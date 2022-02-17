PeabodyWednesdayAn emergency medical team was sent to 3113 Avalon Drive, at 3:43 p.m., for a lethargic 60-year-old female who has COPD, a history of mental health issues and was looking bluish. She was transported to Beverly Hospital where it was determined she was suffering from CO (Carbon monoxide) poisoning. The Fire Department responded to the woman’s address to check the building for a CO issue.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Collins and Sprague streets, at 4:50 p.m., for a female yelling for help outside. Reports were unfounded — it was two juveniles playing around.
A party notified police, at 7:15 p.m., from Lowell Street that he had heard what sounded like four gunshots about 15 minutes earlier when he was at Big Y Plaza. An officer checked but found nothing to support the report.
ThursdayPolice stopped a vehicle at 12:55 a.m., in the vicinity of 50 Central St., and summonsed the 40-year-old Peabody resident to court for operating an unregistered motor vehicle; for operating an uninsured motor vehicle; and for a motor-vehicle lights violation. The operator’s vehicle was towed, and his passenger was given a ride to 7 Garden Terrace to pick up her vehicle.
An employee of CVS, 535 Lowell St., called police at 9 a.m., to report a U-Haul vehicle had been parked in the lot since 7:30 a.m., and they believed the occupants had been shoplifting from the store. The officers said the complaint was unfounded and nothing had been taken from the store.
An officer was sent to Northeast Nursery, 234 Newbury St., at 10 a.m., to report vandalism that had taken place overnight. The officer reported that several tarps had been ripped.
At 11:15 a.m., an officer was sent to 139 Lowell St., for an accident at the corner of Lowell and King streets. There were no injuries, but the caller said she was concerned that one vehicle may leave the scene. One of the vehicles was towed.
SalemWednesday
Officers were sent to 96 Bridge St., at 3:44 p.m., to calm a disturbance.
At 4:46 p.m., a party called police from 2 Adams St., to report a break and entry to a motor vehicle.
Police responded to two separate disturbances less than 10 minutes apart: to the vicinity of 205 Highland Ave., at 5:25, and to the vicinity of 12 Harrison Ave., at 5:35 p.m.
At 5:46 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident brought officers to the intersection of Essex and North streets.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 10 Sable Road West, at 6 p.m., to check a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Police responded to 10 Boston St., at 7 p.m., for a commercial alarm.
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought an officer to 57 Federal St., at 9 p.m.
A call about a disturbance brought officers to 116 Lafayette St., at 9:30 p.m.
Police responded to the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Colonial Road, at 9:50 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident involving a pedestrian and an Amazon van. The driver said he was making a right turn from Colonial onto Jefferson when a pedestrian walked into the side of his van. He said the pedestrian then turned and walked away, without making any effort to speak with the driver, who then notified police. Police attempted to locate the pedestrian but were unable to do so. There were no apparent injuries, no damages, no tows and no citations, and the Amazon driver was sent on his way.
An officer was sent to 1 Harbor St., at 10:34 p.m. to keep the peace during a private automobile repossession tow.
ThursdayPolice were called to 90 North St., at 3:40 a.m., for a disturbance.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 53 Mason St., at 8:44 a.m.
Officers were dispatched to 108 Broadway, at 9 a.m., for an assault in progress.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought officers to 26 New Derby St., at 9:05 a.m.
Another fraud or scam brought police to McKinley Road, at 9:07 a.m.
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 10 Jefferson Ave., at 1:25 p.m.
Officers were called to 16 Willow Ave., at 3:10 p.m., to help settle a dispute.
Beverly
WednesdayAn officer was sent to the vicinity of Shoe Pond, along McKay Street, for a report of two people walking on the ice.
An ambulance was dispatched, at 7:50 a.m., to a Broadway address, to aid an intoxicated female.
An officer went to the vicinity of 85 Grover St., at 10 p.m., for a dead or injured deer in the roadway.
Police stopped a vehicle at 10:15 p.m. in or near the intersection of Cabot and Beckford streets and summonsed the operator to court for driving on a revoked registration.
ThursdayFour officers and an ambulance responded to a Bartlett Street address, at 1 a.m. for a male having a possible psychotic episode. He was taken to Beverly Hospital.
Three officers went to 53 Elliott St., at 2:17 a.m., after a resident reported someone was banging on the front door.
Police and an ambulance were sent to Essex Street, at 6:10 a.m., for a female having difficulty breathing.
Officers were sent to 32 Central St., at 8 a.m., for a past hit-and-run accident.
An officer was sent to 7 Beaver St., at 8:55 a.m., to prevent a breach of peace between a contractor and a homeowner.
Police were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Conant streets, at 9:50 a.m., for a two-car accident with property damage.
Two officers went to the vicinity of Hart Street at the Wenham line, at 11:05 a.m., for a single vehicle crash.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 254 Essex St., at 11:20 a.m., for a possible assault involving juveniles.
Three officers were sent to a Sohier Road location, at 1:32 a.m., to control an out-of-control student.
A two-car accident with property damage brought police to the intersection of Bridge Street and Bates Park Avenue, at 2:40 p.m.
DanversWednesdayAn officer was sent to the vicinity of 165 Endicott St., at 4:40 p.m., for a minor motor-vehicle accident without injuries. The operators exchanged papers and went on their way.
An officer assisted a driver who had run out of gas, at 5 p.m., in the vicinity of 210 Conant St.
Police went to 9 Bridge St., at 5 p.m., to take a report on a theft of beer.
A resident at Brentwood Rehab & Healthcare called police, at 5:50 p.m., to report being assaulted. It was without foundation.
An officer was sent to a Conifer Hill Drive unit, at 7:55 p.m., to help deal with a disobedient, out-of-control 12-year-old.
An officer was sent to The Dance Center of Danvers, 10 Elm St., at 9:55 p.m., to check on a suspicious person.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 41 Popes Lane, at 11:26 p.m., to check on a disorderly party threatening others.
ThursdayAn officer was sent to a Robin Hill Road address, at 6:34 a.m., where they served a summons.
Police responded, at 7:30 a.m., to the Hardcover Restaurant, 15A Newbury St., for what turned out to be a false alarm at the main and kitchen entrances.
A 20 Centre St. party called police, at 10:30 a.m. to report someone had been bitten by a brown pit bull.
An officer was sent to Ferncroft Road at the Middleton Line, at 1:53 p.m., for an animal in distress.
A 56 Summer Street party reported, at 2:36 p.m., seeing threatening videos on YouTube.
Marblehead
Police were sent to Widger Road at 8:57 for a burglar alarm that was turned out to be false.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Lafayette St., at 12:07 p.m., for a motor vehicle crash. The vehicle was towed but no other information was given.
A driver called police, at 12:36 p.m., to complain that another car had just passed him in traffic.
The Fire Department responded to an Atlantic Avenue address, at 4:24 p.m., for what they described as a “fire other,” with services rendered.
An officer was sent to an Ocean Avenue location, at 7:32 p.m., to assist a driver whose vehicle sustained a flat tire after hitting a pothole.
Police were sent to Community Road, at 10:40 p.m., for a report of suspicious activity.
Thursday
Officers performed five property checks between 12:28 and 12:48 a.m.