Peabody
Wednesday
A couple came into the lobby at 3:15 p.m., to report a past incident involving their son’s ex-girlfriend.
A Crowninshield Street resident reported, at 6:50 p.m., that her baby’s father was banging on her door, and he was not welcome there. The male was not on the scene when police arrived. The caller told them he had just gathered some personal belongings and left. There was no issue.
A Davis Terrace resident reported, at 7:40 p.m., that an alarm had been sounding for approximately 4 days, and the caller was unsure if the parties were home. The responding officer found the smoke detector in the trash, removed the batteries and properly disposed of it.
Thursday
A Dark Lane resident reported at 12:25 a.m., that he believed a gunfight to be taking place somewhere on Dark Lane. Officers found nothing, but an area resident reported there had been fireworks a couple of streets away.
An officer got a report, at 8:17 a.m., that a child may have been hit by a motor vehicle. After investigating, the officer reported the child was not hit by the vehicle. He was almost hit by the car and fell off his bike. The juvenile was checked by Atlantic Ambulance, but the guardian refused further treatment.
MarbleheadWednesdayA caller notified police, at 8 a.m., of vandalism at a Wyman Road location.
Police went to Angenica Terrace, at 1:35 p.m., for a case of larceny, forgery or fraud.
A missing cat was reported from Evans Road at 2 p.m.
An officer was sent to Mechanic Square, at 2:50 p.m., to assist a citizen.
A party notified animal control, at 3:05 p.m., of an issue concerning a seagull on Humphrey Street, The bird was not found.
A general complaint brought police to Green Street Court, at 4 p.m.
Suspicious activity brought police to Washington Street at 6:10 p.m.
A pair of sunglasses were reported found at 11:35 p.m. on Gilbert Heights Road.
Thursday
Police went to Wyman Road, at 12:50 a.m., to make a property check.
SalemWednesdayPolice were sent to the vicinity of Norton Terrace, at 4:25 p.m., for a disturbance.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought an officer to the intersection of Highland and Ravenna avenues at 4:30 p.m.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Washington and Pond streets, at 4:55 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident involving a pedestrian or a bicycle.
Police went sent to the intersection of Pingree and Palmer streets, at 6:20 p.m., where they arrested Nathaniel Minaya, 20, of 9 Brooks St., Salem. Minaya, who was arrested on an outstanding warrant, was also charged with possession of a Class A drug with intent to distribute.
Officers responded to Chestnut St., at 7:09 p.m., to report on an assault in the past.
A motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to 318 Highland Ave., at 7:11 p.m.
Police responded to 159 Bridge St., at 8:35 p.m., to end a dispute.
ThursdayThe reported sound of gunshots brought officers to 30 Grove St., at 12:30 a.m. After thoroughly checking the area, officers determined that several crews out painting the street markings were using spray guns which at one point made a series of loud staccato sounds which appeared to have been mistaken for gunfire. There was no evidence of shots having been fired.
A juvenile was reported missing from 19 Harbor St., at 1:25 a.m.
Officers were dispatched to 159 Bridge St., at 9:15 a.m., for a larceny.
Officers logged 16 separate motor-vehicle traffic stops across much of town in between 9:18 a.m., and 12:09 a.m. The log did not indicate the reasons for the stops, nor whether the operators were warned, cited or summoned.
A larceny was reported at 8 Hersey St., at 11:45 a.m.
A fraud or a scam was reported from 2 Burnside St., at 12:08 p.m.
An officer was sent to 194 Federal St., at 2:08 p.m., to maintain order at a private repossession tow.
DanversTuesdayPolice were called to the Guitar Center, 120 Andover St., at 4:40 p.m., for a suspicious male in the store. After a brief investigation, they arrested Matthew Schnell, 32, of Lincoln, New Hampshire, and charged him on two counts of receiving stolen property valued at greater than $1,200 and on two counts of receiving stolen property valued at less than $1,200. Schnell was also charged on a fugitive from justice court warrant.
Police stopped a motor vehicle at 7:40 p.m., at the intersection of Water Street and North Shore Avenue and arrested operator Maureen Branconnier, 60, of 15 North Shore Ave., Danvers. Branconnier was charged with drunken driving, first offense.
WednesdayPolice were called to I Pazzi Restaurant, 50 Maple St., at 1 a.m., for kids stealing pumpkins.
An officer went to a Maple Street location, at 8:05 a.m., for a minor motor-vehicle accident without injuries. The parties exchanged papers and went on their way.
A minor 3-car accident brought police to Pete’s A Place, 142 Pine St., There were no injuries.
An officer responded to Seasons of Danvers, 44 Summer St., at noon to look into the possible theft of a wallet.
Police were sent to Knights Inn, 219 Newbury St., at 2:50 p.m. to take a report on a larceny — A guest checked out without paying.
At 3:35 p.m., officers went to Pope’s Landing, 126 Liberty St., for suspicious activity.
A motor-vehicle accident with possible injury brought police to 24 Newbury St., at 3:55 p.m.
Police were sent to 135 Andover St., at 7:45 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injury. Officers arrested Dominic Paolucci, 13 Brookbridge Road, Peabody. He was charged with operating under the influence of drugs; possession of an alcoholic beverage by a person under 21; and possession of a Class D drug.
Thursday
Police responded to The Home Depot, 92 Newbury St., at 10:22 a.m., for a shoplifting and possibly the same male — with a knife.
At 10:30 a.m. officers were called to Kane’s Flower World, 64 Andover St., for an attempted break and entry.
Police were dispatched to Sofi Apartments, 180 Newbury St., at 12:50 p.m., for a non-domestic dispute between neighbors, when one tried to hit the other.
Police were sent back to Kane’s Flower World, 64 Andover St., at 3:15 p.m., for a wallet stolen from the building.
At 3:17 p.m., police were called to Kohl’s, 50 Independence Way, for the shoplifting of athletic clothing.
Beverly
Wednesday
Police were sent to the One Stop Market, 311 Cabot St. ,at 7:40 p.m., for a past shoplifting.
A report of past threats and suspicious activity brought police to 19 Radcliff Road, at 8:50 p.m.
Two patrolmen and a sergeant were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Bow streets, at 9:20 p.m., for a woman screaming in the street. After a brief investigation, they arrested Eric Lamont Bondurant, 32, of 15 Bow St., Beverly. Lamont was charged with operating a motor-vehicle on a suspended license; reckless operation of a motor-vehicle; speeding; and disorderly conduct.
Police were sent to 208 Rantoul St., at 9:30 p.m., for an intoxicated person.
Thursday
Two officers were sent to 348 Rantoul St., at 1:30 a.m., for a male who would not let a female drive away.
A report of a male creating a disturbance brought officers to the vicinity of 348 Rantoul St., at 2:40 a.m., where they arrested Julio Caeser, 44, of 21 Herbert St., Salem. He was charged with disorderly conduct
Officers were sent to 27 Arthur St., at 9:55 a.m., to check the well-being of a female.
Police responded to Sohier Road, at 12:20 p.m., for a fight among students.
Police were sent to the intersection of Ropes and Grant streets, at 1:17 p.m., for a suspicious vehicle.
An officer was sent to 412 Cabot St., at 420 p.m., for a child in a car honking the horn.