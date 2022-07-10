Danvers
Thursday
Officers were advised, at 4;33 p.m., of a loose
Chihuahua in the roadway in the vicinity of 469 Maple St. It was not found.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Total Wine, 100 Independence Way, at 4:55 p.m., for a suspicious male in a white van.
Police were sent to Best Buy, 230 Independence Way, at 5:40 p.m., for a shoplifter.
A Holten Street party called police, at 6:33 p.m., to report receiving threats.
Friday
Officers responded to Ira Toyota, 99B Andover St., 107 Andover St., at 1 a.m., for a suspicious party checking doors on vehicles.
A resident of Sofi-Danvers, 180 Newbury St., called police, at 9:38 a.m., to report being harassed by staff.
Police were called to The Home Depot, 235 Independence Way, at 10:14 a.m., where a party was summoned for larceny.
An officer was sent to the Liberty Tree Medical Building, 140 Commonwealth Ave., at 11:31, to follow up on a report of homeless parties, but none were found.
Staff members reported finding two baggies containing white powder at Giblees Inc., 85 Andover St., at 2:18 p.m.
Police were sent to Wendy’s, 188 Endicott St., at 5:06 p.m., to break up a fight between two employees.
An officer was sent to a Patricia Road address, at 6:40 p.m. to make a report after a resident was bitten by a dog.
Police went to Liberty Street, at 9:13 p.m., to check on the wellbeing of a male on the bridge.
Saturday
An officer was sent to the intersection of Maple Street and Maple Avenue, at 3:28 a.m., for a female who refused to leave a vehicle.
Police responded to The Home Depot, 92 Newbury St., at 1:03 p.m. for a shoplifting. They arrested Michael Corning, 40, of 168 Pine St., Danvers, and charged him with shoplifting.
At 2:26 p.m., police were sent to Market Basket, 139 Endicott St., for a larceny after a party reported a stolen debit card.
Police were dispatched to TGI Fridays, 49 Newbury St., at 5:39 p.m., for four or five people fighting. Officers arrested Carlos Cerqueira, 51, of 62 Main St., Peabody. He was charged with disorderly conduct; assault and battery; and possession of a Class C drug.
Sunday
Police were sent to the parking lot at Lowes Home Improvement, 153 Andover St., at 3:20 a.m., for a loud group with loud music disturbing the peace. They were dispersed and peace was restored.
An ambulance was sent to the vicinity of the AMC Theatre, 100 Independence Way, at 1:14 p.m., for a person with a head injury after a fall. They were transported to an area medical facility.
Peabody
Thursday
Officers went to the vicinity of 210 Andover St., at 3:33 p.m., to make a wellness check on a male wandering around in scrubs. The man had been discharged from Lahey — he was verbally trespassed from the mall for a month — and was heading back downtown for the evening.
Police were sent to Red’s Kitchen and Tavern, 131 Newbury St., at 3:34 p.m., where they served an other-department warrant on and arrested a 41-year-old Peabody woman for breaking and entering a Saugus building in the daytime for a felony.
A person from the Auto Mall, 218 Andover St., came into the station, at 5:45 p.m., to report a lost dealer license plate.
Officers were sent to Lake Shore road, at 9:15 p.m., for youths being loud at the park. They were found and sent on their way.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 32 Avalon Drive, at 10:27 p.m., for an unconscious male. He responded to stimuli but still seemed out of it. Police arrested Augusto M. Saccoccio, 43, of 3212 Avalon Drive, Peabody, and charged him with disorderly conduct and for resisting arrest.
Friday
Police stopped a driver, at 10:09 a.m., in the vicinity of Namco Pool & Patio, 216 Newbury St., and summoned a 25-year-old male to court for unlicensed operation of a motor-vehicle.
A Willis Road party came into the station, at 10:25 a.m., to report fraud on their debit card. The card was used at the 635 Russell street TD Bank ATM to fraudulently withdraw a total of $600
A Scribner Road resident left a voicemail with police to report his neighbor’s dog had attacked him, but on callback, he refused to identify the neighbor.
Beverly
Thursday
Two cruisers were sent to 100 Rantoul St., at 5:55 p.m., for teens lighting off fireworks on the top floor.
Officers were called to 1103 Broughton Drive, at 6:25 p.m., for a female refusing to pay the cab.
Police and an ambulance were sent to Brimbal Ave., at 6:33 p.m., for a man in a johnny walking down the street.
Police went to the vicinity of 91 Herrick St., at 8 p.m. for a person in a sheet walking down the street.
Friday
Officers were called to McPherson Drive, at 12:41 a.m., for some people playing basketball. No problems.
Officers were sent to 91 Herrick St., at 1:33 a.m., to assist hospital security.
An elderly man riding his adult tricycle — with a basket carrying his dog on the back — was crossing McPherson Street in the crosswalk, at 7:42 a.m., when a vehicle, which had been waiting at the stop sign, began to pull out into the intersection. The vehicle and the tricycle collided, throwing the dog out onto the street without hurting it. The elderly rider complained of some minor pains, but declined medical attention. Neither party was cited.
Police were sent to 28 Story Ave., at 10:26 a.m., for a past assault.
A person walked in to the Police Department, at 12:04 p.m., to report their cat had been stolen.
