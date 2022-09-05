Salem
Friday
Police were sent to Sunshine Laundry, 19 Boston St., at 10:44 a.m. for a larceny
Officers were sent to 125 Canal St., at 7:10 p.m., for a larceny
Police also responded to 3 Berrywood Lane, at 7:10 p.m., for a larceny.
The report of a fight brought officers to 2 Margin St., at 7:28 p.m.
Police arrested a homeless Salem man at 10:53 p.m., in the vicinity of 13 Palmer St., on an outstanding warrant.
Officers were called to the vicinity of 25 Front St. at 10:55 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident without injuries. After a brief investigation, they arrested the driver, Raymond Joseph Babineau, 75, of 198 Locust St., Apt. 105, Lynn. He was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle and with drunken driving, second offense.
The report of a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to the vicinity of 233 Lafayette St., at 10:55 p.m.
Reports of a disturbance brought police to 189 Washington St., at 11:58 p.m.
Saturday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 122 Lafayette St., at 1:29 a.m., Saturday to end a disturbance.
Reports of an accident involving a motor-vehicle and a pedestrian / bicycle brought police to the vicinity of 71 Lafayette St., at 9:52 a.m. The operator, Peter Costello, 51, of 6 Hawthorne Blvd., Salem, was arrested and charged with a marked lanes violation; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, failing to slow and operation of an unregistered motor vehicle.
An incident of vandalism or graffiti brought police to 226 Essex St., at 12:03 p.m.
Police went to Lifebridge-Northshore, at 12:34 p.m., to report on an assault in the past.
Officers were sent to 142 Washington St., at 1:22 p.m., to report on a larceny.
Police were called to 27 Charter St., at 2:12 p.m., to settle a dispute.
A report of a larceny brought officers to 12 South Mason St., at 3:03 p.m.
Police were called to 462 Highland Ave., at 4:34 p.m. to break up a fight.
Police were sent to 38 Swampscott Road, at 6:33 p.m., for a larceny.
The report of a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to the intersection of Boston and Aborn streets at 9:30 p.m.
Officers were sent to 159 Bridge St., at 10:40 p.m., to handle a drunk.
Police were sent to 32 Perkins St., at 11:23 p.m., on a noise complaint.
Sunday
Police were called to 12 First St., at 8:30 p.m., to investigate a larceny.
Reports of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle, at noon, brought police to Speedway, at 295 Derby St., where they arrested Scott Michael Sanders, 42, of 26 Rowland St., Apt. 303, Marblehead, and charged him with violation of a miscellaneous municipal ordinance or bylaw.
Police were sent to the intersection of Highland Avenue and Traders Way, at 1:17 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit and run.
Police responded to 73 Proctor St., at 1:44 p.m., for a larceny.
Police, responding to 12 First St., at 2:40 p.m., for a suspicious person in a motor vehicle, arrested Marc Donald Blaise, 40, of that address and charged him with drunken driving.
Peabody
Thursday
Police were sent to the vicinity of Omnicare, 2 Technology Drive, at 12:50 a.m., for a large group who arrived in the area and were partying in the parking lot and street. The officer reported 50-60 cars fleeing the area. One party was summoned to court for littering.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched , at 11:06 a.m., to the intersection of Central and Elm streets, for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment. One operator was transported to Beverly and the other to Salem Hospital with unreported injuries. Both vehicles were towed.
Animal Control responded to Walgreens, 229 Andover St., at 11:40 a.m., to assist in getting a small bird to leave the store. The officer was unable to get the bird to comply.
Police were sent to the Northshore Mall, at 1 p.m., for a vehicle stolen within the last 30 minutes. The keys had been left in the vehicle. A BOLO was broadcast to the North District, admin messages were sent to all Mass. cities and towns, and the vehicle was entered into the stolen vehicle registry.
The manager of 7-Eleven at 23 Newbury St. reported, at 9:10 p.m., finding a credit card skimmer on their credit card reader. Police took the device.
Friday
Police were sent to the vicinity of Macy's at the Northshore Mall, at 3 a.m., to clear a group of people from the area.
Police were called to Extended Stay America, 200 Jubilee Drive, after the clerk asked them to investigate an animal with the woman in room 110. The clerk wanted to kick the woman out for possibly having a wolf or a coyote in her room. The woman agreed to leave within an hour. Officers noted the wolf or coyote was, in fact, a dog. It was a Husky.
Police fire and ambulance were dispatched to 25 Shore Drive, at 9:33 a.m. for a vehicle into the building with possible entrapment,. Police reported there was an airbag deployment but no one was trapped. The operator was transported to Salem Hospital with unreported injuries. The building inspector's department was notified, and the deputy fire chief said the damage to the building appeared to be minor and the building structurally sound.
An 80 Foster St. resident notified police, at 9:55 a.m., that his vehicle had been stolen overnight. He said the key was left in the vehicle as it had previously been broken off in the ignition, but the vehicle's doors were locked. Police advised him that the vehicle was involved in an accident at approximately 1:30 a.m. in Lynn, and the driver had fled the scene.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 91 Tremont St., at 11:09 a.m., for a vehicle into the fence. The operator was transported to Salem Hospital and the vehicle was towed across the street to the operator's residence.
Police were sent to 50 Warren St., at 11:33 a.m., for an overdose. The person was unresponsive and not breathing. CPR was conducted but futile, and a Code 100 (death) was confirmed. A cousin of the deceased came and took possession of the cat and eight kittens found on scene.
