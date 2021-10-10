SalemThursdayPolice were called to 152 Washington St., at 2:33 p.m., for a motorcycle accident without injuries.
A report of a larceny brought police to 127 Marlborough Road, at 4:44 p.m.
Officers were sent to 136 Canal St., at 4:53 p.m., to look into a harassment claim.
At 6:44 p.m., police were sent to the vicinity of 33 Summer St., for the report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Police went to 205 Highland Ave., at 8:10 p.m. after a person reported being threatened.
Officers were sent to 3 Dove Ave., at 11 p.m., for a missing adult.
Officers were sent to 8 Hersey St., at 11:30 p.m., to end a dispute.
FridayAn officer was sent to 37 Winter Island Road, at 12:50 a.m., for a missing juvenile.
The report of a disturbance brought police to 11 Dodge St., at 10:30 a.m.
Police were sent to 4 Upham St., at 1:50 p.m., to look into a report of a fraud or a scam.
An incident of vandalism was reported at 270 Washington St., at 2:10 p.m.
Officers were called to the intersection of Palmer and Salem streets at 3:05 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run was reported at 4:16 p.m., in the vicinity of Salem Hospital, 81 Highland Ave.
A larceny report brought police to 168 Essex St., at 4:50 p.m.
An officer was sent to 50 Palmer St., at 5:10 p.m., for an accident involving a motor-vehicle and a pedestrian or a bicycle.
Police were called to 242 Essex St., at 5:57 p.m., on a noise complaint.
BeverlyThursdayAn officer was sent to 74 Northridge Road, at 5:10 p.m. for the theft of a bicycle from the resident’s patio.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to the vicinity of 19 Pond St., at 6:05 p.m., for a possible motor-vehicle accident with injury.
An officer was sent to 8 Hancock St., at 6:45 p.m. to speak with a homeowner who was flying an offensive flag too low. He was told to raise the flag — which expressed the homeowner’s dislike of the president — so it no longer touched the sidewalk, and to keep it entirely on his own property.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 55 Dodge St., at 7:40 p.m., for a possibly-impaired driver operating a black RAV4.
Two officers were dispatched, at 9:45 p.m., to the intersection of Cabot and Conant streets, for a hit-and-run accident with property damage.
Officers went to 204 Bridge St., at 11:17 p.m., to see why a strange man was banging on the caller’s garage door.
FridayAn officer was sent to the vicinity of 355 Rantoul St., at 1:10 a.m., to assist a hysterical female in locating her vehicle.
Officers were called to 18 Front St., at 9:50 a.m., after the caller reported a man had damaged his fence.
A detective was called to an Elliott Street address, at 11:10 p.m., to take a report on a past sexual assault case.
Police responded to a motor-vehicle accident with property damage, at 11:30 a.m., at the intersection of Colon Street and Fielder Road, and to another at 100 Sohier Road at 1 p.m.
A third motor-vehicle accident with property damage brought officers to the intersection of Bridge Street and Livingstone Avenue at 2:22 p.m.
Three units were dispatched to the vicinity of 301 Manor Road, at 4:37 p.m., for a male swinging a bat at a child.
A well-being check brought officers to 101 Rantoul St., at 5:30 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Police were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Rantoul streets, at 9:27 p.m., for a possible motor-vehicle on the tracks.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 131 Brimbal Ave., at 11 p.m., to look for a possible drunken operator.
SaturdayOfficers were sent to 61 Essex St., at 8:14 a.m., to take a report on an overnight hit-and-run with property damage.
The report of a possible fight brought officers to the vicinity of River and Margin streets, at 9:45 a.m.
Police and fire were called to 15 Wirling Drive to free a 2-year-old locked in the laundry room.
Police were sent to a Rantoul Street address, at 8:50 p.m., to encourage an ex-boyfriend, who appeared unwilling to depart from his ex-girlfriend’s apartment door, to move along.
Officers were called to 22 Home St., at 9 p.m., after a resident found a bag burning against his fence.
Sunday
Police were sent to a Pleasant Street address, at 12:50 a.m., to assist a mother with a daughter who had been drinking.
Police responded to the vicinity of 10 Park St., at 4:25 p.m., to check the well-being of a male walking on the tracks.
DanversFriday
Police were sent to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 7:42 p.m., after a guest reported items had been taken from their room.
Officers were sent to Danvers Indoor Sports, 150B Andover St., at 11:08 P.M., for two men threatening to do harm.
SaturdayPolice went to Dollar Tree, 230 Independence Way, at 7:30 a.m., for a possible break-and-entry.
An officer was sent to BJ’s Wholesale Club, 6 Hutchinson Drive, at 1:40 p.m., after a motor vehicle struck other vehicles in the gas line. Operators exchanged papers.
Police were sent to Public Storage, 233 Newbury St., at 4:45 p.m., after a vehicle drove into a structure.
Reports of disorderly teens brought police to Plains Park , 55 Conant St., at 4:47 p.m.
Police were sent to Route 128 at High Street, at 6:19 p.m., for a male running on the highway.
At 6:20 p.m., officers were sent to the Rail Trail to check on a male sitting on the bridge. He was not found.
Police were sent to 19 Treetops Lane, at 8:50 p.m., to check on two suspicious males seen running from the house.
SundayPolice were sent to 311 Maple St., at 12:27 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident after a motorcycle ran into a guard rail. The operator was transported to Lahey Medical Center — Burlington with a serious, but non life-threatening, leg injury.
Officers were sent to West Marine, 139 Endicott St., at 3:20 p.m., for two flags shoplifted.
An officer was dispatched, at 3:34 p.m., to Porter Cemetery, 45 High St., for people playing football in the cemetery. They left before police arrived.
PeabodyFridayPolice were sent to a Wallis Street location, 1:22 p.m., where they took custody of four suspects and returned them to the station for custody booking for the Drug Enforcement Administration. Charged with various narcotics violations were Olimpia Vigniero, 42, of 205 Hampstead St., Methuen; Marinelly Reynosa, 53, of 50 Warren St., Apt 503, Peabody; Noemi Santana, 43, of 41 Walnut St., Apt. A, Peabody; and Billy Santana, 45, of 14 Collins St., Apt. 17, Peabody.
SaturdayA Russell Street resident called police at 7:40 a.m., to report possible gunshots. Investigating officers found no issues and reported all was in order.
A Walnut Street resident called police, at 11:30 a.m. to report someone had broken into their basement.
A caller from 1118 Crane Brook Way reported, at 8:50 p.m., that two youths dressed all in black were attempting to vandalize the property. The youths could not be located.
Police found an intoxicated woman in the bushes in the vicinity of the 4200 building just before midnight. She didn’t know how she got there and was unable to provide her name. She said she believes someone drugged her drink. She was transported to Salem Hospital.
SundayOfficers were called to 4 Kings Hill Road, at 8:53 a.m., to report his vehicle had been vandalized overnight with a note left. The CID responded to photo damage and the note, and the officer was to document and check the area for cameras.
Police responded, at 10 a.m., to the intersection of Andover and Prospect streets, for a three-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and injuries. Two parties were transported to Beverly Hospital with unknown injuries, and the third was given a ride to the Mall where he works.