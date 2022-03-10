PeabodyWednesdayA Scenic Road resident called police, at 4:07 p.m., to express his concern about his neighbor’s dogs being outside. Officer spoke with owner and all was in order.
A King Street woman told police her ex-husband took pills this morning, called her an hour ago and is now drinking. An officer spoke with the ex and there was no issue.
ThursdayPolice were called to a Mt. Pleasant Drive location at 7:45 for a two-vehicle accident. There were no injuries, no tows and no citations.
A female called police at 1:10 p.m. to report her purse was stolen from her friend’s vehicle when it was broken into last night. She did not have details of the incident.
Swampscott
WednesdayAn officer responded to 1 Bellair Drive, at 9:45 a.m., to take a report on a scam.
At 11 a.m., an officer was sent to 400 Puritan Road to take a report on another scam.
A Rock Avenue resident came into the station, at 4:47 to turn in some old ammunition he had found after a family member passed away. The ammunition was marked for destruction.
A 6 New Ocean St. caller complained to police, at 7:10 p.m., that she had been receiving multiple annoying phone calls from her ex-boyfriend.
Homeowners evacuated their Aspen Road home at 7:45 p.m., after they received an evacuation alarm. It was transferred to the Fire Department.
A Paradise Road caller reported a vehicle was parked in the shared driveway, at 11:05 p.m., with its door open and blaring loud music.
ThursdayA caller reported, at 3:22 a.m., that their gray Honda Accord hit ice and slid into a bush near the intersection of Humphrey Street and Phillips Terrace. Fire and ambulance were notified.
MarbleheadWednesdayA caller notified police, at 8:06 a.m., they had found a backpack on Pleasant Street.
Two officers were sent to Rowland Street, at 9:03 a.m., on a general complaint.
A caller notified police, at 9:10 a.m., of a leaning tree on Beacon Street.
Firefighters were sent to a Lafayette Street address, at 9:53 a.m., for a suspicious inside odor
A pedestrian received a verbal warning, at 11:20 a.m., for failure to stop.
Three cruisers were sent to the vicinity of Hawthorn Road, at 11:24 a.m., to help locate a car.
A officer responded to Mugford Street. at 2:06 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident.
An officer went to Pleasant Street, at 2:50 p.m., to assist a woman who could not find her car.
A detective was sent to a Sharon Road residence, at 3:15 p.m.., to assist a resident with fingerprint services.
An officer went to Longview Drive, at 5:15 p.m., to investigate a scam call.
Two officers were sent to a Green address at 10:25 p.m., to calm a disturbance
ThursdayPolice performed property checks on Stramski Way, Atlantic Avenue and Community Road between 12:20 and 12:40 a.m.
An officer stopped a vehicle at 6:41 a.m., on Pleasant Street and gave the operator a verbal warning for an operating violation.
SalemTuesdayAn incident of vandalism or graffiti was reported, at 8:07 a.m., in the vicinity of 93 Washington St.
A party reported, at 8:43 a.m., from 43 Jefferson Ave., receiving threats.
Police went to 32 Clifton Ave., at 8:43 a.m., to investigate a past break and entry.
Police were called to 289 Derby St., at 9:19 a.m., to stop a dispute.
The theft of a motor vehicle or a motor-vehicle plate brought police to Loring Avenue, at 11:37 a.m.
Officers were sent to 29 Traders Way, at 1:50 p.m., to investigate a motor-vehicle hit and run.
Police went to 146 Boston St., at 4 p.m., to stop a dispute.
A fraud or a scam was reported from 117 Lafayette St., at 4:46 p.m.
Police were called to 65 Jefferson Ave., at 5:55 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Another motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought officers to the intersection of Jefferson and Dove avenues, at 8:07 p.m.
Police were sent to 224 Lafayette St., at 8:20 and to 65 Washington St., at 8:40 p.m., in response to calls for two separate well-being checks.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 10:40 p.m., on a motor-vehicle traffic stop and arrested the operator. Clarence Goodlow, 40, of 10 First St., Salem. Goodlow was charged with speeding in excess of the posted limit, and with possession of a Class D drug with intent to distribute.
