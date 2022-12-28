PeabodyTuesday
An ambulance was sent to 6 Bresnahan St., at 12:33 a.m., to transport a patient with a cardiac issue to Salem Hospital
A Lynnfield Street resident left a voice mail with Animal Control, at 8:14 a.m., and named eight people who he said were harassing him. He said he fears for his life and wants them restrained. The caller was emailed back and advised that Animal Control does not get involved in such matters and directed him to call the police. Possible mental health issues.
Police were sent to the Northshore Mall, at 4:56 p.m., after a Zumiez employee caught two 14-year-old females attempting to shoplift. The clerk was able to recover the stolen merchandise without incident but reported the females had bags full of other merchandise. They were sent on their way, but were located by security and escorted back into the mall where they were placed under juvenile arrest on two counts each of shoplifting. They were held until parents came and picked them up.
A resident of Diane Road contacted police at 8:06 p.m., to report more than $6,000 had been stolen in an identity fraud.
Beverly
Tuesday
An officer was sent to 175 Elliott Street, at 4:34 p.m., after a party made threats to kill someone.
Police were called to the Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick Street, at 7:48 p.m., for assistance with an agitated patient who was causing an issue.
Two officers were sent to Wallis Street, at 10:08 p.m., to quiet a possible domestic.
Wednesday
Police, fire and an ambulance were sent to Park St., at 6:25 p.m., for a man down with an altered mental status.
Police, fire and an ambulance were sent to an elderly care facility at 105 Cherry Hill Drive, at 6:33 p.m., for the unattended death of an elderly resident. Nothing suspicious suspected.
Police, fire and an ambulance were sent to the vicinity of Middlebury Lane, at 8:57 a.m., to check on a rolled blanket in the ravine. A deceased male was found wrapped in the blanket, apparently to protect himself from the cold. Police believe he died of an overdose or suicide, but the investigation is incomplete.
Police, fire, an ambulance and a detective were sent to a Cabot Street location, at 1:28 p.m., on a report of a man down. He was found to be deceased, an unattended death.
The sergeant, seven patrolmen and an ambulance were sent to a Federal Street location, at 1:42 p.m., after a son threatened his mother with scissors.
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to 8 Dane St., at 2:36 p.m., to check on a homeless male getting undressed.
SalemTuesday
Police were sent to 12 First St., at 4:56 p.m., for a larceny.
Officers went to 4 First St., at 5:29 p.m., to end a disturbance.
Police were called to 7 Loring Hills, at 6:19 p.m., to end a dispute.
Police were sent to 426 Essex St., at 6:28 p.m., for a shoplifting.
Police made 12 routine motor vehicle traffic stops across town between 6:23 and 10:43 p.m.
A noise complaint brought police to 235 North St., at 11:34 p.m.
Wednesday
Police who were sent to 6 Traders Way, at 12:34 a.m., to check on a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle, arrested Kevin Espinal, 25, of 14 Woodside St., Apt. 2, Salem. Espinal was charged with drunken driving, and with possession of an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
The report of an undesirable or an unwanted guest brought police to 29 Traders Way at 5:04 a.m.
An officer was sent to 4 Indian Hill Lane, at 6:20 a.m., to maintain order during a private repossession tow.
A report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 116 Lafayette St., at 10:44 a.m.
A past break-and-entry brought police to 36 Margin St. at 1:32 p.m.
Officers were called to Salem District Court, 56 Federal St., at 2:31 p.m., where they arrested Patrick Alexander, 26, of 84 Highland Ave., Auburn, Maine, on a fugitive from justice court warrant.
DanversTuesday
Police were sent to the Mill Pond at 53 Sylvan St., on a report of kids on the ice, but the report was unfounded.
An officer was sent to Hunt Nursing Home and Rehab Center, 90 Lindall St., for an alleged abuse case.
Police were sent to Everydog Training Center, 29 Andover St., at 8 p.m. to check on reports of possible abuse of dogs.
Police were called to Newbury Street and the Peabody line to assist Peabody police in investigating a road-rage incident with a shooting involved. An area search turned up nothing, however.
An ambulance was dispatched to 166 Maple St., at 9:41 p.m., for an overdose. The party was transported to an area hospital.
Wednesday
Police were called to Ferncroft Mobil, 420 Newbury St., at 5:10 a.m. after an employee was threatened by a man with a knife. Police arrested Ronald Payne, 62, of 86 Howlett St., Topsfield, charging him with assault with a dangerous weapon and with threatening to commit a crime.
Police were sent to 74 Collins St., for unwanted guests — sisters were trying to get into the home.
Police were sent to Dick’s Sporting Goods, 96 Commonwealth Ave., for a female shoplifting.
At 2:40 p.m., officers arrested a shoplifter at Kohl’s, 50 Independence Way. They charged Joshua Jenkinson, 34, of Peabody, with shoplifting merchandise valued at more than $250.
MarbleheadTuesday
Officers were sent to Tedesco Street, at 8:37 a.m., to investigate missing jewelry.
Police and three fire engines — two pumpers and a ladder truck —responded at 9:28 a.m. for an alarm fire on Washington Street. “Services rendered” were the only other details logged.
An officer was called to Corinthian Lane, at 12:55 p.m. to report on a larceny, forgery or fraud.
Four officers were dispatched, at 1:20 p.m., to an undisclosed location for an undisclosed incident.
Two officers responded to Front St., at 2:22 p.m., for a hit-and-run accident.
Police, firefighters and ambulances were dispatched to Atlantic Ave., at 9:25 p.m., for a working fire.
SwampscottSunday
A caller reported, at 10:14 a.m., a large tree branch on a telephone or cable wire attached to Pole #0108-3, sitting on a power line across from #4. No sparks or fire observed. National Grid Electric was notified.
Monday
A resident of 2 Stonecleave Lane reported, at 8:23 a.m., that he has been seeing coyotes fairly regularly near his residence.
A resident of 28 Bay View Drive reported, at 8:50 a.m., that he had just returned home, after being away from a week, and observed a wire down and a pole leaning. There appeared to be a cable wire coming from Pole #10. He did not know whether it had been reported.
Police and medical were sent to the vicinity of Gourmet Garden, 430 Paradise Road, at 10:50 a.m., after a passing motorist reported a man down. Officers on scene recommended the medical response be called off. The man was just waiting for a bus. There were no issues.
The owner of a vehicle that had broken down Christmas Eve on Danvers Road came to the station at 11:44 a.m., inquiring about the vehicle’s whereabouts. Multiple calls and texts were placed in an attempt to locate until an officer located the vehicle in the same spot where it had broken down. The owner appeared to have forgotten where he left it. He was advised of its location, and said he would have it towed tomorrow.
A woman called at 1:50 p.m., from the Gourmet Garden, 430 Paradise Road, to report she had lost her gold and diamond ring containing sapphires on Christmas Eve. An entry was made in the Lost and Found book.
An employee at the Cookie Monstah, 505 Paradise Road, came into the station, at 6:08 p.m., to report a disturbance inside the business. He said the group had since left, but a police officer was requested.