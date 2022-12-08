Peabody
Wednesday
Police stopped a vehicle at 5:33 p.m., in the vicinity of 210C Andover St., and summoned the operator, a 29-year-old Lynn man to court on charges of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. The passenger, a 26-year-old Peabody resident, was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license; operating an uninsured motor vehicle; and with a number-plate violation to conceal ID. The vehicle was towed
Police stopped a driver at 6:35 p.m., in the vicinity of 159 Main St. She was issued a written warning for a light violation and for driving with a dog in her lap.
A 47-year-old Peabody resident was stopped in the vicinity of Andover Street and Route 128 south and summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and for failing to signal. His vehicle was towed.
Thursday
Police responded to the vicinity of the Petco Pet Superstore, 10 Sylvan St., at 6:08 a.m., for a two-vehicle accident. Both vehicles were towed but all parties refused medical treatment.
Police were sent to Preserve North Apartments, 16 Crowninshield St., at 8:51 a.m., for a female yelling from her apartment for a lift assist. Maintenance arrived with keys and allowed officers into the apartment where they helped the woman back to her feet.
A woman called animal control at 9:21 a.m., to report that her black female cat Boo was missing and she believed it is the cat that was hit by a car on Tuesday. She was advised that Boo is under cage rest with a foster, and she should call Northeast Vet to settle charges and arrange Boo’s transport back home.
A woman called from California at 10:31 a.m. to request a well-being check on her son whose last known address was 3212 Avalon Drive. Police were unable to locate the man and entered him into the CJIS (Criminal Justice Information System) as missing.
Police were called to Extended Stay America, 200 Jubilee Drive, at 12:57 p.m., after a mother called to say her daughter has mental health issues and she would like to have her removed. The daughter left on foot prior to officers’ arrival and they were checking for the female who was wearing gray sweatpants, a black sweatshirt and carrying a duffel bag.
Police reported, at 3:36 p.m., that Boo the black female cat was returned to her owner today at the Police Station, 6 Allen’s lane. The owner was advised the cat is in a lot of pain and will need vet follow up on Friday.
Beverly
Tuesday
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to Cabot Street, at 5:21 p.m., for a party passed out on the sidewalk.
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to Lothrop Street, at 6:24 p.m., for a unresponsive party.
Six patrolmen, a sergeant and a detective were dispatched to 126 Park St., at 9:47 p.m., for possible gunshots in the area and an assault with a dangerous weapon. Police said the incident is under investigation.
Wednesday
Two officers were sent to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., at 3:57 a.m., to assist the hospital with a security issue.
An accident with property damage brought police to the intersection of Elliott and Park streets for a minor motor vehicle accident involving a small bus with a child on board.
Police were called to the intersection of Sohier and Tozer roads, at 8:44 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 20 Sohier Road, at 11:45 a.m., to check on a male who was yelling.
An officer responded to a Cabot Street location, at 12:10 p.m., for a student who had been assaulted.
Two officers were sent to the intersection of Elliott Street and Northern Avenue at 1:41 p.m., for a car into a pole with property damage.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 245 Elliott St., at 5:30 p.m., to defuse a verbal altercation between neighbors.
Officers were called to the intersection of Hart Street and Bridle Path Lane, at 6:21 p.m. for a crash involving a deer.
A Rantoul Street caller notified police, at 9:17 p.m., of hearing gunshots in the area. The sergeant and two patrolmen checked the area but found nothing.
Police were called to 12 Charles St., at 9:42 p.m. to calm down an ongoing landlord-tenant dispute.
Thursday
Police checked various bars, businesses, schools and facilities, etc., across town between 12:19 and approximately 3:30 a.m.
An officer was called to M&T Bank, 181 Elliott St., at 10:40 a.m., to investigate a report of fraud.
Police and an ambulance were sent to Cherry Hill Drive, at 11:33 a.m., to assist a female who fell.
An ambulance and two patrolmen were dispatched to the Cummings Center at 12:56 p.m., for a possible heart attack.
Four officers were dispatched, at 2:05 p.m., to the vicinity of 65 Dodge St., for a large group of kids causing a disturbance.
The Fire Department and one officer responded to 100 Sam Fonzo Drive, at 2:32 p.m., for a dumpster fire.
Marblehead
Wednesday
Officers were sent to West Shore Drive at 9:25 a.m., to assist a driver who had two flat tires after hitting the curb.
Police, fire and two ambulances were sent to Crestwood Drive home, at 11 a.m., for a possible inside odor of gas with residents exhibiting unusual symptoms. After evacuating the residence, firefighters tested the air inside the structure for natural gas and carbon monoxide (CO), but results were negative, as were tests of a newly-installed gas dryer in the cellar. Lastly, they used a pulse oximeter to test oxygen levels of the residents and all were within normal range.
At 1:15 p.m., police, fire and two ambulances were sent to West Shore Drive for a motor-vehicle crash.
An officer was called to the vicinity of Gerry and Pleasant streets, at 2:43 p.m., to speak to some disobedient kids.
At 4:35 p.m., a driver reported their car hit a bump on West Shore Drive that ruined the tire.
Five officers went to a Pleasant Street address, at 8:30 p.m. for a disturbance.
Salem
Wednesday
The report of a larceny brought police to 2 Ober St., at 4:26 p.m.
Police were called to 93 Ocean Ave., at 4:47 pm., for an assault in the past.
An officer was sent to 4 Moffatt Road at 5:06 p.m., to look into threats that were made.
An officer was sent to 4 Pioneer Circle, at 7:28 p.m., to report on a fraud or scam.
Police were sent to 122 Lafayette St., at 8:41 p.m., to break up a fight.
Officers were called to 15 Palmer St., at 9:55 p.m., to end another fight.
Thursday
Police went to 4 First St., at 12:42 a.m., on a noise complaint.
Police were sent to 160 Fort Ave., at 7:14 a.m., to investigate a report of gunshots. Police reported that two hunters were in a boat on the Beverly side of the harbor hunting ducks. They were permitted to hunt waterfowl and had the permission of the Beverly harbormaster to do so in that area.
Police made 13 motor-vehicle traffic stops around town between 9:17 and 10:24 a.m.
Officers were sent to 197 Derby St., at 11:54 a.m., for an undesirable or an unwanted guest.
Officers were sent to 203 Washington St., at 12:46 p.m., to investigate a larceny.
Police responded to the intersection of Highland Avenue and First Street, at 2:43 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 60 Washington St., at 3:54 p.m., to cool down a dispute.