Police were dispatched to 16 Cloutman St., at 11;22 p.m., to bring down a disturbance.
WednesdayPolice were called to 173 Lafayette St., at 1:46 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
The report of a dispute brought police to 13 Valley St., at 7:33 a.m.
An officer was sent to 1 Smith St., at 8:20 a.m. for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Police responded to 7 Piedmont St., at 12:20 p.m., for a missing juvenile.
Officers were sent to 16 Foster St., at 1:10, and to 7 Brentwood St., at 2:25 p.m., for two separate reports of fraud or scam.
An officer responded, at 3:45 p.m., to 12 First St., for a juvenile issue.
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 91 Lafayette St., at 4:20 p.m.
Officers were called to 70 Loring Ave., at 5 p.m., for an assault in the past.
Another past assault brought officers to 426 Essex St., at 7:37 p.m.
ThursdayOfficers were called to 29 Grove St., at 1:10 p.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Police stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Marlborough Road and Highland Avenue, at 8:04 a.m., and, after a brief investigation, arrested the operator, Jurgen Llanaj, 32, of 23 Bentley St., Brighton. Llanaj was charged with a marked lanes violation; operating a motor-vehicle with his license revoked as a habitual traffic offender; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; operating under the influence of drugs, 2nd offense; distribution of a Class C drug; and possession of a Class E drug.
The report of a larceny brought police to 142 Washington St., at 10:45 a.m., to investigate.
A motor-vehicle hit-and run was reported at 11:25 a.m. in the vicinity of 29 Traders Way.
Police were called to 289 Derby St., at 11:37 a.m., to report on a past assault.
A report of threats made brought police to 16 Glendale St., at 3 p.m.
DanversWednesdayPolice were called to Gulf Express, 160 Andover St., at 8:10 p.m., after a party passed a counterfeit $100 bill.
ThursdayAn ambulance was dispatched to 26 Endicott St., at 2:57 a.m., for a party who sustained head and leg injuries after a fall.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Best Buy, 230 Independence Way, at 10:33 a.m. for suspicious activity: a party was attempting to sell an Xbox from a van.
Two motor-vehicle hit-and-run accidents were reported: The first was in the vicinity of the MGH medical office building, at 12:53 p.m.; and the second, at 1:22 p.m., in the parking lot of BJ’s Wholesale Club, 6 Hutchinson Drive.
The animal control officer was sent to 12 Folly Hill Drive, at 1:33 p.m., for a raccoon in the basement.
BeverlyWednesdayAt 5:20 p.m., two Beverly cruisers, fire and ambulance were sent to the vicinity of Route 128 and Exit 18, for a car off Route 128.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Bridge Street at 6 p.m., for a woman on the ground yelling.
An officer went to a Whitehall Circle address, at 8:45 p.m., to speak with a 17-year-old who had been catfished over social media.
An officer was sent to Beverly High School at 10:50 a.m., to address a juvenile matter after a student threat was reported to the school. At the same time, the officer addressed an issue of a student being harassed.
An officer was called to175 Elliott St., at 12:30 p.m., to investigate the theft of a Bobcat.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Brimbal Avenue and Herrick St., at 1:35 p.m., to investigate a past motor-vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.
Police were sent to 91 Herrick St., at 2:13 p.m., to assist Beverly Hospital staff in dealing with a Section 12 patient who was trying to escape.
Three cruisers and the Fire Department responded, at 2:55 p.m., to the vicinity of 53 Elliott St., for a disturbance.
Officers were dispatched to 181 Elliott St., at 4:40 p.m., to talk with a fired employee who was causing a disturbance.
Police and an ambulance were sent to Gary Avenue, at 5:10 p.m., to assist a woman who fell down in the driveway.
Police were called to 18 Bates Park Ave. at 5:50 p.m. for a homeowner who was concerned about a female taking photos.
Four cruisers, fire and an ambulance responded, at 5:54 p.m., to Elliott Street for a man who overdosed in Cummings Center office.