Police went to the intersection of Bartholomew Street and Murphy Road, at 1:46 p.m., for a vehicle that struck a tree. The Fire Department dispatched a ladder truck to assist with extrication by cutting the roof off the vehicle. Two parties were transported to Salem Hospital, and the operator, a 23-year-old Walcott Road, Danvers, male was summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; failing to stop or yield; and failing to use care in starting, stopping, turning, etc.
The management at Preserve North Apartment asked officers, at 5:53 p.m., to check the apartment before the locks were changed. The resident died suddenly today and, since then, friends and family members have been inside the apartment.
Danvers
Thursday
Police stopped a silver Infinity, at 5:39 p.m., in the vicinity of 156 Andover St., and arrested the operator, Kristina Darcangelo, 32, of 40 Elm Avenue, Woburn. She was charged with possession of a Class B narcotic.
An officer was sent to Mill Street, at 5:45 p.m., for a report of youths throwing things.
The report of the theft of a cellphone brought police to The Linden at Danvers, 220 Conant , at 8:15 p.m.
Friday
An officer was sent to 3 Bradstreet Ave., at 12:47 p.m., for a follow-up investigation of BB holes in the side of the house.
Police were called to the intersection of Elliott and Liberty streets, at 9:20 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with possible injury. Police arrested Jenny Pouliot, 41, of 22 1/2 Bridge St., Apt. 1, Beverly. She was charged with drunken driving, 2nd offense, and with a marked lanes violation.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 102 Elliott St., at 10:20 p.m., for a loud party with fireworks disturbing the peace.
Police were called to 19 Garden St., at 3:40 a.m., for several loud bangs disturbing the peace.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 3 Beaver Park, at 3:07 p.m., to settle a non-domestic dispute over parking.
Beverly
Thursday
Two officers were sent to the intersection of Thorndike and Cabot streets, at 5:40 p.m., to assist a party who was yelling and being disruptive on the street.
Two cruisers were sent to the intersection of Balch and New Balch streets, at 7:22 p.m., for a party trying to take a motor vehicle.
Police were called to a Manor Road address, at 7:44 p.m., for a possible violation of a restraining order, an ex-boyfriend was at the front door.
Police were called to a Cabot Street store, at 9:37 p.m., for an unwanted party at the store. They arrested a homeless 37-year-old Salem man on an outstanding warrant.
Friday
A cruiser sent to the vicinity of Cherry Hill Drive reported no activity at 1:33 a.m.
Police were sent to the intersection of Essex Street and Old Essex Road, at 7:59 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident with property damage.
Officers were sent to 12 Charles St., at 11:10 a.m., to settle a landlord-tenant dispute.
Three officers responded to the intersection of Rantoul Street and Broadway, at 11:56 a.m., for a report of two men on bikes arguing.
A driver called police, at 12:20 p.m., to report that a window was smashed out of his vehicle as he was driving in the vicinity of Webber Avenue and River Street.
Two cruisers and an ambulance were sent to the vicinity of 38 Sohier Road, at 4:02 p.m. for a bicyclist hit by a motor vehicle.
Two cruisers, the sergeant and an ambulance were sent to 374 Rantoul St., at 4:06 p.m. for two men stumbling on the road.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of 12 Chestnut Park, at 4:08 p.m., for an intoxicated female screaming in the street.
Two officers, fire and an ambulance were sent to 62 Pleasant St., at 6 p.m., for a naked man stuck in an elevator.
A cruiser was sent to the vicinity of Hale and Haskell streets, at 7:32, for a dirt bike swerving at people.
Police responded, at 8:04 p.m., to the vicinity of 9 Hale St., for a motor vehicle accident with property damage after a Dodge pickup sideswiped another vehicle. After a brief investigation, officers arrested Gary L. Krisko, 67, of 15 Orchard St., Beverly, and charged him with drunken driving.
A third-party caller notified police, at 8;47 p.m., of a domestic-violence incident at a Rantoul Street address.
The sergeant and two patrolmen were sent to 292 Dodge St., at 10:20 p.m., for someone in the house.
Two cruisers were sent to 21 Myrtle St., at 10:56 p.m., for a large underage drinking party. A half hour later, police were called back to the same address for a large group hanging outside.
Saturday
The sergeant and two officers were sent to a West Street address, at 12:33 a.m. to assist a mother who could not handle a drunk 21-year-old.
Police, fire and ambulance were called to a Dodge Street address, at 5:24 p.m., for an unresponsive party. They were declared dead and the medical examiner was called for the unattended death.
Police went to the intersection of Knowlton and Winter streets, at 6:27 p.m., to assist a vehicle owner who thought his vehicle had been vandalized, but it had just lost its gas cap.
Police were called to 9 Mill St., at 9:14 p.m., to disperse a large, loud group in the parking lot.
Two officers were sent to 10 Rantoul St., at 10:53 p.m., for a loud house party.
Sunday
Officers were sent to 11 Winthrop St., at 12:22 a.m., for a loud house party disturbing the neighbors.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 261 Cabot St., at 1:49 a.m., for a male slumped over the armrest of his vehicle. After attempting to speak with the male, the officers arrested David James Conley, 32, of 265 Cabot St., Beverly, and charged him with disorderly conduct.
Two officers were sent to 28 Beckford St., at 2:16 a.m., to assist a female who was refusing to leave.
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to the intersection of Chase and Roundy streets, at 1:26 p.m., for a man down.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 11 Central St., at 2:28 p.m., for a car with a stereo so loud that it was shaking windows.