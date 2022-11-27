PeabodyThursday
Police were sent to Paddy Kelley’s, 154 Washington St., at 12:15 p.m. for an unwanted party. The individual left before police arrived, but the 39-year-old Porter Terrace, Beverly, man was summoned to court to face a charge of malicious destruction of property under $1,200.
An officer went to Preserve North Apartments, 16 Crowninshield St., at 8:23 p.m., after a resident reported her neighbor’s kids were throwing balls off the walls in their apartment.
Friday
Police were called to Macy’s Men’s, Northshore Mall, at 1:44 p.m., to assist security with four juveniles trespassed from the Mall for one year. Their guardians were on the way to pick them up.
Security called police at 3:25 p.m., from Macy’s, to report a female caught shoplifting. Officers arrested Maria E. Lopez-Lopez, 33, of 68 Whiting St., Apt. 1, Lynn, and charged her with shoplifting second offense, and with trespass.
Police were called to Macy’s at 9:35 p.m., and took into a custody a juvenile who was found shoplifting. The juvenile was transported to the station where they were later picked up by a parent.
Saturday
An ambulance was sent to the vicinity of 62 Walnut St., at 9:05 a.m., for an elderly female hit by a passing bike. She refused medical attention.
Police and an ambulance were sent to an Avalon Drive apartment, at 10:15 a.m., for a woman who was threatening to harm herself after finding out her boyfriend of two years is married with a family. The woman tried to cut herself yesterday with a box cutter, but was stopped by family members. She called the boyfriend today and told him she was going to harm herself and to have a good life. The boyfriend then called a friend to interpret for him so he could call to get help for the female. The woman was transported to Salem Hospital.
An officer was sent to Laced, 210L Andover St., at 1:38 p.m., after the manager reported a man known as “Simon” had stolen a shirt valued at $180.
Police and fire were dispatched, at 2:06 p.m., to 3A County St., for a vehicle into the structure. The Fire Department turned off the gas to the residence, and the building inspector was notified.
Police were notified, at 2:30 p.m., of a male who was giving an Essex County detail officer a hard time. The male was described as a black male with “dreads” wearing a tan jacket and tan pants. Police spotted the individual in the parking lot where, after speaking with him, they arrested Terry Allen Gleason, 28, of 116 Lafayette St., Salem. He was charged with shoplifting, second offense; disorderly conduct; and resisting arrest.
A walk-in male came into the station, at 4:15 p.m., today at 16 Crowninshield St., to report he was attacked while making food deliveries, and a resident of that address reported he was assaulted by the delivery driver, but he did not wish to press charges. The food driver, however, said that he did want to press charges for the assault. One of the two parties in question, a 61-year-old Haverhill resident, will be summoned to court on charges of strangulation or suffocation, and for assault and battery.
A manager of The Home Decor Superstore, 310 Andover St., reported at 8:53 p.m., that a female party had been coming in frequently to return unpaid-for merchandise for credit. The 32-year-old 4 Sunset Road, Melrose, woman was summoned to court on charges of larceny over $1,200 by false pretense.
Police stopped a vehicle at 9 p.m., at the intersection of Washington and Dane Streets, and arrested the operator, Jean Samuel Fevrier, 33, 16 Wright Ave., Apt. 1, Medford. Fevrier was charged with drunken driving and with disorderly conduct.
Police were sent to Audi Peabody, 252 Andover St., at 9:27 p.m., for two individuals stealing tires by a white hatchback. After reviewing the footage the officers determined there were four males fighting by the tires, but none were taken. The white hatchback left the area.
A female was transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries after three-vehicle crash. Police arrested Gail Louise Tsoulas, 54, of 2B Christina Drive, Peabody. She was charged with drunken driving, negligent operation of a motor vehicle; leaving the scene of a property-damage accident; and leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury.
Salem
Friday
Officers were sent to 24 Grove St., at 4:12 a.m., for a past assault.
A past break and entry brought police to 47 Canal St., at 9:26 a.m.
Police were called to 190 Lafayette St., at 9:53 a.m., for a larceny.
At 11:27 a.m., officers were sent to 107 Bridge St., for a larceny.