The report of a three car accident with possible injury brought police to the intersection of Kernwood Avenue and Leech Street, at 3:41 p.m.
A caller reported that their bike had been stolen from the driveway at 116 Bridge St., on July 6.
Police were called to 71 Dodge St., at 5:29 p.m., for a robbery.
Police and fire departments were sent to the vicinity of the Lothrop and Dane streets intersection of a tent by a homeless party, with a fire going.
Officers were called to 55 Folly Pond road, at 7:24 p.m., for a past break and entry to a motor vehicle.
Police and an ambulance were sent to a Rantoul Street address, at 8:30 p.m., after a cook cut his hand in the kitchen.
Police were sent to Woodland Avenue, at 9:15 p.m., in response to a general burglary alarm.
Police responded, at 10:34 p.m., to the vicinity of 55 Ober St., for a group lighting fireworks by cars in the lot.
Saturday
Two officers went to 11 Cabot St., at 6:13 a.m., for a homeless party sleeping on the pier.
Police were sent to 20 Northridge Road, at 8:06 a.m. for a woman smashing a windshield.
Police responded at 11:43 a.m., to Cabot Street for an accident involving a car and a bicyclist. Witness report was unclear, but it appears one car, probably inadvertently, forced the bicycle into the path of an oncoming vehicle where they collided. The cyclist was transported to Beverly Hospital with undetermined injuries.
Police were called to a vehicle on Route 128 north for a party who reported being threatened.
At 7:47 p.m., officers were sent to 100 Sohier Road, to check on a man lying in front of Beverly Hospital.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 82 Essex St., at 9:10 p.m., to assist firefighters in putting out a backyard fire.
The report of a female being harassed by a neighbor brought officers to 32 Story Ave., at 9:58 p.m.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Cabot and Congress streets, at 12:25 a.m., to disperse people fishing from the train bridge.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to the vicinity of McKay Street, at 1:27 a.m., for a car into a pole. After a brief investigation, officers arrested Carson VanKnowe, 20, of 19 Radcliff Road, Beverly. VanKnowe was charged with drunken driving; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; and a marked lanes violation.
Two officers were sent to an Enon Street location, at 9:55 a.m., for a man with no shirt or shoes behaving strangely.
Two officers responded, at 10:30 a.m., to the intersection of Dodge and Enon North streets on the report of a man walking in and out of traffic.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 2:08 p.m., in the vicinity of 32 Dane St. after a report of a driver, on alcohol or drugs, with a Rhode Island veterans plate on his vehicle. After a brief investigation, they arrested Michael Parick Calnen, 64, of 22 Sunflower, North Providence, Rhode Island.
Salem
Friday
The report of a missing juvenile brought an officer to 45 Prince St., at 12:42 a.m.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Gallows Hill Road and Valley Street, at 10:38 a.m. to investigate a larceny.
Police went to 94 Bridge St., at 11:24 a.m., to end a dispute.
The report of a juvenile issue brought police to 252 Bridge St., at 3:30 p.m.
Officers responded to two separate break-and-entrances in less than a half hour. At 6:15 p.m., they were called to 73 Harbor St., and at 6:42 p.m., they were called to 40 Highland Ave.
The report of a larceny brought police to 72 Flint St., at 7 p.m.
A third past break-and-entry brought police to 22 Howard St., at 7:27 p.m.
An officer was sent to 90 North St., at 8:14 p.m., to report on a larceny.
A 22-year-old female came into the station, at 10:13 p.m., to report her involvement in an accident in which she had been riding a bicycle and collided with a motorist in the vicinity of 36 Margin St. There was no police involvement at the time and she was unhurt, but she wanted a record of the mishap on file.
Saturday
Police went to 124 Washington St., at 12:43 a.m., to end a dispute.
Officers were called to the vicinity of 28 School St., at 1:29 a.m., for a fire involving a vehicle or a boat.
A vehicle was proceeding down Derby Street, at 11:57 a.m., in the vicinity of No. 288 when it was forced to stop abruptly for a pedestrian that had stepped into the street. The bicycle, which had been following closely, was unable to stop in time and rear-ended the vehicle. The cyclist sustained a minor abrasion and a few bumps and bruises but declined medical attention. There was minor damage to both the vehicle and the bicycle, but both went on their way after exchanging papers. No one was cited.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 13 Vista Ave., at 1:33 p.m.
Police were called to 450 Highland Ave., at 3:37 p.m., for a larceny.
Reports of a reported stabbing brought police to 15 Bridge St., at 5:40 p.m. After a brief investigation, police arrested Maurice A. Carr, 44, of 12 Webb St., Salem. Carr was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; destruction of property valued at less than $1,200; and violation of a miscellaneous municipal ordinance or bylaw.
Officers were sent to 33 Buffum St., at 8:45 p.m., to end a disturbance.
Sunday
Police responded to 168 Essex St., at 12:47 a.m., for a fight.
Reports of a break and entry in progress brought officers to 135 Lafayette St., at 3:12 a.m.
Police were sent to 53 Hanson St., at 5:35 a.m., to end a dispute. They arrested Woodrow William Sherrard, 52, of the streets, Salem, and charged him with assault with a dangerous weapon.
Police were called to 73 Harbor St., at 3:11 p.m., for a break and entry in progress.