PeabodySaturday Police were dispatched to the intersection of Mill and Wallis streets at 3:57 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment after a car struck Pole #3. The Light Plant was notified, Todisco was notified for a tow and the operator was transported to Salem Hospital. Police summoned the operator to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
A Goodale Street resident notified police, at 8:11 a.m., there was smoke in the house, but she did not know where it was coming from. The officer reported there had been a small fire inside the residence and a box of .22 caliber bullets near the fire, some of which went off as a result of the fire. The officer took possession of the bullets and he spoke to the resident’s daughter about the incident.
Police were sent to the Kennedy Park field, on Elginwood Road, at 10:17 a.m., after a very upset male caller said three people were chipping golf on the soccer fields. The officer spoke with the individuals and they will find a different location.
A Proctor Street resident reported, at 1:56 p.m., there were items missing from their residence. The officer documented the loss.
A Randall Road caller reported, at 5:11 p.m., that her daughter and friend, ages 6 and 7 years old, were playing in the front lawn when a black pickup truck with a male driver and female passenger pulled up and tried to coerce them over with a $20 bill. Officers checked the area, but the vehicle was gone. They checked with neighbors but there was no camera footage.
Police stopped a vehicle at 7:56 p.m., at 62 County St., and gave the operator a warning for a burned-out taillight. The 28-year-old Lynn man was also summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Police stopped a vehicle at 9:29 p.m., in the vicinity of Metro Cleaners on Foster Street, and cited the owner/operator for a crosswalk violation, a red light violation, and for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Police stopped a vehicle at 10:07 p.m., in the vicinity of 2 Tremont St., and summoned the 36-year-old Peabody operator to court for unlicensed operation, failure to stop and for possession of Class B drugs.
Sunday An officer was sent to a Granite Street home, at 9:39 a.m., to assist a citizen with jewelry missing from the home.
An officer was sent to Tannery Two, 12 Crowninshield St., after a caller reported she had been scammed out of money by her ex-husband.
A Myles Road resident reported at 6:06 p.m. that she believes she had found a bag containing drugs on her property. The officer reported that an empty sandwich bag along with some grass trimmings had blown onto the property.
State police responded to Centennial Drive, at 9:17 p.m., along with two wreckers. The occupants of a BMW were transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries.
Beverly
Thursday
Officers were sent to Bartlett Street, at 5:54 p.m., for two suspicious males looking into cars.
A sergeant, detective and a patrolman stopped a vehicle, at 6:31 p.m., on Park Street, after observing a suspected drug transaction.
Friday
The sergeant and four patrolmen were dispatched to 10 Frankwood Ave., at 11:59 a.m., to end a disturbance reported in the area.
Police were sent to the intersection of Linden Avenue and Wellman Street, at 1:41 p.m., for an accident involving a police cruiser and a truck into a trench.
Police were called to the vicinity of 221 Cabot St., at 2:54 p.m., to disperse a group of homeless people.
Police and fire were sent to the vicinity of Route 128 southbound and Exit 47 to assist state police with a brush fire.
An officer was sent to Beverly Coin, 38 Rantoul St., at 4:10 p.m., to report on a shoplifting or theft from the coin shop.
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to the vicinity of 302 Rantoul St., at 9:45 p.m., for an accident involving a motor vehicle and a motorcycle.
Saturday
Two officers were sent to 5 Everett St., at 12:26 a.m., for a loud party in violation of the city noise ordinance.
Officers were sent to 122 Bridge St., at 11:06 a.m., to assist a citizen with possible stolen property.
The sergeant two patrolmen and an ambulance were sent to 127 Bridge St., at 11:27 a.m., for a female trying to break into the salon at that address.
An officer was called to West Street, at 4:11 p.m., to assist a citizen with an urn washed up on the beach.
The sergeant and two patrolmen were dispatched, at 10:51 p.m., to 221 Cabot St., after a man reported an assault with a firearm.
Sunday
Two officers were sent to the dead end of Brackenbury Lane, at 1:54 a.m., for a group being too loud on the beach.
Two officers were called to 8 Tall Tree Drive, at 4:54 a.m., for a suspicious man in the front yard.
Police went to 33 Dodge St., at 3:15 p.m., to check on a suspicious person taking pictures.
Police and fire were called to the vicinity of 459 Cabot St., at 6:41 p.m. for a tree on fire.
Three officers were dispatched to the intersection of East Lothrop and Boden streets, at 7:35 p.m., for an unknown disturbance.
Monday
An officer went to 204 Greenwood Ave., at 9:36 a.m., to report vandalism to school property.
At 2:58 p.m., two officers were sent to the commuter rail platform at Enon Street for a female causing a disturbance there.
SalemSunday
Police were sent to 124 Washington St., at 12:52 a.m., for a disturbance at a liquor establishment.
Police were sent to 37 Northend Ave., at 5:35 a.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle. After a short investigation, they arrested a 22-year-old Lynn woman and charged her with failing to stop for a police officer.
The report of a past break-in brought police to 46 Marlborough Road at 12:45 p.m.
Officers were called to 173 Lafayette St., at 8:49 p.m., for a larceny.
Monday
At approximately 1:38 a.m., police stopped a vehicle in the vicinity of 1 Traders Way and, after a brief investigation, they arrested Irving Abner Medrano. Medrano, 31, of 4 First St., Apt. 6008, Salem, was charged with drunken driving and with possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 200 Essex St., at 10:08 a.m.
Police were called to 81 Boston St., at 12:26 p.m., for a larceny.