Police were sent to 152 Washington St., at 3:34 p.m., to send an undesirable or unwanted guest on their way.
A report of a shoplifting brought police to 462 Highland Ave., at 4:46 p.m.
A cruiser was sent to Dove Avenue, at 7:11 p.m., for an unknown problem.
Police responded to 56 Federal St., at 11:38 p.m., for an unknown disturbance.
Saturday
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 51 Canal St. at 10:13 a.m.
Police were sent to 232 Jefferson Ave., at 11:42 a.m., in response to a fraud or a scam.
Another report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 68 Butler St., at 3:31 p.m.
The report of a disturbance brought police to 190 Bridge St., at 4:12 p.m.
Police responded to 14 routine motor vehicle traffic stops across town between 4:57 and 7:08 p.m.
A juvenile issue brought officers to the intersection of Canal and Pond streets, at 8:33 p.m.
Officers were sent to 8 Oliver St., at 9:27 and to 127 Bridge St., at 10:01 p.m., for two separate instances of suspicious persons and/or motor vehicles.
Officers were sent to 21 Harbor St., at 10:11 and to 40 Rainbow Terrace, at 10:18 p.m., to calm two separate disputes.
Sunday
A noise complaint brought police to 16 Heritage Drive, at 12:55 a.m.
At 12:46 p.m., police responded to 204 Derby St., for a larceny.
A commercial alarm brought officers to 16 Rainbow Terrace at 1:16 p.m.
Police were called to the vicinity of 43 Church St, at 1:51 p.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Officers were sent to 10 Hawthorne Blvd., at 3:05 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Beverly
Thursday
Police were called to 70 Northridge Road, at 6:39 p.m., after a teen kicked in the front door. Police applied for a summons.
Officers were sent to 91 Cabot St., at 7:13 p.m., for a neighborhood disturbance — a neighbor kept banging on the door.
The report of a hit-run property-damage accident brought police to Dodge Street, at 7:28 p.m.
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 7:44 p.m., to Bailey Avenue for a male lying in the road.
Two officers were sent to 66 Cabot St., at 9:45 p.m., to speak with a female who was refusing to leave a home.
Friday
Police and an ambulance responded to a Lothrop Street address for a party who took too many pills.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Kernwood Avenue and Leech Street for a woman yelling with a megaphone.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to a Manor Road address, at 11:03 p.m., for a party who had been stabbed.
Saturday
A report of five men suspiciously circling a house brought the sergeant and three patrolmen to 61 Front St., at 1:51 a.m.
At 7:57 p.m., police were sent to 10 Cedar St., to make a well-being check.
Two officers responded to the vicinity of Essex Street and Parramatta Road, at 10:44 a.m., for a person walking around with no pants.
Police were called to 133 Brimbal Ave., at 2:34 p.m., to check on a resident after a concerned son asked them to check on his father.
A motor-vehicle accident with personal injury brought police to the intersection of Essex Street and Brimbal Avenue at 2:50 p.m.
Police were sent to the dead end of LP Henderson Road, at 4:38 p.m., to assist the Fire Department with a plane with an alternator issue making an emergency landing at the airport.
Two officers were sent to 14 Peabody Ave., at 8:40 p.m., to deal with kids who refused to leave the property.
Sunday
Police, fire and ambulance were called to Rantoul St., at 12:50 p.m., for a man down with an unknown medical condition.,
Two officers were sent to Hale Street, at 2:11 p.m., to break up a fight between two homeless people in the cemetery.
Danvers
Wednesday
Police stopped a vehicle at 9:21 p.m., on Andover Street at the Peabody line and arrested the driver on eight separate offenses. Joshua Dupont, 18, of 14 Columbia Road, Peabody, was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle or trailer, possession of a Class D drug with intent to distribute, drinking alcohol from an open container in a motor vehicle, being under 21 and possessing liquor, a number plate violation, having an altered exhaust, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked registration.
Thursday
Officers were called to Knights Inn, 219 Newbury St., at 12:35 p.m., for an intoxicated person lying on the ground.
A cruiser was sent to Big Lots, 10 Newbury St.,, at 12:35 p.m., for a suspicious vehicle being driven on its rims, but it was gone when the officer arrived.