Peabody
Monday
Police were sent to the Azorean Brotherhood of the Divine Holy Ghost, 20 Howley St., at 8:58 a.m., and served two warrants on a homeless Peabody woman. They arrested the 49-year-old woman on the warrants, one from Peabody and the other from another department.
Police responded to the intersection of Lynnfield Street and First Avenue, at 9:19 a.m., for a three-vehicle accident with possible injuries. Fire was enroute as a precaution. One operator was transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries, and all three vehicles were towed.
Police were called to Auto Factory, 288 Newbury St., at 12:39 p.m., after an overnight forced entry to the back door with power tools stolen was reported.
Police were called to the vicinity of Kappy’s Liquors, 175 Andover St., at 2:23 p.m., for a three-vehicle accident with airbag deployment. One operator was transported to Beverly Hospital and two vehicles were towed.
A vehicle was stopped at 2:49 p.m. on First Avenue, and the driver was summoned for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and issued a citation for failing to stop for a school bus.
Police stopped a vehicle at 5 p.m. in the vicinity of The Golden Banana, 151 Newbury St. The operator, a 34-year-old Sanderson Avenue, Lynn, man was summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and for failing to signal. The vehicle was towed.
At 5:05 p.m., police stopped a vehicle at 91R Lynnfield St., and summoned the operator, a 26-year-old Saugus resident, to court for driving an unregistered motor vehicle and for possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. The vehicle was towed.
Police stopped a vehicle at 5:44 p.m., in the vicinity of the Turnpike Car Wash, 80 Newbury St., and summoned the operator, a 49-year-old Founders Way, Saugus, man to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and for failing to use care in starting, stopping, turning, etc. The vehicle was towed.
Police and an ambulance were sent to the vicinity of Warren and Crowninshield streets, at 7:35 p.m. for an intoxicated party down in the middle of the road, with minor facial lacerations and unable to walk. They were transported to Salem Hospital.
Police were sent to Wilson Square, at 7:50 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with one passenger transported to Salem Hospital. The operator was summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 1 New Liberty St. at 4:37 p.m.
Police were called to 283 Derby St., at 6:28 p.m., for a drunken individual. They arrested Shawn Irving Smart, 40, of 3 Essex St., Salem. He was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and with disorderly conduct.
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 11 Story Ave., at 6:43 p.m.
An officer was called to 4 Turner St., at 6:57 p.m. in response to a parking complaint involving a resident sticker.
A noise complaint brought police to 191 Essex St., at 7:18 p.m.
An officer was called to 96 Rainbow Terrace, at 7:28 p.m., to look into a report of threats made.
A complaint of harassment brought an officer to 27 Sable road, at 8 p.m.
Police responded to 36 Osgood St., at 8:06 p.m. for a break and entry to a motor vehicle.
A report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 10 Federal St., at 9:25 p.m.
A motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury brought police to 41 Lafayette St., at midnight.
Tuesday
Officers responded to 37 Central St., at 12:53 a.m., on a commercial alarm.
A second commercial alarm brought officers to 77 Willson St., at 2:06 a.m.
A cruiser was sent to 51 Prince St., at 3:16 a.m., to settle a dispute.
Police were sent to 45 Traders Way, at 6:39 a.m., to execute a search warrant.
At 6:40 p.m., police were also sent to 10 Reliance Row to execute another search warrant.
A larceny was reported, at 10:03 a.m., at 87 Washington Street.
An officer was sent to 32 Jackson St., at 10:12 a.m. to report on a case of vandalism or graffiti.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Swampscott Road and Highland Avenue to send a panhandler on his way.
Seven motor-vehicle traffic stops were made across town between 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Beverly
Monday
Police were sent to 60 River St., at 4:54 p.m., to speak with a party who told them he had paid “Kudlik” to build a trailer for him, but the man never built it.
Three officers and an ambulance were called to a Hayes Avenue address at 5:22 p.m. for a party having a seizure.
Tuesday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 214 Rantoul St., at 1:28 a.m., for music and loud bangs disturbing the peace.
Police, fire and ambulance were called to Pleasant Street for an 80-year-old male who fell and hit his head.
Six vehicles were stopped between 8:24 and 9:22 a.m., at the intersection of Essex and Harwood streets, and five were issued written warnings. The sixth was issued a citation
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to 152 Conant St., for an unruly patient in the doctor’s office.
Two officers and an ambulance were dispatched to Manor Road, at 2:32 p.m., to assist a toddler who had fallen on his head.
Danvers
Monday
Police were called to Kohl’s, 50 Independence Way, at 5:58 p.m., for a female shoplifter with red hair and wearing a black jacket. They arrested Doreen Hoey, 48, of 59 Autumn St., Apt. 3, Lynn. She was charged with shoplifting merchandise valued at more than $250 and with possession of a possible theft-detection deactivator/remover device.
An officer was sent to the parsonage of the Great Rock Church, 252 Andover St., at 9:30 p.m., for a resident yelling in a non-domestic dispute.
Tuesday
An ambulance was sent to 19 Barbara Road, at 9:56 a.m. for a party whose finger was accidentally amputated. He was transported to Beverly Hospital..
An officer went to the Stop & Shop, 201 Newbury St., at 2:50 p.m.,to speak with a party who witnessed a hit-and-run accident.
Swampscott
Saturday
A caller from the vicinity of Elmwood and Thomas roads reported, at 1:09 a.m., hearing a woman scream, and when they looked out the window, they saw a car leave the area. A minute later they heard someone else scream. No description of the car was given and no one was seen outside.
The property manager for 1 Salem St. reported, at 11:07 a.m., that one of the residents had called her to report a coyote had followed them as she walked her dog and was unfazed by her actions to deter it from coming any closer.
A 25 Suffolk Ave. resident reported, at 11:51 a.m., that two sets of golf clubs had been stolen from in front of her home. She called back later to report the clubs had been accidentally picked up by her neighbor.
A Grant Road caller reported a stray black and white cat has been in her yard for several days. The ACO was notified.
A caller fro 13 Cedar Hill Terrace reported, at 5:09 p.m., finding a tagless beagle running around the area. Police reunited the beagle and its owner.
A caller reported from Nahant, at 5:23 p.m., that her silver Macbook Air laptop had been stolen from her car sometime this afternoon. She said she was uncertain of the location of the theft as she had been in Marblehead previously but had not noticed it missing. She said she believes her car was broken into while she was shopping at Whole Foods, 331 Paradise Road, around 3:45 this afternoon
Sunday
A caller reported a large coyote headed toward Atlantic Avenue from the vicinity of Galloupe’s Point and Puritan roads at 10:51 a.m.
A Winshaw Road man reported, at 6:55 p.m., that a group of kids driving around in a small, boxy blue car were banging on his door. They had done so for several previous nights and fled before he answered each time.
A Stetson Avenue woman came to the station, at 11:40 a.m., to report a past road-rage incident where the other driver followed her to her home and verbally accosted her.
Monday
A Paradise Road resident notified police at 10:04 a.m., that he was extremely ill and requested an ambulance.
Police were sent to the vicinity of the Post Office at 49 Elmwood Road after receiving a report of a white or gray pickup that just struck a parked vehicle and fled toward Monument Avenue.
A Hillside Avenue resident came to the front desk at 8:12 p.m., to report having victimized in a confidence/scam.