officers were sent to 63 Jefferson Ave., at 10:32 a.m., for a larceny.
Officers were sent to 6 Heritage Drive, at 11:56 a.m., and to 190 Bridge at 12:31 p.m. to report on two separate assaults in the past.
Another larceny report was called in, this at 12:50 a.m., at 40 Leggs Hill Road.
Officers went to 20 Colonial Road, at 2:40 p.m., to investigate a larceny.
A larceny brought police to 50 Traders Way, at 2:50 p.m.
The theft of a motor vehicle or a motor-vehicle license plate brought police to the vicinity of Washington and Church streets, at 2:53 p.m.
Officers went to 2 Essex St., at 4:03 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.+
Police were called to Lifebridge, 56 Margin St., at 5:40 p.m., on the report of an undesirable or unwanted guest. They arrested Edward M. Erbacher, 64, of the streets, Salem, and charged him with disorderly conduct.
Police were called to 450 Highland Ave., at 8:20 p.m., for a shoplifting.
Tuesday
The report of a break and entry to a motor-vehicle, at 3:44 a.m., brought officers to 24 Hancock St., where they arrested Kristopher B. Foley, 204 Bridge St., Beverly, and charged him with trespass; vandalizing property and breaking and entering a vehicle or a boat in the nighttime for a felony.
An assault in the past brought police to 72 Flint St., at 6:03 a.m.
Officers were called to 237 Jefferson Ave., at 8:20 a.m., to investigate a fraud or a scam.
A larceny was reported at 135 Lafayette St., at 8:53 a.m.
A break and entry to a motor vehicle was reported, at 9:52 a.m., at 75 Canal St.
Police were called to 12 Pioneer Terrace, at 11:47 a.m., for a fraud or a scam.
Officers were called to 96 Swampscott Road, at 12:47 p.m., for threats made.
Break and entry robberies were reported at two addresses: 2 Cedar St., at 1:05; and 29 Hancock St., at 1:17 p.m.
A fraud or a scam was called in at 3:50 p.m., from 207 North St.
Beverly
Sunday
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to the intersection of Emily Way and Standley Street, at 7:54 p.m., for a car into a tree with injury. The driver told police he lost control of his vehicle while trying to find music on his cell phone. He was taken to Beverly Hospital for treatment of non-critical injuries.
Three cruisers were sent to 55 Ober St., at 8:22 p.m., for a person shot with a BB gun. Police apprehended three juvenile suspects, all of whom were released to their parents after one of them was also summoned to appear in juvenile court.
Two cruisers were sent to the vicinity of Radcliff and Colgate roads, at 10 p.m., in response to complaints about loud noise from a backyard party.
Monday
An ambulance was dispatched to Kinsman Street at 5:04 a.m., for a party having a stroke.
Ten vehicles were stopped, between 8:24 and 9:25 a.m., at the intersection of Hart Street and Dyer Road and given verbal or written warnings for various offenses.
Four cruisers were sent to a Sohier Road address, at 10:45 a.m., in an attempt to serve a Section 35. (Section 35 allows a qualified person to request a court order requiring someone to be civilly and involuntarily committed for treatment for an alcohol or substance use disorder.)
Police responded to 175 Elliott St., at 1:57 p.m. to investigate a larceny from a business owner.
An officer was sent to 449 Cabot St., at 2:11 p.m. to look into a claim that a gas station attendant had overcharged a customer.
On officer was sent to 32 Garfield Ave., at 2:12 p.m., for a man dumping trash in the woods.
Police, Fire and an ambulance were dispatched to Cabot Street, at 5:10 p.m., for a bicyclist hit by a motor vehicle. Police said the cyclist had actually run into the open door of the vehicle. His hand was cut and his side was sore, but he declined treatment and rode away on his own.
Three officers were sent to 10 Charles St., at 6:05 p.m., to settle a landlord-tenant dispute. The landlord said he needed to make “emergency repairs.”
Three officers were sent to the vicinity of 25 Essex St., to disperse a group in the closed-off gazebo.
Police, fire and ambulance were called to an Elliott Street address for a lift assist, the third time in a few hours.
Police and ambulance were sent to 25 Essex St., at 3 p.m., to check on a male down on the ground.
Marblehead
Friday
A vehicle was stopped at 8:54 a.m. on Atlantic, and its driver was cited for speeding.
An officer was sent to Nanepashemet Street, at 10:21 to report on an attempted ID theft.
Police and fire were sent to Harris Street, at 5:50 p.m., for a tree branch down on some wires.
Saturday
Three officers were sent to Stramski Way, at 10:10 p.m., for suspicious activity, but officers found nothing.
The Fire Department responded to Abbott Street, at 11:11 p.m., to extinguish a fire started by an over-charged battery.
Monday
An officer was sent to Pleasant Street, at 10:20 a.m., to report on a case of vandalism.
Police were sent to the intersection of Humphrey Street and Auburndale Road, at 10:25 a.m., for a minor motor vehicle accident without injury.
Danvers
Sunday
An officer was sent to Twin Oaks Nursing Home, 63 Locust St., at 6:37 p.m., to investigate the possible theft of missing items.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Home Depot and Andover Street, at 8:53 p.m., for erratically-operated dirt bikes and ATVs in the road.
Monday
State police were notified, at 7:45 a.m., of a ladder or shelf in the road on Route 128 south.
An officer was sent to 70 Burley St., at 9:40 a.m., to take a report on a missing child.
EMTs were sent to 14 Stone St., at 10:11 a.m., for a party who sustained injuries in a fall. They were transported to Beverly Hospital.
Police were called to North Shore Nissan, 24A Commonwealth Ave., at 4 p.m., after drugs were found in a car.
Police were called to U-Haul Moving & Storage of Danvers, 179 Newbury St., at 5:10 p.m., for the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle.
Two cases of road rage were reported in close sequence: at 7:33 p.m., at Market Basket, 139 Endicott St., and at Liberty Tree Mall, 100 Independence Way, at 7:35 p.m. There was no indication they might have been related.
Police were sent to 128 Sylvan St., at 11:30 p.m., to keep the peace for a vehicle seizure.
Tuesday
Police and medical aid were sent to 4 Tulane Road, at 11:50 a.m., for a party who was breathing but non-responsive.
Medical aid was called to CVS, 311 Newbury St., for an unconscious party. They refused service.
Swampscott
Monday
A caller reported a JRM trash truck with trash falling out of the back on Danvers Road — It took a left onto Essex Street toward Salem.
A passerby called police, at 8:55 p.m., to report a motor-vehicle accident in the vicinity of Alltown and 525 Paradise Road causing a heavy traffic tie-up.