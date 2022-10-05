MarbleheadTuesday
An officer was sent to Turner Road, at 8:30 a.m., to investigate a vandalism incident.
At 11:38 a.m., three officers were dispatched to Fort Sewall Terrace, to arrest a New Hampshire man on multiple non-Marblehead warrants. They arrested Robert Merrill, 32, of 29 Alderwood Road, Stratham, New Hampshire, on 12 outstanding warrants
Reports of a disturbance brought two officers to a Smith Street address at 2:42 p.m., to settle a disturbance.
Four police officers were called to a Village Street address at 8:33 p.m. to end a disturbance.
Beverly
Tuesday
Police were sent to a Cole Street address, at 9:05 p.m., for a suspicious motor vehicle in the rear of the garden.
Wednesday
Two cruisers responded to Dodge and Enon North streets, at 12:45 a.m. for a motor vehicle on the tracks.
A two-car accident with property damage brought police to the vicinity of Dodge and Laurel streets, at 8:04 a.m.
Officers were sent to 198 Cabot Street at 12:48 p.m., to send an unwanted guest on his way.
Police and CID were sent to Federal Street, at 12:51 p.m. for an unattended death.
Officers were called to 411 Cabot St., at 3 p.m. for an unruly patron causing a general disturbance.
A call about youths playing “chicken” in the street brought two cruisers to the vicinity of 254 Essex St. at 3:03 p.m.
PeabodyTuesday
An officer called in at 5:33 p.m., from the intersection of Walnut and Howley streets to report he had just seen an accident at the intersection. A tow was called, and the operator, a 29-year-Salem woman was summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and for failure to use care in starting, stopping, turning, etc.
Police were called to Avalon at Cranebrook, 1000 Crane Brook Way, at 11:42 p.m., by a resident who reported a loud party. State police were notified that officers would be dispersing the large gathering, which they did without incident.
Wednesday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 480 Broadway at 12:51 a.m., for a vehicle traveling on the wrong side of the highway. The vehicle was stopped at that location in Lynnfield and state police handled the call.
A Trask Road resident called police at 2:15 a.m. to report hearing a loud bang and seeing two people with flashlights at his neighbor’s house. A car had struck a tree, and the two occupants were outside of the vehicle. A tow truck was called, and Atlantic was enroute to 31 Trask Road to evaluate one of the occupants.
Police were called to the intersection of County and Lynnfield streets, at 7:29 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment. The operator refused medical attention, and the Kia was towed. Police gave the operator a ride back to the station.
Police were sent to the vicinity of ISTORAGE, 137 Summit St., for a report of a possible motorcycle into a pole. The scooter/moped was destroyed by the crash and the plates had been removed. DPW brought the moped back to the station.
An officer was called to 13 Stockton Road to investigate a past larceny.
Police were advised just before 10 a.m., of a large amount of oil in the roadway at the intersection of Mount Vernon and Walnut streets. The Fire Department and the DPW were notified, and JRM is hiring a company to clean the streets. Meanwhile, the DPW will put down a commercial absorbent.
Cruisers were sent to the vicinity of 5 Quarry Terrace, at 10:23 a.m., for a speeding vehicle being driven erratically in the vicinity, and arguing had been heard in the area of the residence. Police looked for but were unable to locate the vehicle, a red Nissan Murano. The residence was checked, and all was secure, with padlocks on the doors.
Police were sent to the intersection of Lynn and Bartholomew streets, at 12:20 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and injuries. The vehicle was towed and the Municipal Light Plant was notified to check damage to the utility pole. Both parties in the vehicle refused medical assistance.
DanversTuesday
An officer was sent to 240 Conant Apartments at 4:21 p.m., to speak with a party who had been threatened.
Wednesday
An officer was called to 67 Poplar St., at 9:56 a.m., for an unwanted guest, a boyfriend who wouldn’t leave.
Cranney Home Services called police at 10:51 a.m., from 24 Water St., to report verbal threats.
Police were sent to 8 Franklin St., to check the well-being of a patient who left while still under anesthesia.
SalemTuesday
Police were sent to the intersection of Lafayette and Dow Streets, at 5:18 p.m., and to the vicinity of 100 Highland Ave., at 6:13 p.m., for two separate motor vehicle accidents with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
The theft of a motor-vehicle or a motor vehicle license plate were reported, at 7:02 p.m., from 18 S. Washington Square.
Wednesday
An office went to 29 Traders Way, at 3:09 a.m., for a report of threats.
Police were sent to 211 Washington St., at 5:43 a.m., to remove an undesirable or unwanted guest.
An officer responded to 3 Dodge St., at 12:32 p.m., for an unknown problem.
Officers were sent to 56 Peabody St., at 1:38 p.m., to assist a drunken person.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to the vicinity of 9 Paradise Road, at 1:45 p.m.
Officers were called to 8 Ropes St., at 5:06 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.