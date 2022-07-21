Peabody
Wednesday
An employee at 7-Eleven, 23 Newbury St., called police at 4:20 a.m., to report being robbed at knifepoint. The robber was a passenger in a silver Toyota Camry with a black bumper. It took off on Route 1 in an unknown direction of travel. The call was transferred to state police. The officer reported $70 in product was stolen. Based on the vehicle plate number, Merrimac police were notified to check for vehicle in driveway. Suspect was described as a white male with dreadlocks, wearing black pants and a blue sweater.
An officer was sent to East End Veterans Memorial Park, 45 Walnut St., at 7:18 a.m., to check on a person. "Stealth Raptor" was sent on his way.
Police got a call, at 10:05 a.m., from a 10-year-old at the YMCA Day Camp, 259 Lynnfield St., to report that a camp counselor stole his phone and had been holding it for three days. The counselor has been holding onto the phone per the child's mother. No police action required.
Police were sent to Gamestop, 210G Andover St., at 12:26 p.m., to assist security with a customer who has been previously trespassed from the location. The 19-year-old Revere male will be summoned to court on a charge of trespassing.
A woman called police, just before 8 p.m., to report she had been harassed by a group of bicyclists who had stopped in front of her vehicle to keep her from proceeding, then reached into her vehicle and continued to harass her for several minutes before letting her proceed down the street. She did not want to make a report, but asked that an officer patrol the area to ensure the safety of others. Police checked the area, but found nothing at this time. They will continue to monitor the area.
Police were called to Walgreens, 229 Andover St., at 8:36 p.m., for a two-vehicle accident with one vehicle into the Walgreen's sign. One patient was transported to Beverly Hospital and both vehicles were towed.
An officer stopped a party operating a scooter at the intersection of Perkins and James streets and gave him a verbal warning for operating without a helmet. He was advised to walk the scooter home.
Beverly
Wednesday
Two officers were sent to Haskell Street, at 5:08 p.m., to assist Rockport police.
An officer was called to the intersection of Park and Bow streets, at 6:13 p.m. for a report of two stolen bikes.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Cabot and Russell streets, at 6:40 p.m. for the railroad gates stuck open.
Officers were called to the vicinity of 40 Woodland Ave., at 7:57 p.m., for a homeless camp set up on the Greens Hill Trail.
An officer was directed to the vicinity of 72 Cherry Hill Drive, at 9:22 p.m., to disperse a group.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 9:37 p.m., at the intersection of Elliott Street and McPherson Drive and arrested Augusto Pedro Gomes, 18, of 295 Rantoul St.. He was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and with operating a motor vehicle without a valid inspection sticker.
At 9:41 p.m., officers returned to 72 Cherry Hill Drive and dispersed the vehicles in the parking lot.
Thursday
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to the vicinity of 38 East corning St., at 12:13 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
Two officers were called to the intersection of Cabot and Pond streets, at 1:13 a.m., to investigate a report of harassment.
Two more patrolmen and the sergeant responded, at 10:42 a.m., after an officer requested backup for a motor-vehicle stop at the intersection of Sohier and Tozer roads. They arrested Todd Michael Ciepiela, 45, of 22 Hoover St., Taunton. He was charged with a number plate violation; speeding in violation of special circumstances; failing to stop or yield; carrying a dangerous weapon, and violating miscellaneous municipal ordinances.
An officer was sent to 60 River St., at 2:17 p.m., on a past larceny.
Marblehead
Wednesday
An officer was posted to the vicinity of West Shore Drive and Turner Road, at 8:08 p.m., for speed enforcement.
A minor motor-vehicle crash brought police to Ocean Avenue, at 9:05 p.m.
Officers were sent to Devereux Terrace, at 9:12 p.m., to settle a disturbance.
Firefighters responded to Phillips Street, at 9:58 p.m., for the report of a fire but it was unfounded.
Danvers
Wednesday
Police were called to the intersection of High and Purchase streets, at 6:17 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injury.
An officer was sent to Buffalo Wild Wings, 100 Independence Way, to check for an overdue party.
An officer was sent to 160 Andover St., at 7:54 p.m., to end a non-domestic dispute.
Wednesday
An officer was called to Honey Dew Donuts, 156 Andover St., at 10:44 am., to speak with a solicitor asking for money.
Police were called to Comfort Inn, 102 Newbury St., at 11:32 a.m., for unwanted guests, a male and a female.
Another officer was called to Comfort Inn, 102 Newbury St., for more unwanted guests refusing to leave.
An officer was called to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 12:36 p.m., for a shoplifter wearing purple pants and a black T-shirt.
Officers went to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 1:05 p.m., for a solicitor with a baby.
The Harbormaster's Office reported, at 1:31 p.m., they had recovered a bicycle.
Police were dispatched to the Doubletree Hotel—Danvers, to break up a fight between two males.
Salem
Wednesday
An officer was sent to 259 Highland Ave., at 4:53 p.m., for a trespassing.
The report of a missing juvenile brought police to 41 Federal St., at 5:39 p.m.
Police stopped a vehicle about 7 p.m., as a courtesy to Peabody police and arrested the operator and his two passengers. Arrested were operator Christian Omar Rivera-Ramirez, 68 Rockaway St., Apt. 2 Lynn; Cindy Marie Carley, 37, of 42 Bryant St., Apt. 2, Springfield; and Christine Lerebours, 30, of 172 Washington St., Lynn. Rivera-Ramirez was charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle; violating miscellaneous municipal ordinances or bylaws; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; using a motor vehicle without authority; and failing to stop for police. Carley and Lerebours were each arrested on charges of receiving a stolen vehicle; using a motor vehicle without authority; and on an outstanding warrant. All three were transported to court Thursday morning.
One officer was sent to 11 Griswold Drive, at 7:40 p.m., to take a report on a missing juvenile, and a second was sent to 128 North St., also for a missing juvenile.
Thursday
An officer was sent to 51 Prince St., at 5:01 a.m., to maintain order during a private repossession tow.
Officers were sent to 168 Boston St., at 6:47 a.m., for a past assault.
A road rage incident was reported, at 8:57 a.m., at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Traders Way.
Police were called to 12 First St., at 9:50 a.m., for a larceny.
Police responded to 76 Federal St., at 10:07 a.m., for an accident involving a motor vehicle and a bicyclist. The cyclist was transported to Salem Hospital for minor injuries and as a precautionary measure. The report was incomplete.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought an officer to 15 Greenlawn Ave., at 10:32 a.m.
Police responded to 15 Federal St., at 12:20, and again at 2:05 p.m., for separate cases of break and entry to separate motor vehicles.
Police were sent to 12 Pope St., at 2:24 p.m., where they arrested a 28-year-old Roxbury man on a warrant for distributing a class A drug: heroin/morphine/opium and/or fentanyl.
Two separate cases of fraud or scam brought police to 13 Raymond Road, at 3:52, and to 11 Ropes St., at 4:21 p.m.